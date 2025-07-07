Three Things In Just A Week That Tell Us Dems Are Insane

This is becoming a thing. Not two weeks ago, I wrote a similar column. But this week, it’s three new things that tell us Dems are insane. Three whole new absolutely indefensible things: being pro-abortion, pro-porn, and pro-racism.

First up, Cynthia Nixon. She wore a red “Make Abortion Great Again” cap:

Cynthia Nixon from ‘Sex and the City’ decided to wear a ‘Make Abortion Great Again’ hat.



Imagine making the murder of babies a part of your brand… This is absolutely wicked and depraved. pic.twitter.com/RLkwpXnKw1 — Dr. Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) July 5, 2025

And yes, it’s real. Somebody checked it out, and it’s an absolutely real picture, of a self-described socialist, on a (presumably not hers) boat, wearing a pro-abortion (note I did not say pro-choice) hat. It’s really far past time to stop calling them pro-choice. Because this is not merely support for “reproductive health.” This is a clarion call to celebrate the once “safe, legal, and rare” act of killing a helpless, defenseless life. It’s monstrous and sociopathic. Especially from someone who is, ostensibly, a mother.

That slippery slope so many warned of at the time abortion became legal did, indeed, get mighty slippery, didn’t it? There used to be some sense of shame attached to it. No more. We’ve gone from simple toleration (barely, not really) to endorsement and celebration. “Shout your abortion” is now, quite literally, a thing.

Next up, MSNBC’s Elie Mystal. What can one say about Elie Mystal? One thing one might say is he’s a thinker. He’s been thinking. Deeply. What’s he been thinking about? The Democrats’ now-well-known problem with the young men of America. They’ve been trying all kinds of things to bring them back into the blue fold without much success. But Elie? Writing at The Nation, Elie, an MSNBC favorite, announced that he’s got an idea: “I have many thoughts on how the Democratic Party might start to win back young men. … One of my suggestions is that the Democrats should embrace porn…”

Elie Mystal photo by Joe Mabel. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Now, to be fair, he does go on to make the argument that, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on age of consent for online porn, porn’s embrace should be done under the rubric of “free speech,” but Elie, literally in the sentence before he says Democrats should “embrace” porn, writes that they should not abandon “women’s rights, women’s leadership.”

That’s some rhetorical whiplash if ever I saw it. You cannot square that circle: endorsing and “embracing” the objectification of women as silicone circus animals is most assuredly not “women’s rights or women’s leadership.”

Let me help Mr. Mystal: the Supreme Court’s ruling on the age of consent to view online porn isn’t going to keep anyone from viewing online porn. I don’t know what fantasy world (heaven help us) Mr. Mystal lives in, but nobody needs permission to find and view online porn. As any exasperated parent of teens will tell you, it’s all there, and they will find it, SCOTUS ruling notwithstanding.

So, if Mr. Mystal wants Democrats to “embrace” porn under the rubric of “free speech,” ok. By all means, go ahead. That’ll play well in Peoria, I’m sure. In fact, I heartily recommend you do exactly what Mr. Mystal says, Democrats. Embrace “pornography and other examples of sexiness and smut under the umbrella of free speech.”

Excellent plan.

Finally, we have the Democrats’ constant, effervescent, centuries-old racism. They simply cannot stop thinking that our black brothers and sisters simply cannot make it in life without their white benevolence. They immediately equate equality of opportunity with equality of outcome, and if you don’t, you’re—you guessed it—the racist!

There’s not a penny’s worth of difference between the antebellum racist Democrats of old and today’s, with one notable difference. Back when Democrats were slavers, they had to use their own money to feed the plantation. Now they have the federal government to keep (some) blacks dependent on them, with any number of programs, agencies, non-profits funded by the federal government, etc., etc. It’s as cynical as it gets.

Today’s Democrat racist almost sounded reasonable. The opening paragraphs of MSNBC’s Anthony L. Fisher’s essay were actually sort of reasonable, as lefties go. It’s a piece called “I’m proud of America—and ashamed of what’s happening to it.”

When I think of what makes me uniquely proud to be an American, it’s things like the generally accepted reverence for the Constitution. We don’t do kings. Our government has checks and balances. Bad actors can be removed from office.

See? A lefty proud to be an American? That alone is worth noting. He sounds so reasonable here. And that went on for several paragraphs.

Then the TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) kicked in and kicked in hard.

President Donald Trump, an unrepentant racist, has helped re-normalize rank bigotry.

What followed was…not a single example of anything Donald Trump has done that would qualify him as an “unrepentant racist.” You’d think he eulogized a KKK member or something. Or suggested that “you ain’t black“ if you don’t vote for him.

Fisher asks whether “my fellow Americans willfully tolerate the growing authoritarianism under which we live,” yet…he says this with absolutely no fear of retribution. He knows he won’t be “disappeared.” He knows he can call the president “a dim despot” and get away with it, so, really, is that an authoritarian in Anthony’s pocket, or is he just happy to be on MSNBC?

Trump is most certainly not an “unrepentant racist,” for heaven’s sake. Until Trump ran for the presidency as a Republican (that is, before 2015), he was photographed with dozens upon dozens of black celebrities who sang his praises. It wasn’t until he became president and did things like unwind DEI that everyone went insane and started calling him an “unrepentant racist,” proof be damned.

Lefties do this. With regularity. They equate things that shouldn’t be equated. You criticize George Soros? You’re an anti-Semite. Nooooo… That Mr. Soros happens to be genetically Jewish is of no import. Wind back DEI? You’re a racist! Noooo… race-based preferences are, themselves, the very definition of racism. Trump is undoing the racism.

You’d think they get tired of being wrong all the time, but I just know I’ll be back here in a week or two with yet another three things they’ve done or said that tell us they are absolutely insane. See you then.