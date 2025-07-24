Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, was recently interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. The conversation concerned the conspiracy surrounding the Russian collusion hoax, alleged to have been perpetrated by the Obama administration and high-level officials of the FBI and CIA.

Gabbard stated,

There must be indictments. Those responsible, no matter how powerful they are and were at that time, no matter who was involved in creating this treasonous conspiracy against the American people, they all must be held accountable.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, Gabbard released over 100 documents detailing “overwhelming evidence” that an “Obama-era cabal laid the groundwork for what would be the years-long Trump-Russia collusion probe after the 2016 election.”

Gabbard said this:

This should concern every single American [regardless of party affiliation] because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic. …the effect of what President Obama and his senior security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic and enacting what would essentially be a years-long coup against President Trump, who was duly elected by the American people. …We have whistleblowers, actually, coming forward now after we released these documents because there are people who were around, who were working within the intelligence community at this time who were so disgusted by what happened.

July 3, 2025, former CIA agent Bryan Dean Wright who once worked for former CIA Director John Brennan stated that Brennan “belongs in prison.” Wright argues that Brennan “cook[-ed] the books to ensure maximum damage to Trump” using five key details.

1) “Brennan lied about his use of the discredited Steele dossier,” which “Brennan specifically pushed for inclusion in the ICA [(Intelligence Community Assessment)],” because even though proven not credible, it “fit the narrative consistency,” pushing the Trump Russian collusion hoax. “Both [James] Comey and Brennan …wanted it [included] …to destroy President Trump.”

2) “Brennan manipulated who would write the ICA.” Brennan demanded his staff write the ICA, so Brennan could “control the authors (his employees), their assessment, any dissent, and their careers if they crossed him.”

3) “Brennan interfered with the ICA’s drafting.” New reports show that while highly unusual, Brennan was engaged with the “scope and intensity” of the report, influencing participants, altering normal review processes, compromised analytic rigor, with the knowledge “he could make or break the careers of his analysts,” unless “he got the exact ICA he wanted.”

4) “Brennan rushed the completion of the ICA,” using an unusual highly compressed timeline “atypical” for an ICA.

5) “Brennan (and Comey) spread the ICA far and wide to leak it,” sharing it with “more than 200 U.S. officials,” “virtually assuring it would be leaked” — to destroy President Trump.

Wright’s conclusion was that “John Brennan and James Comey, and their fellow anti-Trumpers in the U.S. intel community intentionally tried to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump.”

Brennan expressed to Trump, “move on, get over it,” still claiming “Russia interfered” in the 2016 election, yet House Intel transcripts state they had “no empirical evidence.” Brennan accused Trump of weaponizing the government against him, straight out of an “authoritarian playbook.” If anyone should know anything about weaponizing the government, that would be Brennan. It makes you wonder if he practiced those statements looking at himself in front of a mirror, for then the statements would be true.

In an interview with author Michael Waller, Waller points out that Obama brought “change” to the CIA by appointing John Brennan head of the CIA in March of 2013. Brennan voted for Gus Hall when Hall ran for president of the United States. Gus Hall served as the General Secretary of the Communist Party USA from 1959 to 2000. Under the guise of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Brennan reached down into the organization, promoting those who followed his ideologies. These promotions to middle and upper management, caused more appointments, until now you have woke people running the entire nerve center of the CIA.

The Washington Post reported that during President Obama’s “final visit” to the CIA before leaving office, Obama stated, “We live in dangerous times. I am going to need you more than ever.” This seems a highly unusual thing for a president, preparing to leave office, to say to the CIA.

It is no wonder that when asked who the DOJ should target as part of their investigation that President Trump stated,

Based on what I read — and I read pretty much what you read — it would be President Obama. He started it, and Biden was there with him, and Comey was there, and Clapper — the whole group was there. …If you look at those papers, they have them stone cold, and it was President Obama. It wasn’t lots of people all over the place. It was them too, but the leader of the gang was President Obama — Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?… And except for the fact that he gets shielded by the press for his entire life, that’s the one they — look, he’s guilty.

Of course, Obama calls the allegations, “outrageous” and “bizarre.”

Numerous representatives have logged their comments with Representative Pat Harrigan (R-NC) stating, “Makes Watergate look like amateur hour. Obama’s intel officials ran a disinformation campaign against the American people to take down a sitting president—this is absolutely disgraceful.”

Can these corrupt individuals be convicted on a charge of “treasonous conspiracy” or “seditious conspiracy?” Gregg Jarrett doesn’t think so, as those crimes are often associated with violence or force being a central element.

Treason is the only crime defined in the U.S. Constitution. According to Article III, Section 3, Clause 1, the Constitution states:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.

Webster’s Dictionary defines “espionage” as “the practice of spying or the use of spies to obtain information about the plans and activities especially of a foreign government”.

Since the Obama administration, seeking to help Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, used the falsified ICA to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on presidential candidate Donald Trump, it seems they could be charged with espionage.

Gregg Jarrett states there are serious crimes which should be charged, like “conspiracy to defraud the government” and “deprivation of rights,” or that is, “using knowingly false or fabricated evidence to support a case against Trump and to obstruct or impair a lawful government function, such as an election.”

Jarrett believes that the genesis of the plot against Trump began with Hillary Clinton in July of 2016. Speaking of the devil, to get a “treasonous conspiracy” conviction, you would have to do something like, sell 20% of U.S. uranium to Russia and afterwards receive a large donation to your foundation, like Hillary Clinton did.

Some would say that the Clintons “could get away with murder.” Others say, “they already have.”

So, should these investigations go on? They must.

