We Need Clear Heads, And A Plan, About Epstein-Gate

Over 90% of the responses and discussion about the way the Trump Administration has mishandled the Epstein documents and records have been emotional, vitriolic, or filled with outrage. I can understand why and agree to a large degree: What Jeffrey Epstein did, likely with the approval (if not outright endorsement) of Western intelligence agencies, was a crime against humanity. However, it is in these moments when faced with immense evil that we must proceed with clear heads and not react emotionally.

It speaks well to our side that, unlike the four years in which Biden did not release the Epstein documents, there is a collective rage from the right at the Trump administration’s gross mishandling (some would argue outright cover-up, but I doubt this) of the case. Unlike the Democrats, we demand and hold our leaders accountable, even when it might hurt us. That is because our side actually believes in justice and accountability, even when it is not convenient for us.

However, we should avoid demanding resignations unilaterally, getting angry, or shouting “Damn the consequences, release it all!” None of us who aren’t in the Trump administration really have all the facts, and even if we did, those responses would be based on emotional outrage and not good sense, or even blind justice.

What might be the consequences of just “releasing it all, damn the consequences!” We don’t know how far this crime against humanity goes, but let us assume that it involves world leaders, Fortune 500 CEOs, and the elite across the entire world. First, we have no idea which world leaders it would affect, which regions it would destabilize, or even which company’s stocks would be affected.

While “stock prices” may seem trivial compared to justice, would you be willing to sacrifice the pension funds of millions of working-class Americans? What if it were your retirement that became worthless because half the Fortune 500 CEOs of the past 30 years were implicated? Would you be willing to live a retirement in poverty when you say “damn the consequences?”

Further, if world leaders are implicated, would you be willing to send your children to war, a war that may only be being held back because the CIA has blackmail on a hostile world leader (or even a friendly one), just so that the documents are released? Are you yourself willing to die in a war that the CIA’s blackmail theoretically might have prevented? These are part of the consequences that could plausibly happen if we emotionally say “damn the consequences” and assume that we ourselves will not suffer for them.

It is very easy to say, in a pique of justified outrage, “damn the consequences, release it all.” But would you be so willing to say the same thing if you yourself might be killed in a war or be forced to live a retirement in poverty? Or would you be willing to inflict those sufferings on others, merely to sate your own outrage?

Further, if the CIA was involved (and I think this is likely), would you be willing to cede the moral high ground to the Chinese Communist Party, which would immediately capitalize on such a propaganda coup against the West? And if Mossad was involved, or Ariel Sharon, would you be willing to allow a second Holocaust to happen after Israel loses all standing internationally?

Perhaps some would (we’ve seen recently that there are some virulent antisemites on the right), but no sane person would take that position. Some of you may even think it worth letting the CCP get a “win” over this. Well, when a Chinese soldier throws you up against a wall and shoots you in the back of the head because we lost a war with China, I hope you are satisfied you did the right thing.

I would personally be willing to suffer all those things to topple corrupt elites: I joined the US Army after 9/11 because, as an immigrant, I felt it my duty to give back to the country that had given me so much. But would I be willing to inflict that upon 20 million Americans? Would you be okay with me making that decision on your behalf, if it impoverished or killed you?

These are real questions that President Trump and his team are likely grappling with now. And this is not a fault of the Trump administration: Most of these crimes happened over 20 years ago, and were covered up by the Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden Administrations and Justice Departments. Donald Trump, as Benny Johnson points out, was not only the first one to make this an issue in 2015, but also tipped off authorities to Epstein’s activities long before he ran for President.

The anger and rage should not be at the Trump administration and its handling of this (although much criticism can be leveled at how it was handled, just not anger or rage). It should be leveled at Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, as well as all their Attorneys General. Donald Trump is the one guy who has been against Epstein early on (he cut ties long before most others). That he should now suffer the blame for past administrations, when he was the only one willing to act against Epstein, is not only disingenuous but an outright libel.

I believe we should start releasing the documents slowly. First, release the ones that implicate the CIA and the Deep State, and tell foreign nations they have a set number of years to prepare for it to come out. We should financially harden ourselves for our 401(k)’s to become worthless, as it may very well happen.

Secondly, we should also expose the likely parallel Chinese sex exploitation rings, as they are probably using the same tactic. Do not let them claim the moral high ground when, after Eric Swalwell’s affair with a Chinese Spy, they are probably using the same tactics as Epstein.

Third, we should shore up Israel’s industrial and arms manufacturing base. If Mossad and Ariel Sharon are involved, it will likely mean a total cutoff of military aid to them. Some of you may be okay with allowing the Middle East to finish what Hitler started, but no sane American is, especially when child sexual exploitation is rife among radical Islam in the form of the child brides and “chai boys” I saw in Afghanistan.

We should also consider that the memo, which wasn’t signed by anyone, could be a Deep State ploy by rogue employees to discredit the Trump Administration. It hit right when Elon Musk created a third party, and just after President Trump won the 12-Day War. Let us not fall for what could very well be a far-left, deep-state psyop, meant to demoralize our support for President Trump.

There will be grave consequences for America when the truth is finally known. We should prepare for them, and not make blanket declarations about “damn the consequences, release it all.” And we must never think that those consequences will not affect us personally.