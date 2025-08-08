Democrats’ Perversion of Democracy

In speaking of Democrats verbally attacking law enforcement officers, President Trump is quoted as saying, “Well, they would not be saying that if they didn’t hate our country. And obviously, they do.”

Then President Trump spoke a generality concerning Democrats and said, “This is the problem with Democrats, they have a lot of bad things going on in their heads. They’ve become very…they’ve lost their confidence, number one. And they’re really, they’ve become somewhat deranged.”

Just to prove President Trump correct when he stated Democrats have “a lot of bad things going on in their heads” causing them to “become somewhat deranged,” U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded that the White House unfreeze billions in National Institute of Health (NIH) funding and foreign aid. If that weren’t enough, Schumer demanded that the White House would issue no more “clawback packages” trying to reduce spending and reclaim waste, fraud, and abuse. Schumer was trying to apply political extortion on the White House by saying if you don’t fulfill our requests, we are not going to “greenlight” even Trump’s non-controversial nominees to their appointments.

So, let’s get this straight. Unless Trump allows Democrat wasteful spending of taxpayer money, Schumer is going to instruct Democrats not to do their job. A good question to ask Mr. Schumer is, “What part of a $37,193,339, 958,268 national debt don’t you understand?” It looks like Trump was also right in that Democrats “hate our country.”

If Schumer ever had an honest thought in his brain, I’ll bet that thought would die from loneliness.

According to Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Schumer kept upping the price tag on his demands. Concerning Schumer’s demands, Mullin stated, “We’ve had three different deals since last night, and every time it’s, ‘I want more’.” Mullin accused Schumer of going “too far.” Mullin stated, “You get to a realization that … it was never about making a deal. [Instead, Democrats] want to go out and say the President’s being unrealistic, and because he can’t answer to his base to make a deal, like we have in every other president in history.”

Mullin hit the nail on the head. Schumer never wanted a deal, but wanted to slow the Trump agenda, while continuing his slander of President Trump. If Democrats are correct that they could make deals with every other president in history, that clearly explains how our country has a $37,193,339, 958,268 national debt, which is rising rapidly.

In response to Schumer’s negligence in doing his job, President Trump stated on Truth Social,

Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees, who should right now be helping to run our Country. This demand is egregious and unprecedented and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted. It is political extortion, by any other name. Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country. Have a great RECESS and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

To further prove President Trump is correct concerning Democrats having “a lot of bad things going on in their heads” causing them to be “deranged,” Democrat state lawmakers in Texas fled the state to prevent a quorum needed in the Republican-dominated state legislature to vote on bills they were trying to pass. A quorum is the minimum number of lawmakers needed to be present to conduct legislative business.

So, instead of doing their job, the Democrats fled Texas to stay in the Democrat-led states of Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts, where they were welcomed with open arms.

Republican strategist Matt Whitlock called the actions of the Democrats, “cartoonishly dumb.” Unfortunately, this is not a cartoon. These Democrats are wasting taxpayer money, and since they are in the minority, they are also not doing the will of the people who elected the representatives to office.

Most of the Democrats fled to Illinois, a state Whitlock called “the Mecca of partisan Gerrymandering,” in favor of Democrat congressional appointments.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is fining the Democrats $500 per day and had Texas Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows issue arrest warrants for these absent Democrats. After the vote in the chamber authorized the arrest warrants, Abbott swiftly called on the Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest the “delinquent Texas House Democrats.” Governor Abbott has also threatened to expel and prosecute Democrat lawmakers who have fled Texas, stating, “In addition to abandoning their offices, these legislators may also have committed felonies. Many absentee Democrats are soliciting funds to evade the fines they will incur under House rules.”

Concerning the bills that the GOP is trying to pass in Texas, Governor Abbott stated, Texas is doing what is allowed “by the law.”

In 2021 fifty Texas Democrat lawmakers fled Texas to go to Washington, DC to once again halt a vote on Texas legislation concerning voter ID. They returned to Texas after multiple members caught COVID-19 and the vote was passed several months later. So, their actions were nothing more than a political stunt, and once again, a waste of taxpayer money.

With what Tom Homan calls “the former first drug addict” Hunter Biden’s interview where every third word was the F-bomb, and him saying he might run for president, and Democrats like Stephen Colbert who can’t seem to wave at the crowd without using his middle finger, perversely cursing at the president of the United States on television, and with Kamala Harris allegedly breaking the law using campaign finances to pay celebrities to support her, and Massachusetts Democrat Attorney General Andrea Campbell spending nearly $300,000 of tax payer money on world travel, and Pete Buttigieg spending $80 billion on DEI in aviation, refusing to upgrade air traffic control, and the DOJ launching grand jury investigations into Russiagate conspiracy allegations against top leaders of the Democrat party, it really seems to confirm what President Trump said — that Democrats “have a lot of bad things going on in their heads” and they have “become somewhat deranged.”

If you think about it, what does the Democrat party stand for? They stand for killing babies, homosexual marriage, teaching sexual perversion in schools, transgendering children, illegal immigration, and allowing deranged boys in girls’ sports and locker rooms. This shows the effects of Democrats voting God off their party platform in 2012.

Erin Maguire on the Gutfeld show stated, “Democrats do have a major issue, but they still haven’t figured out what the problem is yet. You saw Senator Mark Kelly on television this past weekend saying Democrats have a messaging problem. You saw Ken Martin, DNC chair, saying they have a brand problem. No! The have a moral rot problem.”

Well, it looks Democrats really do have a lot of bad things going on in their heads and they are deranged, so it’s time to update our red hats to say, “Trump is STILL right about everything.”

Image from Grok.