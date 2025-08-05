Decoding the Outrage Against Sydney Sweeney

The self-appointed liberal thought police have loaded their proverbial guns and aimed them at Sydney Sweeney since 2022.

What offense did Sweeney commit in 2022?

She posted pictures of her mother's 60th birthday, and some 'fans' claimed that individuals wearing MAGA-style hats and "Blue Lives Matter" tops were in the background. The rodeo theme of the party must have also irked liberals, because it is perceived as anachronistic and rural.

Soon, Sweeney was linked to the 'far right' and the choicest epithets related to bigotry were conferred upon her.

The liberal mob wanted Sweeney to issue a groveling apology and a denunciation and ridicule of the MAGA agenda. Instead, she clarified that her motives weren't political, but that did little to placate the online mob.

It is most revealing about the times we live in, when individuals have to issue clarifications merely for having relatives and friends belonging to a different political affiliation. But it wasn't just online trolls; the invisible powers running Biden's presidency made serious attempts to criminalize dissent and political opposition.

The outrage against Sweeney for her perceived political affiliations that has been simmering since 2022 reached a boiling point following the recent advertisement for American Eagle jeans with the slogan “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which is a clever wordplay.

The online mob either honestly believed or pretended to believe that this was Nazi propaganda and that American Eagle was promoting eugenics. Ironically, this very mob will have no compunction using Nazi terminology while referring to Jewish people and the conflict in Israel.

It is disturbing that certain people are so utterly vacuous that they believe the absurd allegation. It is equally troubling that certain individuals are amplifying the malicious hoax to earn via 'engagement' on social media.

But it wasn't just vacuous trolls; some academics opined the advert was “problematic.” Liberal propagandists masquerading as journalists also joined the mob. MSNBC carried a piece claiming the advertisement showed a cultural shift towards whiteness. The UK Guardian claimed that asked “Is American Eagle really using whiteness to sell jeans?"

Following the controversy, the stock of American Eagle soared, and sales were through the roof.

This once again proves that online mobs do not reflect reality. Some trolls may have been offended, but social media bots could have been employed to whip up the frenzy.

Now, about Sidney Sweeney.

She possesses all the attributes of an old-fashioned movie star. She is blonde, beautiful, and voluptuous -- very reminiscent of Hollywood sex symbols such as Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield. She's also a fine actress who began her career with small parts in television series and films. This led to her earning substantial parts in HBO Series such as “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.”

She graduated to the big screen, playing the lead in the romantic comedy hit Anyone But You (2023), the psychological horror film Immaculate (2024), and most recently, Eden (2024).

Her Instagram posts and various public appearances demonstrate that she possesses the right attitude towards stardom. She seems humble, with a refreshing self-deprecatory humor.

In her SNL monologue, she joked about her image, her flop Madame Web (2023), Hollywood gossip, and Ozempic. There were no jibes at Trump or the MAGA agenda. Just simple, good-hearted fun.

This was once a normal display on television, i.e., presenting an entertainment with an attractive star and nothing more.

And this is the root of all the rage -- Sidney Sweeney appears to be normal.

Sweeney is beautiful, and men are attracted to her -- this is normal.

Sweeney seems to be a happy person enjoying her journey in Hollywood -- this is normal.

She seems healthy, both mentally and physically -- this is normal.

She seems attached to her parents -- this is normal.

She doesn't seem perpetually angry or focused on politics -- this is normal.

This is what liberals despise. They even have a pejorative slang for this, it's called “normie,” which derogatorily refers to individuals who are attributed to the demographic majority.

The norm in Hollywood is to be bitter, angry, outraged, sanctimonious, and against traditional values.

Jennifer Lawrence boasted about distancing herself from her Trump-supporting family members and hurling abuses towards President Trump.

Meryl Streep dedicated her lifetime achievement award speech at the Golden Globe Awards in 2017 to insulting Trump and regular Americans who support Trump instead of thanking her audience and colleagues.

Charlize Theron, 49, boasted about having sex with a 26-year-old man and expressed her aversion to being in a relationship.

Just yesterday, Buzzfeed News, whose track record on being factual is poor, claimed that Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican as of 2024. The media amplified the claim. This caused cheers in the MAGAverse.

President Trump also complimented Sweeney and the advert, which caused American Eagle shares to surge by 20 percent.

The fact that Sweeney hasn't explicitly revealed that she's a Republican means she either prefers to keep her political affiliation private or that the claim is fake.

Maybe Sweeney wants to be an old-fashioned, mysterious movie star whose image is untouched by politics. This was the norm in the past.

Marilyn Monroe's political affiliations were unknown to most people; all that mattered was that she looked alluring and delivered a strong performance. Marilyn Monroe's famous birthday serenade to Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962 occurred when her career had hit a rough patch; sadly, she passed away the same year.

The secondary outrage about the American Eagles' campaign is that it is targeted at the “male gaze.”

If there was exploitation involved, it would have been outrageous. But Sidney Sweeney is an adult, and the adverts were made with her approval, and she was compensated for them. The advert is tongue-in-cheek and suggestive, but tasteful.

Once again, the male gaze is normal. Most men are attracted to beautiful women and prefer to see attractive women on screen or in person. The same is true if the genders are swapped.

The predators must be punished, but these outliers are no reason to vilify what is normal.

This natural, healthy, and mutual attraction between men and women is what leads to procreation, which allows civilization to continue.

In the end, the outrage by liberals against Sydney Sweeney and her catchy advertisement campaign is an objection against what is normal and indeed natural.

The liberal outrage and hate, and subsequently the support from the highest echelons in politics, right up to President Trump, have generated publicity for American Eagle that no company can dream of or campaign can buy. American Eagle is now a leading international brand.

Based on her attitude, choice of projects, and performances, Sydney Sweeney is on her way to becoming a major superstar.

Image: AT via Magic Studio