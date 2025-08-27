How Progressives Chinese Communists Infiltrate and Operate

On Monday August 25, 2025 The New York Times published a lengthy piece entitled,“How China Influences Elections in America’s Biggest City” with the subtitle: “The Chinese consulate in Manhattan has mobilized community groups to defeat candidates who don’t fall in line with the authoritarian state.”

Though it’s ostensibly a story just on New York City, the reporting is not confined to matters there. Both a Democrat U.S. congresswoman on a sensitive committee and New York’s Democrat Governor get a looking-at. And while Governor Hochul may not be your governor or mine, she clearly has a seat of national influence, and at least according to the piece, has some very troubling associations with Chairman Xi’s agents of influence, so we’ll review what they had to say about her.

You will be unsurprised to learn that the Chinese communists seem to be cut from the same cloth as progressive Democrats. As you read, it will all sound so familiar: the non-profits, the infiltration into our government offices (remember Dianne Feinstein’s chauffeur?), the dirty money. It’s like a really bad movie we’ve all seen before, but here it’s the kind where the words don’t match the lips, everything’s off, and nothing is what it seems.

We’ve got that sketchy Democrat U.S. congresswoman on a sensitive committee to look at, but let’s start with New York’s Democrat Governor Hochul, she of the most brutal resting b*tch face in the lower 48. (I can say that because I am a woman and equally comfortable saying Bernie Sanders has a resting b*tch face too.)

Last year, a federal indictment accused a former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul of conspiring with the heads of two Chinese associations, saying their political activities ‘were supervised, directed, and controlled’ by Chinese officials [emphasis added].

As if that weren’t enough, girlfriend brought her face, presumably with a smile forced onto it, to a fundraiser. But not just any fundraiser. One Xi would heartily approve of. The Times observes that our tax money, which can fund these “associations,” flows freely: “sometimes politicians steer government funding back to the groups that supported them.”

In December 2021, the Asian American Community Empowerment nonprofit co-hosted a fund-raiser for New York’s governor, Ms. Hochul. The event took place at a restaurant owned by the group’s leader, John Chan, a businessman aligned with the Chinese government who was once convicted of trafficking heroin and smuggling Chinese citizens into the United States. Two months later, Ms. Hochul announced that $10 million in pandemic aid would be distributed to dozens of Asian groups. Mr. Chan’s nonprofit received $45,000. Anthony Hogrebe, a spokesman for Ms. Hochul, said that campaign donations “have no impact on policy decisions.” [Emphasis added]

So what is the purpose of these associations, exactly?

China is determined to quash dissent in its diaspora before it spreads back home, said Audrye Wong, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who studies Chinese influence. Beijing is also making a longer bet, she said: ‘You never know which politician might eventually run for Congress at the national level, or become a presidential candidate.’ [Emphasis added.]

How many are there, just in New York?

More than 50 organizations with ties to Beijing have mobilized members to fund-raise or endorse political candidates over the past five years, The Times found. Many were nonprofit charities, which are prohibited by law from electioneering. [snip] Among the 53 groups, The Times found at least 19 registered charities that had ignored the ban on election activities. Under federal tax law, these nonprofits — which do not pay most taxes — can take positions on policy issues but cannot endorse candidates for office. And yet, in case after case, the hometown groups made endorsements or hosted fund-raisers despite answering ‘no’ to questions from the Internal Revenue Service about political involvement. ‘That’s totally out of bounds,’ said Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer, a professor at Notre Dame who studies nonprofit law. ‘That’s a clear violation of the limits that Congress has put on their tax-exempt status.’ The I.R.S. declined to comment. A spokesman for New York’s tax agency, which is responsible for enforcing a similar state law, said it did not have the resources to look for such violations. [Emphasis added.]

Now what about this sketchy congresswoman, Representative Grace Meng (D-NY)? She too attended a meeting that would make Xi proud:

Representatives of the Chinese consulate, Yin Minjun and Xing Yulin, presided over a ceremony in which the association’s old president passed the official seal to the new one. Reading from pink pieces of paper, group leaders pledged to uphold core Chinese policies, including ‘reunification’ with Taiwan. Holding a Chinese flag, the group sang ‘My Chinese Heart,’ a popular patriotic ballad in China. Later, Representative Grace Meng, a congresswoman from New York, made a short and unremarkable speech… The American Fujian Houyu Association did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Ms. Meng said the congresswoman had gone to events for many ethnic groups in her constituency, often with consulate members in attendance. As for Chinese events, ‘she has nothing to do with the guest list and does not control the program,’ said Jordan Goldes, the spokesman. ‘But ideally, those administering the oaths should be from our country.’ [Emphasis added]

Who is Rep. Meng?

Representative Grace Meng (D-NY) is a “member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs.”

The first picture Google found of her in a simple search of her name was from The Clinton Foundation.

Good to know she has a voice in how our money is spent and in our diplomacy, hmm?

Both Congresswoman Meng and Governor Hochul have associations which, had they been Republicans and the “associations” involved been Russian, would have ended their careers.

Combine that with how the local and federal tax agencies are looking the other way, and as Chris Plante of WMAL radio in Washington D.C. so often says, “It’s good to be a Democrat!”

