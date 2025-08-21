America’s Indispensable President

Of the 45 men who have been president of the United States, there are three who can be considered indispensable to either the nation’s establishment or survival. They are George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Donald Trump.

Other than radical leftists, most Americans would recognize why Washington and Lincoln were indispensable: Without Washington’s character and leadership, the nation as we know it would not have been established. And without Lincoln’s principled character, the Union would not have been maintained, and American society would not have been restored through slavery’s abolition.

How does Trump fit into this panoply? It is Trump who has rescued the country from an irretrievable headfirst dash into a permanent one-party socialist oligarchy that would have eventuated in an inevitable fracturing and potential demise of the United States.

Donald Trump’s inclusion on this list derives not only from his political, legislative, and unprecedented international accomplishments but also from his impact on the psyche of the vast majority of citizens and the way he transformed a feckless Republican Party into a viable and resolute opposition made up of patriotic Americans of all races, creeds, and ethnicities.

Trump showed a nation stuck in a 28-year morass of political mediocrity and collectivism that fearlessness, determination, and an implacable conviction in the principles of the nation’s founding would defeat the Beltway elitists and the Marxist-dominated Democrat party in their endgame of transforming the nation.

What would the landscape and future prospects for the United States be today if Donald Trump, in 2015, had decided not to run and Hillary Clinton had been elected the 45th president by the average margin predicted in the polls?

That outcome would have resulted in Democrats winning two closely contested Senate seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, giving them control of that chamber. During Clinton’s first term, Democrats in the Senate would have essentially eliminated the filibuster. In the House of Representatives, the Republicans might have remained in nominal control with a much smaller majority, but it would have been under the leadership of a spineless Speaker, Paul Ryan, backed by more than 50 so-called “moderate” Republicans.

After the 2018 and 2020 elections, thanks to unconstrained voter fraud and manipulation, the Democrats would have controlled the House of Representatives and Senate in near perpetuity.

Regardless of any failures during her first term, Hillary Clinton would have won re-election in 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic would not have been so duplicitously hyped and overblown, although the legacy media-Democrat cabal would still have been exploited for political purposes. This same cabal would have made certain Hillary would continue to occupy the White House, as they did in the 2020 election with Joe Biden, by using the Covid-19 pandemic to promote and make permanent mass mail-in voting and the fraudulent manipulation of the vote-counting processes.

The chaos and seemingly endless misfeasance in the Biden presidency are a window into what would have happened in a Hillary Clinton presidency. She, too, would have acquiesced to and governed per the demands of the far-left Marxist cabal to whom Barack Obama granted a permanent and oversized place at the table. The Democrats in Congress would be, as they are now, in the thrall of the radical left.

Hillary would have appointed three left-leaning Supreme Court Justices as well as 234 other federal district and circuit court judges in her first term, and another Supreme Court Justice in her second term, together with 235 district and circuit court judges. Combined with the two Supreme Court Justices and 338 judges that Obama appointed, the Obama-Clinton presidencies would have appointed 91% of all federal district and circuit court judges, as well as six Supreme Court Justices (resulting in a 6-3 left-wing majority). The judiciary would be, on a near-permanent basis, sympathetic to transforming the country and de facto rewriting of the Constitution.

After two Hillary Clinton terms, the economy would be in far worse shape than it was at the end of Biden’s term because it would not have had the solid foundation—thanks to Trump’s first-term policies—to weather the Covid-19 pandemic and the radical left Democrats’ policy goals. Taxes would not have been lowered, but dramatically increased, especially given that uncontrolled spending would have been unleashed along with unending inflation beginning in 2017.

The “Green New Deal” would have been enacted primarily through executive orders and regulatory enforcement, costing untold trillions of dollars and causing a massive rise in energy costs and overwhelming job losses, as well as increasing reliance on Communist China. Thousands of pages of new regulations would have been enacted, thus destroying existing businesses as well as new business formation.

What Hillary and the Democrats could not pass in Congress, they would have done through an endless litany of executive orders and regulations. The states’ ability to overturn the Clinton executive orders would not have been addressed in a Democrat-controlled Congress and would have fallen on deaf ears with a Judiciary dominated by the far left.

The so-called “compromise” legislation that would have been passed would have included a dramatically expanded panoply of social and welfare spending, college debt forgiveness, and modified Medicare for all. Thus, massive inflation-inducing money creation and debt.

In the later years of the Hillary Clinton presidency, the Second Amendment would have been attacked vigorously using executive orders and “compromise” legislation, secure in the knowledge that the courts would no longer be an obstacle.

A Clinton administration would have accelerated the tactics begun during the Obama presidency of fomenting societal upheaval by using race to promote racial and ethnic animosity and enabling the Department of Justice to be a cudgel to permanently defeat and intimidate the political opposition. There also would have been legislative and regulatory changes aimed at federalizing elections to overwhelmingly favor the Democrat party.

As with Biden, the borders would have been swung wide open to unfettered illegal immigration, resulting in upwards of more than 16 million new illegals during Hillary’s first term and an equal number in her second. “Compromise” legislation would have been passed to legalize all illegal arrivals, with more than 30 million illegal aliens fast-tracked to voting rights.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the Clinton administration’s ideological soulmates, Russia, China, and Iran would have been granted de facto acquiescence to continue their pursuit of regional and global hegemony as the Clinton and succeeding Democrat administrations reduced military spending and increased America’s susceptibility to foreign influence and extortion.

The fate of the United States would be sealed as this nation would have passed the point of no return.

Instead, in 2015, a brash and confident Donald Trump burst through the doors of the two-party political establishment. By renewing and recasting many of the economic policies of Ronald Reagan and initiating an America First domestic and foreign policy, he not only reversed the downward trend of the nation and stopped the radical left in their tracks, but his overwhelmingly effective policies also showed the American people that there were viable alternatives that worked.

From 1989 to 2016, the nation had been mired in a quagmire of inadequacy and failure in its political leadership, leaving the citizenry uncertain about the country's future, even as they perceived there to be no alternative in sight. That is, until Donald Trump heeded the call to lead in rescuing the nation from the clutches of the wannabe autocrats.

Nothing exemplifies the importance of the Trump presidencies than the chaos, mismanagement, ignorance, and failures of the Biden administration. It allowed the American people to see for themselves the stark differences between the two administrations. Thus, the triumphant return of Donald Trump to the White House in 2024.

Despite the implacable, duplicitous, and treasonous forces arrayed against him, Donald Trump’s patriotism, resolve, and success in rescuing the United States from the clutches of those determined to destroy it place him in the pantheon of America’s three indispensable presidents.