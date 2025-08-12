Comey’s Last Moves: Spying on a President, Setting the Trap, Lying About It

Thus far, James Comey’s activities have been largely confined to his duties, however corrupt, within the FBI, or inward-looking. From January 2017 onward, his activities become dramatically darker, arguably illegal, and more forward-looking.

(Chat GPT for American Thinker)

On January 5, 2017, a bit more than two weeks before Inauguration, Obama met with Biden, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice, and Assistant Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Comey did not disclose this meeting to Congress when asked about how many times he met with Obama. "Twice," he said, under oath. It was actually three times. This omission is a “tell” as to how sensitive the discussions were in this now infamous meeting.

The very next day, January 6, Comey went up to New York to tell Trump about the “salacious and unverified” material in the dossier. This was the first time Comey had met Trump, and he had a “goal.”

Remember when Comey admitted he didn’t tell @realDonaldTrump that the dossier was funded by Hillary Clinton, saying it “wasn’t necessary for my goal”?



I do. pic.twitter.com/ZnWNL0L7nt — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 31, 2025

We now know his “goal” was to launch the dossier portion of the scheme. His meeting with the president-elect was the news hook they needed to get the dossier into the legacy media bloodstream, and within hours, it was everywhere.

Even while Comey was briefing Trump on the garbage dossier, his malign machinations were about to bear fruit elsewhere. Via Fox News:

“FBI Director James Comey considered an anti-Trump dossier compiled by a former British intelligence officer so important that he insisted the document be included in January [6th]’s final intelligence community report on Russian meddling in the U.S. election, [the I.C.A.]…”

News of the dossier had to compete with the release of this much-anticipated I.C.A., released the same day. Via The Washington Post:

“The report that Obama had commissioned was released … on Jan. 6. …[It] had concluded… that ‘Putin and the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton.’”

Of course, this was bunk. The dossier was complete garbage. And we now know from the recently declassified Durham annex that Hillary was a much richer mark for an old KGB manipulator like Vladimir Putin.

Turns out from declassified intelligence that Vladimir Putin had no Kompromat on Donald Trump -- no pee tape, no nothing -- but he had a massive file on Hillary Clinton which he could use to blackmail her and control her as the president he really preferred — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

On January 18, 2017, President-elect Trump informs Comey that it is his intention that he continue in his 10-year term as FBI Director. The very next day, the day before Inauguration, Comey renews the FISA to spy on about-to-be President Trump. Comey’s FBI was now legally authorized to spy on a sitting President of the United States.

On January 24, 2017, the fateful Lt. Gen.Michael Flynn (Ret.) interview happened. Comey would later go on to laugh about it in a December 2018 interview with Nicolle Wallace. Mind you, this man’s life had been completely ruined. He had to sell his house, go into millions of dollars of debt, suffer permanent reputational damage, etc. There’s absolutely nothing funny about it. At all.

Via Fox News:

“Former FBI Director James Comey admitted in a recent interview that he personally made the decision to send a pair of agents to interview President Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn in 2017, and acknowledged the arrangement was not typical for dealing with a White House official.” [snip] Asked to describe how two FBI agents ended up at the White House to interview Flynn in January 2017, Comey, speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace during a forum discussion Sunday, said flatly: “I sent them.” [Audience laughs.] Comey went on to acknowledge the way the interview was set up – not through the White House counsel’s office, but arranged directly with Flynn – was not standard practice. He called it “something I probably wouldn't have done or maybe gotten away with in a more … organized administration.”

Comey would go on to lie about the Flynn case to two different committees.

Not satisfied with setting up a lieutenant general with a spotless record who was a “transformational” lead

er in the gathering and distilling of military intelligence, James Comey’s malign activities now turned back to the sitting president.

Man, Comey SUCKED, when you re-read what he did again, he just plain sucked. pic.twitter.com/Fe8RMgiMQQ — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) July 30, 2025

The text in the image says “I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons. I asked him to because I thought it might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.” [Emphasis added]

Comey’s a busy boy. On March 5, 2017 “Comey asks the Justice Department to refute Trump’s tweet claiming Trump Tower was wiretapped during the election.” On March 20th “Comey personally refutes Trump’s wiretapping allegations.” Think of the twisted psychology involved here. He ordered a tap on a sitting president, which is active, and he’s balled up over the spying he did on him as a candidate and wants another agency to bail him out so he, personally, doesn’t look bad. It’s staggering.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Come May, the clock is ticking down on James Comey. He will be fired within days.

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

On May 8th, Trump has an Oval Office sit-down with then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then-Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to “discuss his concerns about Comey.”

On May 9, 2017, Trump fires Comey, citing recommendations from Sessions and Rosenstein.”

Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

On Thursday June 8, 2017, while testifying on Capitol Hill, now former FBI Director James Comey obfuscates:

“Comey was asked by Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton whether he believed that Trump had colluded with the Russians. ‘It is a question I don’t think I should answer in an open setting,’ Comey said, adding that the question would be answered by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.”

Robert Mueller, the special counsel that he, himself, had engineered. The hubris of the man cannot be calculated.

Comey, now a month removed from his job, knew damned well Trump hadn’t “colluded” with the Russians. He was fired and bitter, and still he played his part.

In the coming years, he would go on to say more, all of it in furtherance of the conspiracy. At no time has he broken with it, in any way, shape or form. In his mind, as demonstrated through his sometimes untrue testimony, haughty speech and just flat-out strange actions (here, here) he’s still in the part and in character … such as it is.

(James Comey via X)