When It Comes To Islam, Are We In The West Too Stupid To Survive?

I question whether we will survive as a nation or are even worth saving. If nothing else, our refusal to recognize Islam for what it is seems to presage our demise.

Putting aside the damage leftism does to American culture, we are also at risk from Islam, about which we still remain appallingly ignorant 24 years after 9/11. Instead, we have adopted the myth of “Moderate Muslims.” Before elaborating on Moderate Muslims, we must ask, “What other groups get to use the prefix “moderate?” During WWII, were there moderate Nazi members of Congress who claimed to only believe in the “good” parts of Mein Kampf, such as free health care. Were there moderate members of the KKK who only went out occasionally lynching, burning, and raping? And where are the moderate wife beaters who avoid hitting the face and who don’t leave visible bruising?

Moderate Muslims adopt a cafeteria approach to Islam, ignoring those they dislike or that play badly in the West, all while clinging to the core message: A worldwide caliphate, free of all other faiths, except those that are useful to their Islamic overlords.

The current image of a Moderate Muslim is Ilhan Omar. That begins with how she dresses. Although Muslim women are required to be completely covered, except “the eyes or one eye to see the way,” Omar wears Western clothing, often with a turban. Her eyebrows look carefully groomed, but in Islam removing eyebrow hair is forbidden because you cannot alter what the Islamic god created (here, here, and here). Conversely, pubic and armpit hair must be removed, and there is the female genital mutilation exception to altering what the Islamic god created.

Omar is also wears nail polish, which theoretically needs to be removed before washing for each of her five daily prayers, and pants, even though Muhammad cursed women who dressed in a masculine manner.

Her speech and lifestyle also deviate from Islam. She has used obscenities to refer to colleagues. Muhammad condemned the use of vulgarity, saying that one of the reasons women are overrepresented in hell is that they swear a great deal.

Lastly, Omar appeared to be in a “relationship” with her current spouse while one or both were still married. The penalty for adultery is 80 lashes, after which the adulterer is stoned to death. Islam also forbids a Muslim woman to marry a non-Muslim man. There’s also the alleged marriage to her brother. Islam forbids sibling marriages, and the penalty is death.

Muhammad also disliked women in politics because they are deficient in intelligence.

Is Omar a Muslim or a “Moderate Muslim?” Muhammad recognized that there were cafeteria or moderate Muslims. He called them hypocrites, for saying with their tongues what is not in their hearts. They were not to be forgiven for their hypocrisy, and he foresaw a hell for them that was worse than that for non-Muslims. For Muhammad, hypocrites were the vilest of the vile, the worst of the worst. The Islamic god curses hypocrites. The Islamic god knows the truth and promises them the fire of hell as a lasting torment.

So, Omar is either a hypocrite, who will go to hell, or a planned distraction from the reality of Islam. The reality is that Islam believes in global domination with the forced conversion, death, or enslavement of non-Muslims.

And that reality is what we ignore, whether willfully or through ignorance. The Koran, sharia, and hadith all shine a light on Islam’s hostility to Western values.

Muhammad had numerous wives and sex slaves, but seemingly disliked women, seeing in them evil omens, which he also saw in horses and houses. To him, women were no more than domestic animals, and he said he hadn’t left anything more harmful to men than women.

In Islam, if a woman passes in front of a praying man, the prayer is nullified, as they are if a dog or donkey passes in front of a praying man. A husband to beat an emboldened wife, and women who are ungrateful to their husbands go to hell. If a husband is displeased with his wife, so is the Islamic god. It is legal to rape non-Muslim women (here, here, and here).

For grooming, only red or yellow hair dye is allowed. Women may wear earrings, but men may not because it is unlawful for men to imitate women. Other body piercings, including tattoos, are forbidden since it is unlawful to change the Islamic god’s creation. Clothing that shows nakedness is forbidden. The Islamic god hates effeminate men and masculine women, including those wearing the opposite sex’s clothing.

Those in same sex relationships will be killed, preferably by being stoned.

Literature is out. A few years after Muhammad’s death, Muslims conquered Alexandria and burned the world’s greatest library. The reason was that if the library’s contents duplicated the Koran, the library wasn’t needed. If it wasn’t in the Koran, it was heresy and needed to be destroyed. Leftists who want to destroy Shakespeare and Aristotle for challenging their shibboleths may agree, even if Heather has Two Trans-Mommies will also be destroyed.

Other cultural prohibitions include chess and backgammon, singing, which produces “hypocrisy of the heart“; most musical instruments, which are tools of Satan, that will turn musicians into monkeys and pigs; most poetry, which can have wisdom wisdom, but it’s still better to fill your body with pus than poetry; art, for hell’s worst punishment is reserved for those who make pictures; comedy because excessive laughing kills the heart, while jokes may cause hurt to others; and drinking alcohol requires flogging 40 to 80 times, and death, after three to four offenses.

Men are superior to women, and men are destroyed if they obey women. Wives are obligated to have sex with their husbands on demand, if they can physically endure it. The maximum waiting period is three days. Angels curse wives who don’t have sex on demand.

Apostasy is a capital crime encompassing leaving Islam, as well as denying the Islamic god’s existence, reviling Muhammad, or denying any verse in the Koran.

Muslims who kill non-Muslims are not punished, nor are parents who kill their children or grandchildren.

Solo masturbation is unlawful, and babies born of “doggy-style” sex will be squint-eyed. A couple must be covered during sex, and sex must be directed at a “fruitful end,” not “vain delight.” There is no talking during sex.

Muslims say prayers because no one likes to be praised more than the Islamic god. Humans were only created so they could worship the Islamic god.

Exposing Islam’s evil is complex because it has splintered into many branches and schools, each of which accepts its version of the Quran, school of sharia, and specific hadith. According to Muhammad, Islam would splinter into 73 sects, only one of which would go to paradise, so the right choice matters. In his last speech in Mecca, Muhammad said that if Muslims looked to and followed his behavior and words, they would never go wrong, and reiterated the necessity of a jihad until there a global Islamic conquest. His own behavior in Medina showed that he meant it. The Arabs were forcibly converted. The ancient Jewish tribes ere slaughtered, enslaved, and expelled.

Islam is following Muhammad’s behavior and words. Moderate Muslims are either apostates going to hell or engaged in Taqiyya, which forgives their sins.

Those hoping for reformation within Islam will be disappointed because Islam forbids religious innovation, partly because Muhammad said he had perfected Islam, and why would anyone change perfection? Also, the Koran is an absolute truth with certainty “about which there can be no doubt.” It cannot be reinterpreted.

Unless America recognizes Islam’s reality, it may well be doomed.

