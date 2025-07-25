They’re Not Sanctuary Cities; They’re Slavery Cities

Sanctuary cities and states exist not for the altruistic reasons blue state leaders claim, but because of profit—the profit of slavery.

Progressives portray sanctuary cities as a necessary means to balance public safety, human rights, and local autonomy in the face of federal immigration enforcement. Sanctuary City supporters harp on false narratives. Thus, they’ll routinely raise a handful of now familiar arguments:

Encouraging the reporting of crime, thereby reducing it

Limiting federal overreach

Protecting due process

Preventing family separation

Supporting economic contributors

Moral resistance

Upholding American values

The truth is different. Sanctuary city proponents are in the slavery business.

A recent ICE raid shows how it works:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on X that 319 unlawful immigrants were apprehended during the raid at Glass House Farms, and said that “law enforcement rescued 14 children from potential forced labor, exploitation, and trafficking.”

We know cartels were charging as much as $18,000 per person.

Democrats have won the “caring” label for the last two generations. It’s high time the truth concerning illegal immigration, which frequently involves and profits Democrat party supporters. Circle back to the Ventura County Cannabis raids last week; the company’s co-founder, president, and board director, Graham Farrar, donated $10,000 to California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018, among other Democrat politicians. Remember, this is a legal pot farm! You might think there might be a bit more scrutiny of such an operation, right?

Democrats (and yes, some Republicans) benefit from paying lower wages to illegals. Keep in mind that roughly 60–65% of illegal aliens in the U.S. reside in sanctuary states or cities run by Democrats. It stands to reason that Democrats benefit more broadly than Republicans in that regard due to the geographic distribution of migrants. Illegal aliens earn 30–50% less than U.S. citizens in comparable low-wage sectors, such as agriculture, construction, and hospitality, with little to no plans to be assimilated in the usual immigration manner.

Exploiting children is integral to illegal immigration:

The most recent estimate suggests that over 32,000 unaccompanied migrant children in the U.S. failed to appear for their immigration court hearings between 2019 and 2023. Additionally, about 291,000 children had not yet been issued court dates as of May 2024, meaning their whereabouts and legal status remain uncertain. Combined, this has led to claims that up to 323,000 children are “missing.”

Children here illegally are coerced into labor to repay (by underage labor or sex trafficking) smuggling debts to cartels or traffickers. This begins to explain why so many children were smuggled into our country. It also reveals the incipient evil that unregulated immigration promotes.

The highest values Democrats publicly trumpet are individual dignity and human rights. Their rallying cry is “no human is illegal.” Yet, facts are stubborn things, with the majority crossing with cartel help. Given this easily verifiable reality, why don’t you hear blue state Democrats decrying penniless illegal aliens owing thousands of dollars to the cartels that will never be excused or forgiven, and when not paid on time, incur interest at loan shark rates? Some who have not paid are killed or maimed as a warning to others who might think they can avoid paying according to this Biden era document.

Given the easily verifiable truth that migrants are effectively part of an immense human trafficking chain that uses our and Border Control Officers as the last link of that chain, where cartels frequently turn over their charges in the vicinity of border agents so they may regurgitate the phrases they have been taught that gets them into our country and connected with a government paid system of support:

“I am seeking asylum.”

“I fear for my life if I return to my country.”

“I am fleeing persecution.”

With a wink and a nod, these false phrases opened America’s gates not to political refugees, but economic migrants who paid handsomely to come here and get on the gravy train provided by blue states and our federal government pre-Trump.

Now, America houses some 15-25 million people (nobody really knows) who live and work in a grey area created by our government signaling that if you come, you can stay, and we will support you. And, they came by the millions only to find most legitimate doors closed to them, frequently employers taking advantage of their cheap labor and even using children for nefarious purposes, even to work in slaughter houses and whore houses.

It’s a universal truth, accepted by all decent human beings, that children must be protected and ostensibly are throughout most of the world. Yet where we witness the contraindications of child trafficking, enslaved youth being worked in dangerous or backbreaking industries by so-called upstanding citizens, we witness the underbelly of Capitalism. Once the norm, Capitalism has evolved, and the worst vestiges of child labor have been expunged. If there were but a single reason to fight illegal immigration, it is on this issue. We cannot expect traffickers to differentiate between one slave and another; they are all the same to them.

This is the true face of illegal immigration in this century. America has more slaves today than at the height of slavery in the 1800s. If this angers you, blame a Democrat.

