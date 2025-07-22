Time To Declare War on the Democrat Party By Eliminating The Filibuster

In 2009, an increasingly Marxist-dominated Democrat party effectively declared war on the United States as founded. Events over the past sixteen years, in particular the treasonous Russian collusion conspiracy, have made it increasingly clear that defeating this anti-American adversary in isolated battles will not suffice; it must suffer total political annihilation, which begins with a direct frontal assault on the Democrats’ underlying strategy to seize power in perpetuity. That declaration of war on their strategy commences with eliminating the filibuster.

The primary tenets of the Democrat playbook are, first, to make certain they win elections by stage-managing the voting process through unconstrained fraud and voter manipulation. And second, to dramatically alter the make-up of the electorate via unfettered mass illegal immigration. This is a two-pronged strategy that can only be permanently defeated by a president and Congress that pass legislation addressing those issues.

Image created using ChatGPT.

Democrats have successfully maintained cohesion among their elected members of Congress as the overall plan unfolded. No political party in the modern era has so mindlessly marched in lockstep as the Democrat members of the House and Senate. This mindless cohesion in the Senate, combined with the ability to employ the filibuster, thwarts any proposed legislation from Republican presidents or Congresses that could imperil the Democrats’ grand objective.

Following this blueprint, by 2024, the Democrats and their fellow Marxist/socialists were within one or at most two presidential terms of achieving their goal of irrevocably transforming America into a one-party socialist oligarchy. In all likelihood, if they had won in 2024, the fate of the nation would have been cast in stone.

The filibuster as it exists today is not a sacrosanct and untouchable process in the Senate. For over 110 years, a filibuster required endless speeches on the Senate floor to derail a bill. Legislative delays were limited to physical limitations and weren’t ultimately limitless.

In 1917, the Senate adopted a rule allowing two-thirds of Senators to vote for cloture to end a filibuster. In 1975, that threshold was changed to three-fifths or 60 votes. Additionally, if 41 Senators indicated they would not vote for cloture, endless talking on the floor would no longer be a necessity to qualify as a filibuster. Thus, any legislation could be permanently derailed without a word being uttered on the floor.

With the passage of the Congressional Budget Act of 1974, the filibuster was bypassed with the introduction of the chaotic and non-transparent budget reconciliation process, or omnibus spending bill, which cannot be filibustered. In 2013, the filibuster was further changed by excluding executive and judicial nominees, and in 2017, Supreme Court nominees.

The ongoing process of gradually whittling away at the filibuster is a clear indication that it will be either eliminated or massively changed. It is just a matter of time. The majority of Democrat senators have already stated that they are going to dramatically change the filibuster when their party again controls the White House and Congress. As the party hierarchy continues to be increasingly dominated by Marxist radicals, there can be no doubt that the filibuster will end on their terms.

Yet the most common refrain among the majority of Republicans in Congress, as comity is their guiding principle, is that the filibuster must be kept unchanged because they will again be in the minority. It is this spineless and defeatist attitude that has enabled the Democrats to effectively control Congress and continue to execute their grand strategy when the Republicans are in power.

The current Democrat party can only win elections in the battleground states through fraud and voter manipulation. The Democrats would be hard-pressed to win elections if legislation were ever passed requiring the Census to only count citizens for purposes of political representation, mandating voter identification, paper ballots, final results within 24 hours, and eliminating mass mail-in voting.

When combined with new legislation outlawing birthright citizenship, further restrictions on legal migration, and mandating that illegal immigrants be repatriated to their home countries, the Democrats’ grand plan to transform America would go up in smoke.

Thus, they would evolve into a near-permanent minority party as the citizenry became increasingly aware of the Marxist/socialist takeover of the Democrat party. Per a recent poll, nearly fifty percent of Americans already view the party as being too extreme.

The chief obstacle in aggressively and permanently defeating the Democrats is the Republican old guard or hierarchy. They stubbornly refuse to acknowledge that the current Democrat party is controlled by its radical base and has declared war on the United States and its citizens. Nor do they understand how far along the Democrats are in their strategy to transform the nation into a one-party socialist oligarchy. Thus, they have been witless accessories to the unconstitutional and lawless activities of the Democrat party since Barack Obama was elected in 2008.

Donald Trump, a victim of the Democrat party’s willingness to use any vile, illegal, unethical, or treasonous means to achieve an end, understands who the enemy is and that his presidency may be America’s last chance to defeat them permanently. This was his primary motivation in running for a second term, and why he has been extraordinarily successful in his first six months.

The United States is fortunate to have the right general at the right time, one who knows the enemy and knows himself and is not afraid of battle. However, he cannot do it alone by relying on executive orders that can be overturned by another administration or the courts.

America cannot lose this war. General George S. Patton, when describing his underlying military philosophy, often paraphrased a quote originally attributed to Georges Jacques Danton, a French lawyer and revolutionary, “De l’audace, encore de l’audace, toujours de l’audace, et la Patrie sera sauvee.” (“Audacity, more audacity, always audacity, and the Fatherland will be saved.”)

Audacity requires immediately eliminating the filibuster. Trump and the Republicans must strike while the Democrat party is in chaos and its unfavorable polling has hit a record low. Now is not the time to be intimidated by the threats of what may or may not happen down the road if the filibuster is relegated to the ash bin of history.

The permanent and crushing defeat of the Marxist left requires legislation that can only be passed if the filibuster is eliminated. If not, then regardless of the many victories Donald Trump may achieve in the next three and a half years, this anti-American cabal will remain to fight another day and be poised to again aggressively pursue their strategy to transform the United States.