An Existential Threat to and from the Intelligence Community

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard’s declassification of communications and reports that implicate Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, senior officials from the Obama administration, and former heads of the Intelligence Community in a conspiracy to frame President Trump with the Russia Collusion Hoax is nothing less than earth-shattering.

America has endured many political scandals. The country has never had to contend with anything of this magnitude — in which a lame-duck president abused and politicized national intelligence-gathering operations in order to blame an adversarial nuclear power for an embarrassing election loss and set in motion a series of fraudulently predicated criminal investigations intended to force President Trump’s resignation from office or impeachment and removal.

As enormous as this scandal already is, it remains an ongoing criminal conspiracy. Every time former Obama officials — including former DNI James Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan — publicly lie about material facts regarding the Russia Collusion Hoax, they are acting as co-conspirators in a plot to defraud the American people, overthrow a legitimately elected president, and cover up past criminal activity.

Perhaps the only aspect of this story that could rival in size such treason against the United States is the corporate news media’s continued refusal to report these events accurately without fear or favor. For many reasons, newsrooms will not do so. Because indoctrinated and committed leftists control the American press, “journalists” lack the requisite discernment to see beyond partisan political blinders and report facts that are personally troubling. Even worse, many “journalists” have redefined their professional role away from any responsibility for objective truth-telling and toward a kind of active agency in which they shape “truth” to advance a particular worldview. “Journalists” love Obama. They despise Trump. They are happy to act as assets for former Obama administration officials pushing lies and to hide facts that are politically inconvenient.

“Journalists” were and remain essential co-conspirators in the Russia Collusion Hoax. By publishing sensational stories that were often contradicted by a mountain of publicly available facts, the nation’s pre-eminent news companies aided and abetted the Clinton-Obama information war against the American people. As has been their wont in this era in which “journalism” resembles stenography, famous “reporters” simply repeated what corrupt members of Obama’s Intelligence Community told them without ever verifying the accuracy of their reporting. When pressed to corroborate salacious details of their Russia Collusion Hoax stories, “journalists” habitually relied on “anonymous sources” from “past or present government officials” as tawdry proof that their shoddy “journalism” passed muster.

In exchange for acting as propagandists spreading disinformation and misinformation in a hybrid war being waged by powerful Democrats and Intelligence Community officials against citizens of the United States, “reporters” received promotions, celebrity recognition, book deals, and Pulitzer Prizes. Even after DNI Gabbard’s declassifications have exposed the corporate news media’s Russia Collusion propaganda for the trashy clickbait that it is, “reporters” refuse to retract past lies, return Russia Collusion–related awards or remuneration, or publicly admit any wrongdoing.

The American press corps is now so inextricably linked to the Democrat party and the corrupt Intelligence Community that it would rather pretend not to see the greatest scandal in American history than admit its own complicity in perpetrating mass fraud against citizens of the United States. These are, of course, the same “professionals” who refused to acknowledge President Biden’s obvious cognitive decline for four years — going so far as to defame those who did notice as “conspiracy theorists” — only to claim today that the Biden administration simply pulled the wool over their eyes. Should the growing body of evidence documenting the Clinton-Obama conspiracy to overthrow President Trump become impossible to ignore, these same “professionals” will surely claim that powerful members of the pemocrat Party, Obama administration, and espionage apparatus had them fooled, too.

The damage from the Russia Collusion Hoax cannot be overstated. The psychological warfare directed against the American people destroyed any residual social unity in a nation that has become only more divided since the turn of the century. The covert hybrid war engineered by Clinton confidants, Obama allies, and Intelligence Community spymasters constituted nothing less than sedition and treason against the legitimate government of the United States. Not only was President Trump handicapped during his first term by unlawfully predicated criminal investigations but also the Clinton-Obama-aligned co-conspirators further inflamed tensions with nuclear Russia, exhibiting malicious disregard for the safety of the citizens of the United States.

As a nation, we are lucky that the Clinton-Obama coup d’état was ultimately unsuccessful. Had the Russia Collusion Hoax precipitated President Trump’s resignation or provided enough political cover for corrupt co-conspirators in Congress to impeach and remove him, the American public would be today even more vulnerable to the machinations of a deeply immoral and dishonest Intelligence Community. Federal bureaucrats who operate in secret and without oversight remain a constant threat to the freedom of all Americans. Bureaucrats who would wage an information war against the American people and conspire to provoke kinetic war between Russia and the United States are a threat to all mankind.

After any disaster, the survivors must go on. It is at this time that sober, well-intentioned people take stock of troubling past events and look for potential lessons that can aid them in the future. It is fair to say that the Russia Collusion Hoax provides many. Among those, perhaps this is the most significant: No American should uncritically believe any supposed statement of fact coming from the press, the Intelligence Community, or any government official attempting to define “truth” by appealing to a title of authority.

Blind faith in powerful institutions ensures only that those institutions will become irredeemably corrupt. Healthy skepticism for official pronouncements and public debate of government-sponsored “truths” are indispensable ingredients for a free society. If any honest observer still clung to the naïve belief that the Intelligence Community, permanent federal bureaucracy, or American news media were honest, impartial institutions acting on behalf of all Americans with dispassionate professionalism, the Russia Collusion Hoax should have exposed such comforting delusions as idealistic hogwash.

Here is another lesson vital to the survival of these United States: The president, in whom all executive power is vested, must have complete control of and total authority over the Intelligence Community, the executive departments, and the broader administrative state. There can be no extra-constitutional organ exercising executive power that feels emboldened to disregard lawful presidential orders and entitled to chart its own course. If every spy chief and agency manager operates as if vested with independent power and unilateral authority, then there are a thousand “presidents” governing the United States. As the Electoral College has not voted them into office, they are, in actuality, tyrants disguising their misappropriation of power behind titles of authority.

The Clinton-Obama Russia Collusion Hoax was nearly a successful coup d’état precisely because the Executive Branch of the federal government has long been home to a thousand tyrants pretending to be presidents. For the Republic to endure, this betrayal of the U.S. Constitution must come to an end.

Acknowledging these truths adds significance to DNI Gabbard’s ongoing disclosures. At no time in American history has the Office of the President taken such direct aim at its own Intelligence Community. These public disclosures are embarrassing — which is why America’s rogue agencies have worked so hard to keep them classified. They are incriminating — which is why a reactionary public relations campaign (read: a new bombardment of information warfare) is underway to undermine DNI Gabbard’s authority and protect Russia Collusion Hoax perpetrators from legal accountability. Finally, these disclosures are an existential threat to the Intelligence Community — which is why former spies, current members of Congress, and the corporate news media continue to cover up the truth.

Image: Tulsi Gabbard. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.