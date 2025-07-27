Trump as Global Paramedic – Don’t Let Epstein Ruin It

Like starving hellhounds, the left is clutching their newfound Epstein bone, growling and snarling with rabid determination to claim it as their own.

Indivisible founders Greenberg and Levin — who fancy themselves the next Cloward and Piven — have breathlessly latched onto the Epstein mess, erecting billboards in hopes of peeling off the MAGA base. (Let’s pause here to give a shout out to the late, great David Horowitz who, with Richard Poe, exposed the radical left’s Cloward-Piven strategy in the prophetic 2007 book “The Shadow Party: How George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Sixties Radicals Seized Control of the Democratic Party.”)

Greenberg and Levin’s organization are currently targeting U.S. Representatives, Virginia Foxx (NC-05), Scott Perry (PA-10), Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), and Nancy Mace (SC-01), but we know whose head they really want.

The case of the infamous “Epstein files” has brought together strange bedfellows. One headline declares, “Democrats reiterate calls for release of Epstein files” while another asks “Who are the MAGA influencers calling for Pam Bondi’s head over Epstein?”

Yet the Democrats weren’t eager to dig into the Epstein files until they saw that a crack in Trump’s conservative base could be exploited for their own gain. Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that Democrats currently demanding more information on the Epstein case “never once” asked for additional details while he was Speaker during the Biden years.

One mainstream news outlet describes the situation this way, “Onetime concerns over fanning Epstein-related conspiracy theories have faded as Democratic candidates, members of Congress and party accounts attack Trump and seek to divide MAGA.”

This shouldn’t be happening. The Epstein case — as it stands now — is only serving to distract and divide the president’s base, even as it attempts to undermine his accomplishments.

I’ll grant that Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case has been a complete flop; but I’d also argue there’s enough blame to go around for FBI Director Kash Patel. And there’s no disputing that the February 27, 2025 binder debacle gave the Trump administration a black eye that still demands accountability.

Do I believe there is an evil, global, pedophile cabal? Probably. And if there is, then its participants — some of whom may be at the highest levels of society — need to be exposed and prosecuted.

But I also don’t think it should rate above other scandals, as there are plenty of other soul-shaking, gut-wrenching injustices that need attention. President Trump’s legacy, defined by his numerous achievements, should not rise or fall on the Epstein controversy.

The American public deserves transparency regarding allegations of child sex crimes among the nation’s elite and people in power. Yet we cannot focus solely on this issue while ignoring the profound suffering within our own families and communities, as well as the hardships faced by people across the globe. These are the problems President Trump has already begun to alleviate, with significant implications for future generations.

Even when considering the border as a stand-alone issue, the president’s firm enforcement of a closed border is delivering unprecedented benefits. It significantly reduces two of the nation’s most critical problems: human trafficking and the influx of drugs, especially fentanyl.

Human trafficking is a $150 billion dollar global business. Most victims are women and young girls. An overwhelming number of those trafficked in the U.S. are aliens, mostly illegal. Then, there’s this:

60% of unaccompanied alien children, or UACs, are caught by cartels and exploited through child pornography and drug trafficking.

The ramifications of an open border created a deepening crisis. One issue cascaded into another, overwhelming the system and exposing critical failures in maintaining any semblance of control.

Consider this “Management Alert” from the Department of Homeland Security in August 2024. In it, DHS reveals the “urgent issue” they discovered — “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Cannot Monitor All Unaccompanied Migrant Children Released from DHS and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Custody.” In short, this report acknowledges at least 32,000 unaccompanied children went missing in America in less than four years. Only God knows what that number grew to, where they are or what’s happening to them right now.

This chilling story from Houston exposes an illegal immigrant from Ecuador who was allegedly holding an adult Chinese migrant worker from New York in a closet without food or water. But for her screams and a surveillance camera, she would have likely become just another statistic. How many thousands of women and children are being held against their will in America, waiting to be rescued?

And who among us doesn’t know someone who’s been affected by the drug crisis — an avoidable epidemic that grew exponentially thanks to an open border?

I personally watched two teens — in two different small towns — collapse on the street from a drug overdose. Luckily, both were saved by Naloxone — the go-to drug for reversing an opioid overdose.

All 50 states have passed statewide Naloxone distribution programs. If you’ve never driven through a small town or big city and seen the red metal opioid overdose emergency stations — you’re missing out on the dark little underbelly of a manufactured crisis.

About 75,000 Americans die annually from fentanyl overdoses, a trend persisting for over a decade, totaling roughly 750,000 deaths — more than all U.S. war casualties in the 20th and 21st centuries combined. Victor Davis Hanson’s video “Is Mexico our Frenemy?” explained it like this: cartels, using raw materials often sourced from China, produce fentanyl in specialized facilities, disguising it in fake prescription drugs or mixing it with other opioids. This can lead to inconsistent doses, risking accidental or intentional fatalities.

We often imagine these overdoses happening to longtime drug addicts living in cardboard boxes. More often than not, however, they happen to innocent youth like a 15-year-old Carrolton, Texas girl who was allegedly offered counterfeit Percocet pills on her Instagram account. The pills, laced with fentanyl, led to her death shortly after they were delivered to her front door — in an otherwise picture-perfect neighborhood.

We must never become numb to the fact that this is still happening in neighborhoods across the country. The border is closed, but the carnage remains behind to be tended and mourned.

So when some in the MAGA base join forces with those on the left trying to exploit President Trump’s handling of the Epstein case, they should consider what Trump — the global paramedic — has accomplished thus far: Neutralizing Iran’s threats potentially saved a nation and countless lives. The Rwanda-Congo peace agreement and the India-Pakistan ceasefire also likely saved incalculable lives. Robust job growth, low inflation, and rising personal incomes and savings are poised to improve the quality of life for all Americans. Combine these achievements — and others — with the lives protected through a secure border, and President Trump stands as the most transformative president in modern history.

As much as we want to dismiss the left’s 24/7 Epstein obsession, we must carefully consider adding to their chorus — nothing good will be conjured from their rabid, drooling fervor. With a big enough crack in the Republican base, they hope to disrupt the midterm elections — and God knows what else.

We must never forget that President Trump’s unprecedented efforts to save and improve lives through domestic reforms and global diplomacy have been made possible by our collective support.

Image from Grok.