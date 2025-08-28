Cracker Barrel, the Smithsonian, and the Question Gen Z Needs to Answer

After facing intense public backlash, Cracker Barrel has backed down and reverted to the classic “Old Timer” logo. At the same time, the Trump Administration has turned its focus on the Smithsonian, vowing to withhold funding from any programs that “degrade shared American values” and “divide Americans.” Both culture war issues pivot on one simple question that my generation needs to answer: Do we like America?

People yearn to belong to a national tradition. Nationality encompasses defining characteristics of daily life like language and culture, and we’re most comfortable when we’re situated within a national tradition that’s familiar. That’s why culture shock exists. That’s also why immigrant enclaves have formed across the United States and Europe.

But America is going through some growing pains. Some view America as an emblem of racism and colonialism, while others view it as an unerring force for good. Perhaps neither is entirely accurate, but one thing is certain: Young Americans need to define our identity in such a way that ensures our nation persists. We must do this in every forum, from academia to the family dining room, so that our children inherit a thriving nation and not a hollow shell.

As my generation becomes politically active, we will have to decide how to use public institutions. “Public” institutions should confer some benefit on the public. In the case of the Smithsonian, a federally funded institution, the “public” is the American people. The American people benefit when they’re unified and motivated to sustain America, and they suffer when they’re divided and ashamed of their nation.

To be sure, there’s plenty to praise and plenty to criticize in America’s history. The role of our public institutions must be to present each episode in a way that is both accurate and inspiring, so that visitors universally embrace a simple takeaway: America is a worthy undertaking.

Depending on how we portray our national history, visitors could walk away feeling either ashamed of America or inspired by its noble principles. We can point to slavery and decry America’s “original sin,” or we can celebrate the end of slavery and the Americans who died to end it. We can bemoan the pioneers as colonizers, or celebrate the prosperous, egalitarian society they extended across the continent. Both of these perspectives may be supported by historical fact, but only one is productive and unifying. As a public institution, if the Smithsonian continues to emphasize narratives portraying the U.S. as rooted in colonization or lamenting “whiteness,” it will contribute to a population alienated from its national identity. This is civilizational suicide.

The Trump Administration’s actions at the Smithsonian will encourage our children to grow up proud to be American and motivated to improve it. Young people in particular should be encouraged by this move since the alternative is a generation of sullen, discontent young people who hate a core part of their lives. We’re the ones who will be living here for the next 60 years -- it’s in our interest to be surrounded by enthusiastic and reverent citizens who want to elevate America.

Perhaps in light of the grand ideals represented by institutions like the Smithsonian, it’s hard to see the cultural significance of Cracker Barrel’s botched rebrand. In fact, it’s a vitally important ray of hope for patriotic Americans.

While lofty museums like the Smithsonian address important issues like our founding philosophy, military triumphs, the end of slavery, and Manifest Destiny, most of us don’t spend our days thinking about these points. But we engage with culture every day in the shows we watch, the statues we pass on the street, and yes, the restaurants where we eat.

If institutions like the Smithsonian continue to promote a negative view of national identity, the proposed Cracker Barrel overhaul could be a window into America’s future: a bland, sanitized aesthetic that could be picked up and dropped in England, Australia, or Germany without anyone noticing. A people without an identity beyond global pop culture.

The Cracker Barrel rebrand was driven by a sense that classic American culture is tacky and outdated -- a punchline, maybe, but certainly not a serious tradition rooted in a proud people with strong founding principles. At its core, it emblemized a profound dislike of America and its culture.

But my generation can change that. We defeated the Cracker Barrel rebrand by standing and declaring our love for chintzy souvenirs, home cooking, and front-porch grandpas. Let’s continue to engage with, and support, institutions that honor our civilization, from the monuments of Washington, D.C. to the Cracker Barrels of America’s heartland. And when it’s time for us to have families, let’s raise our children to like America, so we can continue to have a distinct nation.

Ethan Watson is a Young Voices contributor and O’Connor Fellow at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. He also holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Kansas. His commentary has appeared in USA TODAY, RealClearPolitics, and The Daily Caller. He has appeared on the David Webb Show, and is a regular guest on Point of View Radio. Follow him on X: @erwatson13.

Image: Smithsonian Institution