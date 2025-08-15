Murder in D.C.: There’s a New Sheriff in Town

Knowing people who have young adults in their family who previously received invitations to work as interns at the White House, when 21-year-old intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was murdered on June 30, it was alarming. The crime happened just a mile from the White House. Investigators stated several individuals exited a vehicle and began firing shots at a group of people, striking and killing Eric and shooting a 16-year-old male and adult female, who both survived.

So far in 2025, 91 people have been killed in Washington, D.C. That is a murder every 2.5 days since January 1.

While the FBI are assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in the investigation of Eric’s death, and a $40,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killers, there are no suspects and no one has been arrested.

Eric’s mother harshly criticized Washington, D.C.’s electeds, saying residents “are not being protected,” and she feels the D.C. council treats violent crime like a “joke.” She stated, “this isn’t a joke anymore. People are getting killed. I don’t care what color you are. I don’t care if you have money or not.”

Former homicide Detective Ted Williams stated,

Drive-by shootings are always very difficult to resolve. And yet, there are a lot of individuals who know a great deal, …and some of these individuals, these witnesses, actually know who the shooters are. But because of the intimidation factor here in the District of Columbia, you will find that these individuals will remain silent.

In addition to murders, beatings frequently occur in D.C. One recent example is the merciless assault of Edward Coristine, the ex-DOGE teenager known as “Big Balls.” Elon Musk wrote on X stating,

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in D.C. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize D.C.

Citing this incident, President Trump talked federalization of D.C., and on August 11, 2025 President Donald Trump took control of the D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department and deployed 800 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. to combat crime in the capital. The District of Columbia’s Home Rule Act allows the president to place the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control for up to 30 days. On August 12, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser met with federal officials to supposedly discuss coordination and strategy.

On the first day of the crackdown, federal and local authorities made 23 arrests, including suspects wanted for murder, gun offenses, and other crimes. Amazing! Criminals actually going to jail! Imagine that!

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X, “When you let good cops be cops they can clean up our streets and do it fast. More to come. Your nation’s Capital WILL be safe again.”

When confronted with stupid questions from reporters, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro stated, “Oh, stop it.” Then she referred the reporters to the posters of murdered people in D.C. and said,

It’s never enough. You tell these families, ‘Crime has dropped.’ You tell the mother of the intern who was shot going out for McDonald’s near the Washington Convention Center, ‘Oh, crime is down.’ You tell the kid who was just beat the hell and back with a severe concussion and a broken nose, ‘Crime is down’. No, that falls on deaf ears and my ears are deaf to that and that’s why I fight the fight.

Of course, numbskull top democrats like Hillary Clinton criticized President Trump’s efforts to combat crime, calling him “unhinged,” and Hakeem Jeffries said, “Trump has no basis to take over the local police department.” Perhaps Hillary is used to having a dead body count around her, and not surprisingly, Hakeem has a void in his brain where the law is concerned, since he doesn’t seem to know the “District of Columbia’s Home Rule Act.” Considering that Democrats stand for killing babies, transgendering children, perverse queer relationships, and putting deranged boys in girls’ sport and locker rooms, is it any surprise that they have absolutely no care or concern about the lives of the people they supposedly represent? After all, they think they can cheat and win elections. Right?

Responding to Hillary’s nonsense, White House deputy secretary Abigail Jackson posted on X, “On top of being a big-time loser, you’re also a massive liar.” Then Jackson posted a headline of an article about a D.C. police commander being suspended for allegedly altering crime data. Surprise! Surprise!

GOP Congressman William Timmons posted on X,

Democrats like Jeffries would rather preserve dangerous cities than admit their policies fail. IN FACT, murder is the most violent and accurately measured crime, and the D.C. murder rate in 2024 was 83% higher than in 2012.

President Trump stated,

The murder rate in Washington today is higher than in Bogota, Colombia, Mexico City, some of the places that you hear about as being the worst places on Earth, much higher. This is much higher. The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled. Murders in 2023 reached the highest rate, probably ever. They say 25 years, but they don’t know what that means because it just goes back 25 years can’t be worse.

While BLM activists like Nee Nee Taylor attempt to lead resistance to Trump, continuing her call to abolish the police, it makes you wonder if their slogan should change from “Black Lives Matter” to “No Lives Matter.” With her rants of “May all jails and Prisons be abolish! [sic]” and “Take it to the streets,” it really makes you wonder who is listening to her. Most people have to work jobs instead of stand in the street listening to bad grammar, but Democrats will surely be renting their crowds from either “Crowds on Demand” or “Good Trouble Lives On,” like they have done so many times in the past—as Trump told us.

So, it’s time for a change in D.C. and in numerous other cities in the U.S. There’s a new sheriff in town, …or at least, in the White House.

More articles by Richard Blakley can be found at Blakley on the Write.

Image from Grok.