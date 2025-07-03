With Zohran Mamdani On The Cusp of Becoming Mayor, NYC Embraces Its Own Demise

As a child of the Cold War with the Soviets as America’s enemy, when the wall came down and the threat of Communism faded, I was under the illusion that the world had inexorably turned a corner and that history was on the march to bring freedom, capitalism, and prosperity to the whole world...

The events of September 11 exposed that illusion for what it really was: a delusion. There were actually people out there who wanted to start a war with the United States.

With 9/11 and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Islam went from an almost nonexistent issue for most Americans to front and center. Suddenly, Islam and Muslims are in the news on a daily basis, doing unspeakable things to one another and others.

Image created using AI.

Knowing nothing of this threat and wanting to know more, I picked up books like Dore Gold’s Hatred’s Kingdom and Benny Morris’ Righteous Victims, and even a copy of the Koran, which, honestly, I couldn’t get through. And I read a lot more online from guys like Steve Emerson, Robert Spencer, and David Horowitz.

Over the following years, you had everything from the Shoe Bomber to the Ft. Hood shooter to the San Bernardino attack and countless others. And elsewhere in the West, you had everything from the murder of Theo Van Gogh to the London 7/7 attacks, the Charlie Hebdo attacks, and others. It seemed like Islam was at war against the entire world.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the news, despite everything we were seeing with our own eyes, the blood, the carnage, the innocent victims, we were told that Islam wasn’t the problem. Instead, the problem was the individual terrorists who just happened to be Muslim. “Islam isn’t violent,” we were told, despite the fact that most of the wars going on in the world involve Muslims , and the Koran itself both directs and allows killing in Allah’s name . Seemingly, we see Muslim violence everywhere, but we’re told that there’s no connection to Islam, even though most of the time the perpetrators actually invoke Allah’s name during their attacks.

So the West, seeking to demonstrate its lack of “Islamophobia,” decided to open the floodgates to Muslims from around the world with the blind expectation that they would integrate into Western societies— despite decades of proof showing the exact opposite . That held for the United States as well. You visit places like Dearborn, Michigan, or Minneapolis, Minnesota, or increasingly even places as far afield as Texas, and it sometimes feels like you’re not actually in America.

But if one looks, it’s not hard to understand why. For the West, for most of the last 500 years, there have been two poles seeking to influence life: the state and the church. The result of that pull between the state and Christianity is a civilization with extraordinary scientific and economic advancement, unprecedented levels of individual freedom, and the miraculous levels of prosperity that came with them.

But for Islam, there is no such separation. There is one law, and it covers everything. Freedom of speech and religion don’t exist. Both are tolerated when the number of Muslims is small in a nation, in part because speech benefits Muslims, but once the numbers grow, speech is strangled, for it no longer helps them. About 15 years ago, Evangelist Peter Hammond demonstrated how this works :

1. As long as the Muslim population remains around or under 2% in any given country, they will be for the most part be regarded as a peace-loving minority, and not as a threat to other citizens.

2. At 2% to 5%, they begin to proselytize from other ethnic minorities and disaffected groups, often with major recruiting from the jails and among street gangs.

3. From 5% on, they exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population. For example, they will push for the introduction of halal food, thereby securing food preparation jobs for Muslims. They will increase pressure on supermarkets to feature halal on their shelves—along with threats for failure to comply.

4. When Muslims approach 10% of the population, they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions.

There’s more, but you get the point. Couple that with the fact that Islam has basically been on a 1400-year quest to take over the world, and one wonders why Western leaders not only opened up their countries to followers of an ideology that literally seeks their destruction, but funded them , too!

Islam’s not a religion; it’s a supremacist, expansionist, and tyrannical ideology that is anathema to the very foundations of Western civilization. Don’t take my word for it. Take the words of Imams across the West . They seek to use demographics to overwhelm natives politically, then impose a caliphate . Very soon, Western leaders are going to have to confront the fact that they have injected their polity with a virus that seeks to kill it.

Europe successfully defended itself against the first Islamic invasion in 732, thanks to the leadership that the French Duke Charles Martel provided at Tours. It did so again in Vienna in 1683, with King John III Sobieski of Poland taking the lead. Those men were true leaders.

Today, with few exceptions, the West is led by cowards and traitors to their civilizations, more interested in being feted by their fellow globalists than in defending their heritage. Indeed, today, Europe isn’t even fighting for itself. It’s invited the enemy into its bosom and allowed him to thrive.

Why? White guilt , of course. To the point that the West will literally sacrifice its daughters so as not to be called Islamophobic. Across the West, we’ve seen Hammond’s observations play themselves out. Sweden, formerly one of the safest countries in the world is today overwhelmed with rapes and bombings, and native Swedes aren’t responsible . Is any Western city better off for having invited in hundreds of thousands of Muslims? London? Paris? Amsterdam? No. The story is the same across Europe, yet most “leaders” pretend otherwise.

Winston Churchill, a son of Britain and America, understood the threat. While he admitted “Individual Muslims may show splendid qualities,” he knew the score . “No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith.”

And why does any of this matter? New York, of course. One need only look at the dystopian nightmare that London has become to understand what lies ahead for New York. Once America’s greatest city, the disaster it already is has been driven by grievance, victimization, and illegal immigration. And now the guilt-ridden college-educated whites have essentially elected a terrorist supporting communist as mayor .

This does not bode well for freedom, prosperity, New York, or America. Freedom of speech and religion are literally written into our founding documents. They are fundamental to our nation. Islam tolerates neither. At the end of the day, Islam is not a religion; it’s an ideology that seeks to overthrow the West. It’s well on its way in Europe. We should not allow it to do so here.