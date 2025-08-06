Can Western Nations Be Saved?

A spate of massive anti-illegal-immigration prote sts has broken out across the United Kingdom. Indeed, one might say that the kingdom is increasingly united about one thing: Britain belongs to the British. Waving Union Jack flags and carrying “Britain First” signs, thousands of protesters walk down city streets sporting patriotic clothing and repeating patriotic cheers. A stranger who knew no better might mistake the mass euphoria for a post-war victory parade celebrating the prospect of peace.

Americans have seen these kinds of festive gatherings before. In spirit and enthusiasm, they resemble the “Make America Great Again” rallies that President Trump has headlined since 2015. It is quite common, in fact, to see “Make Britain Great Again” signs in the crowds and to hear the phrase shouted energetically among those gathered. What a dramatic shift in social consciousness a decade brings! Ten years ago, most Brits thought little of Donald Trump and expected him to wind up an odd historical footnote to Hillary Clinton’s inevitable coronation. Now much of the U.K. is desperate to ditch Britain’s rotten Establishment and taking inspiration from President Trump’s political revolution on the other side of the Atlantic.

This is hardly surprising. For decades, mass illegal immigration into the U.K. has been a growing problem that Establishment politicians have been unwilling to address. For decades, regular Brits have been told that there is nothing the government can do. Closing the borders to foreign nationals intent on breaking the U.K.’s immigration laws was apparently too difficult of a task for the once mighty kingdom to undertake. Across Europe, North America, and Australasia, Establishment governments have told their citizens much the same thing.

Then President Trump returned to the White House and finished a job that he started in his first term: sealing the border from foreign invasion. After four years of open borders during Biden’s lawless presidency, what the Trump administration has managed to accomplish is nothing short of amazing. The United States has now had several months in which zero illegal aliens were released into the country, and 2025 might end with net-negative immigration on the whole — a feat that most Americans have never witnessed.

All of a sudden, the common government excuse in the U.K. and across continental Europe — that nothing can be done to stem the tide of mass illegal immigration — has been exposed as a risible lie. That lie was common in the United States, too. It was told for more than forty years. In six months’ time, President Trump has proved that secure borders require but one thing: leaders willing to enforce them. It has become much more difficult for politicians in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the U.K. to claim that limits on illegal immigration are impossible when President Trump is demonstrating in real time the hollowness of that lie in the United States.

Establishment news media are doing their best to protect the Establishment politicians. Just as corporate “reporters” in the United States fill the public’s airwaves with sob stories about “asylum seekers” and “undocumented migrants” willing to do the jobs that Americans are supposedly unwilling to do, corporate “reporters” on the other side of the Atlantic speak of illegal aliens as if they all have hearts of gold. Meanwhile, “honor” killings, child rapes, rampant misogyny, organized crime, terror attacks, and serial stabbings increase in direct proportion to the influx of foreign nationals — or what the Orwellian press across the West prefers to euphemistically call “newcomers.”

This nearly century-long project to destroy the West by flooding the West with foreigners who despise the West is finally coming to a head. Perhaps it is too late to rectify the damage caused by generations of unelected bureaucrats and Marxist globalists who have done more to undermine their own countries by erasing national borders than any foreign enemy ever could. We will soon find out whether Great Britain may survive as an island that natives will find safe enough to call home, or whether the United Kingdom will surrender what is left of its sovereignty to those who wish to conquer it in the name of foreign gods, anodyne “multiculturalism,” and totemic worship of “diversity.”

If the West’s survival were not such a serious issue, the outrageous lengths to which its leaders have gone to arrange its suicide would almost be comical. Central banks have depreciated the value of common currencies to such a degree that Westerners’ cost of living continues to rise, while suitable jobs are steadily exported overseas. The rate of homeownership is in a free fall. Fewer Westerners can afford to have a single child, much less financially support large families. Even if Westerners could support large families, the West’s cultural vanguard has spent the last hundred years encouraging women to kill their babies, choose careers over families, and regard men as evil foot soldiers of the dreaded “patriarchy.”

In their quixotic project to control the means of economic production by branding valuable hydrocarbon energies “pollutants,” the “global warming” climate hoaxers continue to drive up the cost of electricity. Reliance on wind and solar power has made electrical grids unreliable. Because higher energy costs increase industrial and manufacturing costs, Westerners are less self-sufficient than ever before. Meanwhile, globalists have convinced Western populations that they will magically maintain their standard of living by making nothing of value and subsisting on government welfare.

European countries fortunate enough to survive Nazi Germany’s pursuit of a European empire have chosen to commemorate their victory by forming a European Union managed principally by the Germans. Those European countries fortunate enough to survive the Soviet Union’s Iron Curtain have chosen to safeguard their independence by destroying their own energy sectors, investing in “green” unicorns, and rendering their industries dependent upon Russian natural gas. Those European countries that witnessed firsthand how vulnerable unarmed civilians are to foreign belligerents have chosen to disarm their citizens, dismantle their militaries, and pin their hopes for survival on American national security guarantees.

Historically Christian Western nations go out of their way to welcome foreign religions to their lands while mindlessly condemning Christian natives as bigots. Western leaders do little when Christian churches are ransacked or burned to the ground. Western schools banish Christian teachings from class curricula. As committed as Western nations are to embracing foreign cultures, they are commensurately hostile to the Christian foundations of Western civilization.

How else could one describe this century-long assault on the West than to acknowledge it as deliberate suicide? Nations that denounce their own cultures, traditions, histories, and religions are not nations for long. Nations that treat foreigners better than native citizens soon become foreign nations. Nations that do not produce children, goods, or art eventually disappear. Diversity and mult iculturalism do not sustain civilizations; they end them.

It is all the more curious, then, that so many Western nations are today beating the drums of war — particularly with regards to potential conflict with Russia. European and American proponents of World War III insist that “democracy” is under attack. Yet Western “democracy,” such as it is, has had no greater enemy than the multigenerational collection of political elites who have worked so hard to euthanize it. It is difficult to ask Western citizens to fight and die for a civilization in the grips of suicide. Nobody, it turns out, is interested in running onto a bloody battlefield waving a nondescript flag for generic multiculturalism. Choosing to sacrifice oneself for a nation requires a nation worthy of being saved.

Before the U.K. government decides to arrest anti-illegal-immigration prote sters for violating “hate speech” laws, perhaps it should take a moment to consider who will one day defend the British Isles from foreign invasion. With patriots imprisoned, what country will remain?

Image: JSMed via Pixabay, Pixabay License.