Don't Allow A Medical 9/11

Antisemitism in health care is causing many Jews to wonder if they are safe under hospital care, as it has grown to outrageous levels in the West.

Last March, Israeli new site ynet news reported:

OHSU [Oregon Health and Science University Hospital] fires nurse Camesha Hart after antisemitic posts, including refusal to treat Jews and praise for Hamas, saying Bibas family should be 'grateful' their bodies weren’t returned in body bags; her nursing license remains valid through 2025.

From Australia, the BBC reported:

A second Sydney nurse who allegedly appeared in a video that made threats towards Israeli patients has been charged by police. Ahmad Rashad Nadir, 27, and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 26, were both suspended from their duties at Bankstown Hospital in February after the video was released online.

These are far from the only examples I have seen of credibly alleged antisemitic behavior by health care workers, and even of support for terrorism.

A Google search on "Medical nine-eleven" shows that I am first to come up with this term, in the context of a Jihadist health care worker who goes Juramentado by giving patients lethal chemicals instead of medications, withholding medication, denying care, or making seemingly minor "mistakes" that prove harmful or fatal.

Make no mistake; a health care worker in a position of absolute trust can cause enormous damage if he or she chooses to "globalize the intifada."

There have been non-ideologically motivated criminal cases already.

According to the National Libary of Medicine, (an arm of the National Institutes of Health), under the heading of "Health Care Serial Murder":

Harold Shipman was a family physician in England who killed approximately 250 patients over a 27-year period.

The article adds:

Injected medications (opioids, potassium chloride, and insulin) are the 'weapons' of choice (52%) and can be hard to identify after death.

While I cannot give medical advice, I do know that the presence of potassium chloride and insulin in any mammalian body is not suspicious, as both are necessary for normal function — it's the overdose that causes death. Health care workers doubtlessly know of many other ways to make death look natural.

Medical Nithings

StopAntisemitism.org refers to health care workers like those depicted above as "monsters in medicine."

Those against whom the allegations are true must be regarded as the depraved and non-human monsters the Scandinavians called nithings. Nithings included "criminals, murdering scum, oath-breakers, those without honor and other lows of society."

Child rapists and thieves who use positions of trust to steal senior citizens' money easily qualify as such. The accusation of being a nithing was so serious that, if somebody called you one, you had to respond on the spot by striking your accuser, which could easily result in a holmgang.

If you didn't, you were outlawed (put outside the law's protection) and stripped of all human rights. Here is more about how they did things in the good old days.

If you don't show up for the holmgang, you admit by default to being a nithing, with "no right to swear oaths, no right to bear witness, may it concern man or woman." If you show up and your accuser doesn't, you are to make a mark on the ground (perhaps to show that you were there) and cry "nithing!" three times. Then "he is worse who spoke what he dared not keep." That is, your accuser might be outlawed for making an accusation he was unwilling to defend. If both show up, and your accuser kills you, you are deemed only half a human being so he must pay your family half a weregild (man price). If you kill your accuser, "insults are the worst, the tongue the head's bane, he shall lie in a field of no compensation," i.e. you do not pay weregild for the false accuser.

I think it is more than fair to classify a health care "professional" like Shipman or Louay (see below) who uses this position of extreme trust to assassinate patients as a nithing, far worse than a criminal who murders his victim during a robbery because the latter doesn't make any secret of his evil intentions.

The same would go for a public defender who dislikes his client, and does as little as he can — not so little as to be noticeable, but less than his best — to keep the client out of Death Row. If the attorney really feels that way, he should recuse himself from the case.

To put this in perspective, consider another position of trust; barbers who used straight razors to shave their customers before the invention of electric shavers.

The real horror in the black comedy Sweeney Todd is that the murderous barber slits his customers' throats while they are sitting in the barber chair.

The relationship of trust was apparently so sacred that, in Hernando Téllez's short story. "Lather, and Nothing Else," a barber finds Captain Torres, who is known for his cruelty to rebels and people in general, in his chair waiting for a shave. The barber can easily avenge Torres' crimes, and possibly save innocent people, by cutting his throat, but he cannot bring himself to do it. When he finishes, Torres tells him, “They told me you would kill me. I came to find out if it was true. But it’s not easy to kill. I know what I’m talking about.”

If, on the other hand, the barber was on a battlefield in the capacity of a rebel, he would shoot Torres with no hesitation whatsoever because there would be no relationship of trust between them.

If a terrorist comes at me similarly with a weapon in his hand, he is not pretending to be anything other than a terrorist so, although he is a violent felon against whom I can use deadly force, he is not violating a relationship of trust. If the terrorist injects me with what I think is medication or a vaccine, but is actually a poison or a disease, that's an act of perfidy as well as a violent crime.

What is the Risk of a Medical Nine-Eleven?

Make no mistake; medical terrorism of this nature has already taken more lives than all but a few mass shootings.

An Iraqi terrorist murdered 43 people by injecting them with anticoagulants under the guise of treating their injuries. This fell short of Stephen Paddock's 60 in Las Vegas, but few others. "Pretending to treat the injured men, he killed 43 of them by secretly administering lethal injections, a police inquiry has revealed."

There are about 4.7 million doctors and nurses in the United States.

Suppose only one in a thousand hold the repulsive views associated with "Free Palestine" and, of these, only one in a hundred might be inclined to "globalize the intifada" by, for example, administering lethal substances or concealing a cancer diagnosis.

That's 47 medical 9/11s, and maybe some have already happened.

We therefore need to secure our health care system against abuses of this nature, and probably ban individuals who have expressed support for terrorism (support for a Palestinian state by itself does not however qualify as such, even though you and I might not agree with it) from contact with patients, medications, laboratory results, or anything else that might affect patient safety.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to being subjected to "cancel culture" for denouncing Black Lives Matter's incitement of civil disorder.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License