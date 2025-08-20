In Ukraine, the ‘Buts’ Win in the End

I love you, BUT I’m not “in love” with you. You don’t have to go home, BUT you can’t stay here. You may continue fighting, Martial Law President Zelensky, BUT the American people won’t be following you into World War III.

No matter how agreeable the first half of a sentence might sound, the “buts” change everything on a dime.

President Trump has been clear that he wants the Russia-Ukraine War to end, but he says Zelensky must choose to end the conflict. When the war began, 73% of Ukrainians wanted to fight Russia until Ukraine secured victory, but 69% now want the war to end as soon as possible through negotiations! Perhaps that is why Z-Man agreed to meet President Trump in D.C. It was widely rumored that U.S. officials encouraged the battledress-wearing comedian to don a real suit for the occasion, but the holdover-president wore a military-style jacket in all black. The guy who plays piano with his penis still looks out of his element at the White House, but he does dress like someone attending his own funeral.

With the titular head of the Ukrainian government back at the White House — surrounded by an entourage of European honchos eager to butt in — we will finally discover whether some kind of peace between Russia and Ukraine is tenable. To be sure, there are many powerful people in the United States and across Europe who would prefer to keep Ukraine a battlefield for years to come.

Why?

As a man holding onto the presidency eighteen months beyond his elected term, Zelensky might finally bring peace to his war-torn country, but he will likely be voted out of office once the exigencies of martial law disappear.

U.K. prime minister Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen may publicly express their desire for lasting European peace, but the Russian bogeyman has long been the perfect scapegoat and distraction for European societies self-immolating from mass immigration, censorship, and “climate change” communism.

The World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and other august organizations ostensibly dedicated to global welfare might applaud an end to bloodshed, but all of their depopulation enthusiasts will no doubt regret the loss of a conflict zone chalking up more deaths than births.

BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, and other international investment houses will be happy to make money from lucrative rebuilding projects in Ukraine, but they will lament that the war did not topple President Putin and open up Russian lands to their profit-seeking conquest.

Weapons manufacturers will be glad to have so much demand from American and European militaries desperate to restock munitions after years of supplying Ukraine, but their boards of directors will be busy finding new places around the globe to slaughter in the cutthroat business of war.

So there may well be happy faces and cheers over the next few days and weeks when it comes to the prospect of Ukrainian peace, but there will be plenty of villains scowling behind the scenes — all hoping that the tentative peace breaks and the carnage resumes.

Those European and Chinese power-players who have long seen war between the Russian Federation and the United States as an opportunity to diminish both countries simultaneously will say all the right things in upbeat social media postings praising compromise, but they will regret that the America-last Biden administration is no longer around to stumble recklessly into nuclear war. Spy agencies across the West may pause their “color revolution” activities long enough to install a new Ukrainian puppet into the presidency, but they will continue their hybrid warfare operations in former Warsaw Pact countries.

London and New York City bankers will perhaps allow Russian citizens to access their overseas assets once again, but Western central banks will pursue monetary policies that cause enough domestic turmoil in target countries to return the West to a state of war in the near future. In sound bites, everyone loves peace, but in the world of big business, war means profits.

War is big business, but it is also a convenient political distraction.

During the destructive interregnum of the Biden installation, Democrats laundered trillions of dollars in “Green New Deal” spending through the Build Back Better Act (cynically relabeled the Inflation Reduction Act to appeal to idiotic members of the press). While that legislation stole from taxpayers and accomplished nothing for the American people, it put enormous sums of money into the bank accounts of Democrat-run NGOs structured as “social justice” and “environmental justice” front groups.

Combined with Democrats’ ongoing war against inexpensive hydrocarbon energies, the inflation-triggering money-printing of that harmful legislative handout to Establishment insiders and crony capitalists doubled grocery prices in the United States. How did Democrats explain away their disastrous handling of the economy to struggling American families? They simply blamed Russia (as they have for the last decade) and called the spike in the cost of living “Putin’s price hike.”

Sure, the cost of food, fuel, and basic necessities rose precipitously during the bungling Biden administration, but Russia, Russia, Russia! Americans were even encouraged to view their growing household bills as a patriotic form of suffering worth enduring in America’s undeclared alliance with Ukraine against the Russian Federation. First, Democrats blamed Hillary’s 2016 election loss on imaginary Russian bots and contrived Russian collusion. Then they blamed the massive spike in prices on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Europe has played the same cynical game against its citizens. Instead of admitting that “green energy” totalitarianism is destroying the continent’s industrial competitiveness and household wealth, mendacious politicians blame the War in Ukraine for their crumbling economies. Of course, the rise in energy costs across Europe might also have something to do with ineffective sanctions against Russian energy companies (that merely divert Russian products to China and the greater Global South); the convenient sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines; and Ukraine’s military attacks on key pipelines transporting oil and natural gas from Russia to households in Hungary, Slovakia, and other parts of Europe. The more expensive ordinary goods become, the louder Eurocrats insist that the problem is not “green energy”–induced inflation but rather Russia’s war in Ukraine!

For European politicians, the Russia-Ukraine War supplies many ancillary benefits. It provides already indebted nations an excuse to borrow more money for defense spending. It creates a common enemy for the European Commission to exploit as a life-and-death reason for member states to relinquish national sovereignty. It creates a distraction from the rising frequency of social conflicts related to rampant illegal immigration. It provides a pretext for canceling inconvenient election results in Romania and designating popular political parties as national security threats. It allows the prevailing Establishment to entrench its control over the European bureaucracy. As Democrats in America and socialists in Europe are fond of whispering, Never let a crisis go to waste.

Turning Russia into an irredeemable bugaboo and Ukraine into some saintly bastion of “democracy” worthy of every European’s sacrifice is how we have gotten to the point when all of Europe’s problems are brushed aside. Serious people may be warning about a looming civil war in the United Kingdom, but Ukraine’s territorial integrity is all that matters. Churches in France may be burning down for unexplained reasons, but Russians are the real threat. The German economy may be fundamentally unsound, but military spending will create jobs.

Americans and Europeans should want the killing in Ukraine to end, but there are just so many politicians and bankers who find that outcome disappointing. In all likelihood, this war would have continued for many more years. But, thankfully, the American people elected President Trump.

Hat tip to Megan Draper, M.S.

Image via Raw Pixel.