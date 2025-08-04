In Trump’s America, The Best Is Yet To Come

We’re living in a time of tremendous turmoil, but I believe we are on the cusp of something good, uplifting, even if, at the same time, it’s unexpected or unbelievable for many.

For those who need validation that God exists, we might find it in the story of Donald J. Trump, a man who moved from being a curiosity, an oddity, someone you could have a good laugh over, to the present, where he can be observed daily changing the world through force of will. And keep in mind what happened in Butler. Many believe we witnessed a miracle.

A scant six months in, not everyone universally supports all he says and does. Democrats collectively oppose him at every turn, yet with the smallest of margins in both Houses and a hostile judiciary, he keeps moving forward, much like an unstoppable freight train, cementing his legacy, one intractable issue at a time.

Even the issues he selects for his attention have all of us pondering why this issue, why now, and how does this or that fit into an overarching strategy? Sometimes, it’s obvious, sometimes not.

Take Canada and Greenland, for instance, I don’t seriously think any part of Canada is going to become the 51st State, but if Trump’s after anything, it’s leverage. Fighting with Canada creates leverage for other things we might really want or need.

The same thing can be said about Greenland. Except this time, there is a strategic interest in controlling this part of the world. The overall point is that Trump is forcing the world to play his game, keeping them off balance and unsure of how to play in Trump’s world.

The comparisons between Trump 45 and Trump 47 are revealing. Trump 45 didn’t know enough about running the largest bureaucracy in the world and the kind of people you need behind you to execute your game plan. The swamp simply digested Trump like some bad meal.

Trump learned and, displaying the most ballsy and unlikely demeanor possible, defeated the largest attempt at lawfare against a single individual ever. We know the rest, and now we have Trump 47. He’s wise to the game now and frightens the you-know-what out of a defeated Democrat party that hasn’t been able to come to terms with the earth shifting under its feet, one that effectively reversed the political magnetic poles.

It doesn’t end there either. Unbelievably, Trump is forcing Putin and Xi to recalibrate their plans and timing for global dominance, which were all but assured under Biden. America under Trump has gone from leading from behind (code for abdication) to executing a script that could lead to:

World peace through American strength and revitalization

Isolating the usual players who had designs on the Arctic, Europe, and the South China Sea because they once had complete control over strategic minerals that have the power to strangle American and European defense and aerospace.

Rebooting America’s culture by moving from a focus on intersectionality and promotion of deviant behavior to one of promoting our best and brightest and reinstilling pride and a “can-do” spirit.

I can sense all the Debbie Downers out there who have only witnessed America’s decline and believe I’m guilty of wishful thinking. To them I say, we don’t live long enough as a species to have perspective. We’ve turned the wheel of history before. Globalization is on its way out, along with WEF, thank God. America’s interest, once supreme, is once again becoming the free world’s interest. The rest of the world, those that go against America’s interests, will wither on the vine.

The new world order is being rebuilt by and through the acts of but a single human being.

Who could have imagined that the world was more than ready for a change of course, leading us back to sanity and a world of opportunity, hope, and pride? Certainly not the millions who have lost hope and still believe, even to this day, that America’s best days are behind us and our government is feckless, corrupt, and bloated. Our young have been taught about the all-powerful collective even in the face of its obvious failures. That a single man could be more impactful than millions of people who doubt the power of individualism is unthinkable. Millions of us know it’s not.

If President Trump succeeds (why don’t we all hope he does?) in reshaping America and the rest of the free world, it will unlock immense prosperity. It promises to usher in a new period of American hegemony, prosperity, and peace. I always ask the question, if not now, then when? Would we prefer China to win this race? If these goals cannot be accomplished, then you, I, our children, and our way of life are doomed. This is why every sane person must support Trump’s inspired vision by giving all of us the chance to rethink our approach towards a better tomorrow. What we have been doing since the end of World War II has not worked.

Trump’s journey from most reviled to most respected is almost assured by my calculation, even at this early moment in his second presidency. We can’t allow emotional, white-hot hatred to blind us to where Trump is taking us. Perhaps the most significant battle Trump faces is the public mistrust of not only himself, but also of our institutions, politicians, and the loss of fundamental fairness and competency, which is evident to all.

We have at least one more chance to succeed. Falsely empowered youth steal center stage, genuflecting to nihilism and evil, replacing accomplishment, logic, morality, and God himself in the process. We must win the battle of ideas that Trump is delivering.

