Will Democrats Exterminate America’s ‘MAGAts’?

In this age of information overload, stories come and go before we even have a chance to understand them. Six weeks ago in Minnesota, an assassin disguised as a police officer murdered one prominent state Democrat and her husband and critically wounded another Democrat and his wife. The alleged perpetrator sent a written confession to FBI director Kash Patel. He was a political appointee of Democrat governor Tim Walz and claims to have been part of a secret operation to benefit Walz directly. Former president Joe Biden and former vice president Kamala Harris attended funeral services for the victims.

The story is bizarre, and it will probably be a long time before the public learns more about the events that culminated in the political assassination of one lawmaker and the attempted assassination of another. In an era when corporate news is thoroughly corrupted and consequential stories are regularly buried for partisan political reasons (e.g., Hunter Biden’s incriminating laptop and Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile beach buddies), we may never know exactly what happened.

However, there is an important part of this story that can be told: Democrats and the corporate news media’s scandalous rush to blame President Trump and MAGA voters for the Minnesota attacks. Disregarding the multiple assassination attempts on President Trump and his own role in inciting an assassination attempt against Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, Senator Chuck Schumer fumed, “When political opponents are treated like enemies, danger follows. And that’s what Donald Trump has done.” Senator Chris Murphy lied, “The Minnesota assassin appears to be a hate-filled right winger.”

Corporate news propagandists did their part to blame Trump for the Minnesota slayings before any facts on the ground could be established. Ignoring actual news that flyers for the Democrat-organized “No Kings” protests were found in the alleged killer’s car, MSNBC “news” personalities encouraged a “No Kings” organizer to blame the Minnesota shootings on Trump! CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere insinuated that President Trump’s deployment of Marines in Los Angeles following Democrat-organized anti-ICE riots and the detention of a Democrat senator who assaulted Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem were directly connected to the political assassinations in Minnesota. Lest Dovere’s baseless allegation be misunderstood, CNN’s “chief media analyst” Brian Stelter brainlessly opined, “And it all points in the same direction.” Leave it to the broken compass–wielding captain of Reliable Sources to promote unreliable sources who spout asinine propaganda.

Not content to let CNN and MSNBC defame Trump and MAGA Americans without throwing a little libelous gasoline on the fire, legal luminaries cast aspersions, too. University of Michigan law professor Barb McQuade found a way to blame the Minnesota shootings on the election integrity protests at the U.S. Capitol four years ago: “When you normalize political violence by pardoning Jan. 6 attackers, can we be surprised when people target public officials?” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe took the prize for the dumbest comment regarding an event that had triggered an avalanche of dumb comments: “Does anyone think these unspeakably evil political assassinations of Democratic lawmakers would’ve occurred without the vicious permission structure erected by Trump, Vance, Rubio, and their MAGAts?”

Larry’s inane pontifications could fill a book entitled How the Mighty Have Fallen. Tribe has been celebrated as one of the country’s leading jurisprudential intellects for most of his career. He is an academic star at Harvard and was once on the Supreme Court shortlist of every Democrat presidential wannabe. Yet he spends an awful lot of time on social media expressing support for every leftist conspiracy theory. He is the “old man yelling at the clouds” meme in real life, except all the self-designated “smart people” assure us that he’s worth admiring. Of course, in his early commentary about the Minnesota shootings, Tribe was — as so often proves to be the case — entirely wrong.

There is gold to be mined from Tribe’s reckless stupidity. He reveals how hopelessly partisan and cognitively one-dimensional he and his cohorts are by ignoring the numerous instances of Democrat-led violence this last decade: the attempted assassination of Republican lawmakers playing softball, repeated acts of physical violence against Senator Rand Paul, the Antifa arson attacks on city neighborhoods, the costly Black Lives Matter riots, the assassination attempts on President Trump, the murder of a health care insurance CEO, the organized ambushes on ICE agents, the assaults on Jewish college students, the murder of an elderly Jew by an illegal alien Hamas-supporter throwing Molotov cocktails. The list goes on and on, yet Tribe is blind to it all.

As an overrated academic without enough intellectual patience to wait for facts that might undermine his own prejudices, Tribe immediately pinned the blame for the Minnesota shootings on “Trump, Vance, Rubio, and their MAGAts.” Their MAGAts? Please take a moment to appreciate how similar Tribe’s disgusting “MAGAt” insult is to the Nazi propaganda that regularly dehumanized Jews as rats, cockroaches, vultures, and lice. Hitler’s “Third Reich” used mass media to convince Germans that Jews should be seen as parasites. Larry Tribe describes a hundred million MAGA Americans in the exact same way. This is who he is. He and the people who associate with him view MAGA Americans as “less than human” animals that should be exterminated.

It is important for MAGA Americans to understand how the left’s intellectual heroes are already paving the way for a future when Trump-supporters will be more openly treated as second-class citizens. Given that J6 defendants spent years in jail awaiting trials for bogus trespass charges while Antifa and BLM domestic terrorists rarely face serious prosecutions, MAGA Americans are well acquainted with two-tiered justice. That a legal titan such as Tribe would nonchalantly condemn them as maggots, however, should remind Americans that rank politicized courtrooms are only an unsavory appetizer to future gruesome feasts of state-sponsored violence and murder. Listen to Larry Tribe if you want to know how the political left intends to vilify Trump-supporters in the years to come.

Finally, I want to draw your attention to Tribe’s use of the term “permission structure.” This is a tool of political persuasion that Democrat strategist David Axelrod first popularized. Blending the worlds of mass psychology and commercial advertising, Axelrod has taught Democrats that the best way to convince voters to jettison their prior beliefs is to sucker them into thinking that by doing so, they will be viewed as “better people” in society. It’s a cynical appeal to human vanity that provides “scaffolding for someone to embrace change [he] might otherwise reject.”

You’ve seen this play out over the last few decades, even if you didn’t know it had a name. To prove that you’re not racist, vote for Barack Obama! To prove that you’re not anti-science, embrace the government’s new “climate change” taxes! To prove that you’re caring, celebrate socialized medicine! To prove that you’re compassionate, welcome tens of millions of unvetted illegal immigrants! If you refuse to do any of these things, you’re definitely an uneducated “Christian nationalist” and “white supremacist.”

This is psychological manipulation on a grand scale, and Axelrod, Obama, and their Democrat armies have exploited their control over corporate news media and social media platforms to shape public opinion in ways that augment and cement Democrat power. When Tribe casually mentions “permission structures” as if they were MAGA tools, he reveals two things about himself: (1) Even at the age of eighty-three, Tribe is not intellectually independent or confident enough to resist the gaudy academic gimmicks of our time, and (2) He sees Axelrod and Obama’s mass psychological manipulation as justified but any MAGA response as “vicious.”

When Democrats and their institutional mouthpieces show us who they are, we should believe them. They are liars and manipulators who see us as vermin.

Image: r. nial bradshaw via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.