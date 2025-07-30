Winning the Mind Wars

Fighter-writer Brandon Smith published a great piece last week entitled “Lefties, Illegals and Minorities Are Finally Experiencing ‘Consequence Culture.’” In that essay, Smith reminds readers of the psychological war that raged four years ago.

We weren’t allowed to question the 2020 election’s mail-in ballot fraud or the statistically improbable results that dragged Biden’s dementia-addled brain back into the White House. Public health authorities were conspiring with social media platforms to censor anyone who doubted the efficacy of the pharmaceutical industry’s magical elixirs conveniently redefined as “vaccines.” The “woke” movement was aggressively shoveling its special brand of “trans” and child-grooming excrement down the throat of anyone who objected to the left’s open embrace of pedophilia. The “Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity” hucksters were busy institutionalizing discrimination against white, Christian, heterosexual males. Through its mindless avatar “Joe Biden,” the Democrat party dismantled what was left of America’s border enforcement and encouraged unvetted foreigners, national security threats, and members of transnational gangs to settle across the United States and take full advantage of the country’s already-bankrupt welfare programs.

Democrat party goon squads running the Department of (in)Justice and Fascist Bureau of Intimidation targeted patriotic veterans opposed to election fraud; concerned parents unhappy with the sexualization of their children’s public school education; Christian parishioners who resisted “woke” rewrites of the Bible; police departments that pushed back against the federal government’s mass relocation of illegal aliens into their communities; anyone who objected to forced pharmaceutical injections; and everybody who expressed the opinion that college admissions boards and job recruiters should prioritize merit, skill, intelligence, work ethic, and American citizenship over skin color, “woke” zealotry, identity delusions, private sexual fetishes, or “undocumented” status.

Reichsführer Merrick Garland and Obergruppenführer Chris Wray were too busy harassing and prosecuting conservatives for wrongthink to worry about all the rapists, murderers, and terrorists that Department of Homeland (in)Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was flying into unsuspecting towns throughout the country. The Biden administration’s plan was simple: Terrorize patriotic, law-abiding Americans while filling up “swing states” with enough foreigners from communist or Islamic parts of the world to “fundamentally transform” the United States.

Because Democrats actively oppose election security measures and enable vote fraud wherever possible, there is ample evidence that illegal aliens already affect the outcomes of local and federal elections. (At the very least, they unfairly provide so-called “sanctuary” states extra representation in Congress and the Electoral College.) Because the courts have embraced a suicidal interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment that grants instant citizenship to the children of illegal aliens who manage to sneak into the country before giving birth, foreign nationals influence future elections by breaking our laws today.

Smith surveys this “multi-pronged psychological offensive” occurring in tandem with the Deep State’s removal of President Trump and installation of Clueless Joe and concludes, “I don’t think there has ever been a psychological war on a population that was more pervasive and tyrannical. Not since Mao’s Cultural Revolution in China has a citizenry been under such a siege by their own government.”

I completely agree. In their efforts to displace the growing political movement rallying behind Donald Trump — comprising various brigades of conservatives, libertarians, Christians, defenders of freedom, constitutionalists, MAGA Americans, and anyone averse to a New World Order dominated by an international corporate oligarchy steeped in cultural Marxism and intent on ruling the planet through central bank money manipulation and recurring cycles of baseless fear-mongering meant to exacerbate Westerners’ sense of obligation to fight shapeless specters, including the hobgoblin apparitions of systemic racism, “climate change,” and authoritarian threats to “democracy” — the Deep State globalists running D.C.’s Intelligence Community directed the federal government’s information warfare arsenal against citizens of the United States.

We have been on the receiving end of the U.S. government’s formidable propaganda operations since the earliest days of the Union. We have been manipulated in real time since the wide-scale adoption of radio and television. We have witnessed how dangerous D.C.’s collusion with Silicon Valley is when those who control the flow of information are willing to censor public debate, dissent, and contemporaneous reporting at the government’s behest. What started with the Obama administration’s takeover of social media to advance its own ideology at the expense of all others percolated behind the scenes of Trump’s first term — propagating regular waves of fake news to damage his presidency — and returned with a vengeance upon Puppet-President Biden’s recycling.

When Obama’s people moved back into the White House in 2021 while barely disguising the strings attached to their “Joe Biden” marionette, the Democrat-led Deep State unleashed what Smith describes as an open “war on the minds of the masses designed to force Americans into submission.”

Yet here we are...still standing. I know that we have been fighting this psychological war for so long that many of us refuse to take even a moment to celebrate, but we should! As Smith writes, “The fact that we survived this event, defeated the onslaught and actually grew a grassroots anti-woke movement without the use of social media forums is truly mind-blowing.” In the Deep State’s “mind war” against MAGA Americans, freethinking patriots “won by simple truth and word of mouth.”

I can already hear some of you doing your best Han Solo impersonation: “Great, kid. Don’t get cocky.” You’re absolutely right. We must never rest on our laurels. As artificial intelligence gives the Intelligence Community even more tools to engage in information warfare against the American people, the fight for personal freedom and against totalitarianism will become only more important.

Four years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, we had “Victory in Europe” and “Victory over Japan.” Our present war against the corporate-government nexus that uses mass communication and technocratic control over information to “manufacture” public opinion is a war without end.

Still, Smith is correct. We have proved during these last fifteen years (at least since the rise of the Tea Party Movement in the United States) that “simple truth” and “word of mouth” are effective countermeasures against the globalist Deep State’s information wars.

In a world where government agents organize mass psychological operations that push subtle messages meant to coerce populations into doing whatever those with power wish them to do, those who are capable of seeing the invisible cages being built around us are invaluable truth-tellers. Authenticity is exceptionally important now. Freethinking is perhaps more important today than at any time in history. And those who are willing to think critically and spread the truth honestly have become an indispensable part of society.

The Globalist Machine recognizes that the public revolution is real. Disregarding their primary role in producing propaganda on a worldwide scale, international institutions such as the World Economic Forum and United Nations regularly list so-called “misinformation” and “disinformation” among the most critical risks to the planet. They certainly are not worried about all the lies they spew every day. They are worried that the 99.99% of the global population without economic or political power might reject those lies and think for themselves. To the powers that be, freethinkers are far more dangerous than nuclear wars or asteroid impacts.

It is why globalists are apoplectic about the Trump administration’s rejection of the World Health Organization’s intrusion on national sovereignty. It is why Democrats are furious that Congress has defunded leftist propaganda networks such as PBS and NPR. It is why Google continues to silence conservative voices. It is why the U.K. government embraces censorship and criminalizes free speech.

Globalist governments cannot maintain power in a world with honest public debate and protections for free speech. Their authority rests on spinning — if not hiding — the truth. What we know, however, is much more powerful: The truth will set you free.

Image via Pixabay.