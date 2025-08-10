Jimmy Kimmel Lives in Bizarro World

Social media sherpa “The Chief Nerd” posted a video clip of “entertainers” Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman discussing their anxiety over President Trump’s return to the White House. Kimmel says he obtained citizenship in Italy so he can escape America. Silverman thinks that is “amazing” and describes how she searches online for “Trump regrets or MAGA regrets” in the hopes that Americans’ shared misery “will bring people together.” They both agree: “As bad as you thought it was gonna be, it’s so much worse.”

Celebrity therapy sessions such as this one resemble nature documentaries featuring exotic beasts. It is fascinating to see rich, famous people living in their native habitats (read: leftist bubbles). Whenever I think, “Wealthy woke-tards can’t possibly be this daft,” I inevitably stumble upon one of these nature clips documenting the behaviors of idiotically out-of-touch champagne socialists ruminating in the wilds of a Beverly Hills mansion, Manhattan penthouse, or exclusive island resort.

They always repeat something that is regurgitated on leftist social media accounts, too: Trump-voters regret their 2024 votes. What kind of self-medicating Bizarro World do these mental cases call home? Trump voters are thrilled with the way things have been going. They want only more of it and at a faster pace!

They want members of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Barack Obama’s administration, and the Brennan/Comey/Clapper Intelligence Community to be prosecuted for the Russia Collusion Hoax. They want just-following-orders lawfare agents from the DOJ and FBI to be prosecuted for harassing Christians, pro-lifers, J6 protesters, First and Second Amendment–supporters, and everyone who told the truth about the Wuhan Virus and the unsafe and ineffective “vaccines.” They want millions of criminal illegal aliens to be rounded up and deported posthaste. They want schools that push boys into girls’ locker rooms to be punished. They want universities and companies that discriminate based upon race, religion, and sexual orientation to face consequences for violating Americans’ civil rights. They want the government to stop making it so easy for corporations to ignore American workers by offshoring plants to third-world countries exploiting slave labor and hiring illegal aliens here at home. They want an end to endless wars. They want “Green New Deal” regulations to be trashed for good and the vast administrative bureaucracy to be demolished. They want cheaper energies, less inflation, and greater prosperity. They want an exceptional America that once again protects free speech and private property and vigorously opposes the coercive strictures of “political correctness.”

MAGA Americans want all this and more, and President Trump is largely delivering. They don’t expect to agree with everything the president does, but they do have a great deal of faith that they are all on the same side and working for similar things. When Jimmy and Sarah say that Trump’s return is “unbelievable” and “way worse” than anything they had imagined, they reveal how insular their lives are and how little they understand of the world outside of their carefully pruned, socially segregated, gated communities.

I think the feelings I experience when I hear Kimmel and Silverman expressing their thoughts out loud must be similar to those of a poor kid from Victorian England seeing drawings of lions, elephants, and giraffes for the first time. I am struck with a sense of disbelief. Are these strange creatures real? Oh, yes, the world is filled with many curious oddities!

Kimmel is so worried about imaginary fascism in America that he plans to flee to the land of Mussolini. Silverman, displaying traits of a psychologically unstable adult, has built a fantasy world in her mind in which President Trump’s voters desperately wish that Drunk Kamala Harris were in the White House today. In the real world, we might speak gently to Jimmy and Sarah and explain to them how their delusions are causing self-harm. But this isn’t the real world. This is La La Land — where the best women have penises, Big Government is great (except when Democrats are out of power), and everything people enjoy causes planet-killing “global warming.”

You listen to caviar communists such as Kimmel and Silverman long enough, and a sensible person begins to wonder whether America would be better off providing loony leftists with complimentary straitjackets and taxpayer-funded housing in blue city–sized rubber rooms. But that’s already what most Democrat-run cities have become! They are dirty, cramped, crime-ridden hellholes whose residents can barely afford to live without welfare assistance. Crazy, psychopathic gangs run the streets. And crazy, sociopathic elites watch the mice scurrying around the urban maze from the safety of luxury lofts high above the carnage. The only thing that privileged Democrat nobles share with the Democrat riffraff struggling to survive the effects of official Democrat party policy is that both the princes and the hoi polloi suffer from insanity.

If Jimmy and Sarah lost all their wealth and were forced to navigate the world without the help of servants, chemical stimulants, and a reality distortion field that shields them from alternative points of view, would they survive? Or would we find them curled up in the fetal position, sucking their thumbs and shaking uncontrollably on the side of the road?

People who believe that free speech can survive only if conservatives are censored and the government funds NPR and PBS don’t tend to be made of hardy stuff. People who think enforcing immigration law is “fascist” don’t tend to be blessed with much cognitive reason. People who think the government should force citizens to be injected with the pharmaceutical industry’s latest experimental serums don’t tend to have a functioning moral compass. People who think the sight of American flags on American lawns is “scary” and that the National Anthem should be replaced with “land acknowledgments” don’t tend to see America as “home.” People who would rather embrace a “mermaid lifestyle” than befriend a MAGA American don’t tend to function well beyond the fortified perimeters of their insulated “safe spaces.”

Chances are that if Jimmy and Sarah were ever forced to survive in real America, they would perish in a puddle of their own tears.

But Jimmy has that Italian passport! If he can find a team of human-smugglers (Mexican drug cartels operate many right in L.A.!) to get him through dangerous “MAGA country,” across the ocean, and into a nice villa on the Mediterranean Sea, all will be well. Except has he ever met native Italians who weren’t also wealthy elites living in isolated retreats?

This may be hard for him to accept when he’s been kept in an endorphin-generating simulated reality equipped with cutting-edge wokeness (and no doubt powered by African child slave labor), but regular Italians are an awful lot like regular Americans. They don’t share the same globalist worldviews so popular among the aristocrats vacationing in palaces on the shores of Lake Como. Real Italians are tired of crumbling infrastructure, an economy that works only for privileged elites, and endless waves of criminal illegal aliens moving into their neighborhoods. They are just as eager to “Make Italy Great Again” as Americans are at home. Poor Jimmy might one day discover that his dual American-Italian citizenship just gives him a more expansive view of how Trumpian the world has become!

It is getting harder to see how leftism should be classified as anything other than a mental disorder. It afflicts people who are so cut off from competing points of view that they mistake their fantasies as reality. In this fantasy world, men have babies. Illegal aliens are law-abiding citizens. And sexy women wearing jeans are Nazis.

For leftists such as Jimmy and Sarah, fake is real, and real is fake.

Image: Mike Goad via Flickr, public domain.