The War on Weather Modification Gains Momentum

The devastating floods in Texas over the July 4th weekend, which claimed 109 lives, including 27 girls at a summer camp, and left 180 people missing (at the time of writing), have once again sparked a heated debate on weather modification. Well-founded questions about cloud seeding causing heavy rainfall that led to the floods are dismissed by the experts featured in mainstream media. They acknowledge that a company performed cloud seeding nearby on July 2, but expect people to accept at face value its CEO’s statement that it did not “contribute to the floods that occurred over the region.”

Answers to those questions are unlikely to come soon (if at all) because the mainstream media is driven by a fanciful narrative written by globalist elites and supported by their leftist woke followers. They want us to believe that climate change is real and that ordinary people must be willing to give up their freedom for the greater good of the earth, while weather modification, which has been practiced for many decades, has no negative effects. There is hope, however, because many scientists are rebutting this insidious lie, and many states are legislating to ban weather modification and punish those who carry out such procedures with imprisonment and heavy fines. But before we get into that, a brief look at the history of weather modification and how it has been weaponized for both war and peace.

Weather modification began with rainmaking. In 1946, two scientists at General Electric Research Laboratories (GE) in upstate New York—Nobel laureate Irving Langmuir and his assistant Vincent Schaefer—discovered the principles of cloud seeding. They found that dropping dry ice into a cloud causes water droplets to turn into ice crystals that grow and induce rainfall. Their first demonstration was striking: Schaefer dropped six pounds of dry ice into a cloud from a plane at 4,600 meters, resulting in artificial snowfall on Mt. Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts.

Later, their colleague Bernard Vonnegut developed a method of seeding using silver iodide crystals, for which he received a 1947 patent. Since then, cloud seeding has been used to increase rainfall, reduce hailstone size, disperse fog, and disrupt enemy troops. Results have been mixed—there are no success stories of cloud seeding turning deserts into lush, green fields, though simple, steady drip irrigation has accomplished that. However, the unwarranted enthusiasm for seeding persists.

Peter Kirby, a researcher and author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project, says that cloud seeding marked the start of the weaponization of the environment. He claims that over a trillion dollars have been spent, hundreds of papers written, and thousands of studies published on weather modification, and yet the public remains unaware of the harm being done.

Cloud seeding is well known. But newer methods—such as geoengineering, aerosol injection into the stratosphere, management of solar radiation, and chemtrails—are not. Whenever these topics come up, experts tell people that such methods either don’t exist or aren’t being used. Suspicions or questions born out of fear or concern are dismissed as “conspiracy theories” or “bad science” in the mainstream media. Because of this, when ordinary people read about them, they tend not to think much of it. However, Kirby explains these topics in detail, offering plausible techniques and scenarios of CIA-controlled weather weaponization. He claims that such activities have blocked sunlight, reduced food production, and discusses how adding toxic materials to the atmosphere could be used as a military tool.

Dane Wigington, a climate scientist, says climate engineering is a key tool of the military-industrial complex. It has been used for over 70 years, impacting weather patterns, the food supply, biodiversity, and human health. In 1962, at Southwest Texas State University, then Vice President Lyndon Johnson stated that “He who controls the weather controls the world.” He advocated for America to develop a weather satellite to monitor and possibly control the cloud layer and weather itself. Referring to this statement, Wigington notes how Johnson, as president, approved Operation Popeye: the seeding of monsoon clouds in Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam to cause landslides, disrupt river crossings, and support U.S. military efforts. He believes that undisclosed and officially denied climate engineering projects are still ongoing in our skies.

Thanks to scientists like Kirby and Wigington, the public is increasingly aware of climate engineering operations, and a movement to ban them has gained momentum. Thirty-one states have introduced or passed legislation to restrict such weather control efforts. These bills cite concerns about federal overreach—primarily exercised through the unelected, left-dominated bureaucracy in various agencies—and advocate for state sovereignty in environmental issues. They draw on the 10th Amendment, which clearly affirms the power of the people and the states.

Tennessee enacted a weather modification bill in 2024. Governor Bill Lee signed SB 2691/HB 2063, which bans the release of chemicals and substances into the atmosphere to influence temperature, weather, or sunlight. Further legislation—SB 1033/HB 1112—was approved this year to clarify and strengthen the ban.

In April, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 56, which bans geoengineering or weather modification. Violating this law is a third-degree felony and can lead to up to five years in prison and fines of $100,000. The law mandates that state environmental officials establish a system for residents to report suspected geoengineering activities and ensure they are investigated. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who supported the bill, emphasized the health risks: “These planes release aluminum, sulfates, and other compounds with unknown and harmful effects on human health.”

A New Hampshire bill, the Clean Atmosphere Preservation Act (HB 1700 FN), not only bans the release of weather modification chemicals, but also prohibits excessive electromagnetic and microwave radiation. The bill is currently inactive and will need to be reintroduced and undergo the complete legislative process again.

Rhode Island’s Clean Air Preservation Act (SB 2540), introduced in March this year, aims to ban stratospheric aerosol injection, solar radiation modification, and other hazardous weather modification techniques. It proposes fines of at least $500,000, imprisonment for a minimum of five years, or both for violations. A committee has recommended further study before the legislature considers the bill.

Lawmakers in Louisiana have introduced several bills on climate engineering and energy policies. Both SB 46 and HB 608 ban the release of chemicals into the air to modify the weather, including methods like cloud seeding and solar radiation management. While the first was passed in June this year, the second failed (21 yeas, 72 nays) in April.

Last week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced her plans to introduce legislation based on Florida’s SB 56. She tweeted on X that “no person, company, entity, or government should ever be allowed to modify our weather by any means possible,” and expressed her desire for clean air, clean skies, clean water, and sunshine “just as God created it.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a dedicated environmental lawyer and head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has begun an investigation into climate engineering. He is assembling a team of experts to study and discuss chemtrails, cloud seeding, and stratospheric aerosol injection, as well as what actions should be taken to ban them. As part of his Make America Healthy Again movement, he supports efforts by state governments to ban geoengineering and weather modification and has pledged to do everything in his power to stop them.

The reasoning behind ending these risky practices is solid. You can’t claim both that human and industrial activities are changing the climate dangerously, and that weather modification has no harmful effects. Wigington, in fact, argues that weather modification could have disastrous consequences. What we need now is the political and public will to stop climate engineering. Based on the number of bills being introduced in the states, there is reason for optimism.

