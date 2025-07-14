The Rise of the Islamo-Nazi Left in America

“Once upon a time, chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning American flags happened on Iranian soil. ... Today, when these alarming trends are happening on our soil, we ... side with those who wish for our demise. How did this happen?”

—The Jewish Journal

Recently, Ken Martin, chair of the Democrat National Committee, said this about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”: “We win by bringing people into [our] coalition. And, at the end of the day, for me, that’s the type of party we’re going to lead. We are a big tent party.” Astute observers will note that Mr. Martin himself — though admitting he does not “agree 100% of the time” with other Democrats — fails to denounce the intifada, which is “a violent act of opposition by the Palestinian people to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza strip.”

The notion of a global intifada is what antisemitic protesters have used to target their victims on college campuses — forcing Jews away from academic areas of the campus unless they agree to renounce Judaism; ripping mezuzahs, traditional Jewish religious symbols, from their doors and setting them ablaze; burning Jews themselves, by means of Molotov cocktails, as they marched peacefully for the release of Gaza hostages; and murdering Jews, who were minding their own business, in the name of globalizing the intifada. It is Democrats only who welcome these promoters of murderous mayhem into their “big tent.”

There can be no denying that the Democrats have been morphing into Nazi-style fascists, right here on American soil. Richard Larsen’s assessment is that “American statism is fascistic and distinctly characteristic of the political left.” Consider the following commentary on Hitler’s National Socialism: “Those who refer to Nazism as ‘right-wing’ are politically ill-informed and have fallen for Stalin’s tactic of referring to them as such. One scholar makes the point that Nazism is to Communism what Pepsi is to Coke: basically the same but with a little different flavor.”

While Nazi leader Adolf Hitler never used the word “intifada” upon calling for the annihilation of the Jews — as Islamo-Nazi leader Zohran Mamdani did when he predicted a looming third Intifada as early as 2015 — the German Führer did lament the Muslims’ loss of the Battle of Tours in October 732:

Had Charles Martel not been victorious at Poitiers — already, you see, the world had fallen into the hands of the Jews, so gutless a thing was Christianity! — then we should in all probability have been converted to Mohammedanism, that cult which glorifies heroism and which opens the seventh Heaven to the bold warrior alone. Then the German races would have conquered the world. Christianity alone prevented them from doing so.

The Palestinian grand mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, meeting with Hitler in Berlin, on November 28, 1941, declared that Germans and Arabs shared the same enemies: “the English, the Jews, and the Communists.” According to Time Magazine, al-Husseini “also asked Hitler to declare publicly, as the German government had privately, that it favored ‘the elimination of the Jewish national home’ in Palestine.” In other words, he wanted Hitler to state that “from the River to the Sea,” Palestine should be free of Jews — Judenrein.

The Jewish Virtual Library reports this history:

In 1941, Haj Amin al-Husseini fled to Germany and met with Adolf Hitler, Heinrich Himmler, Joachim Von Ribbentrop and other Nazi leaders. He wanted to persuade them to extend the Nazis’ anti-Jewish program to the Arab world. The Mufti sent Hitler 15 drafts of declarations he wanted Germany and Italy to make concerning the Middle East. One called on the two countries to declare the illegality of the Jewish home in Palestine. Furthermore, “they accord to Palestine and to other Arab countries the right to solve the problem of the Jewish elements in Palestine and other Arab countries, in accordance with the interest of the Arabs and, by the same method, that the question is now being settled in the Axis countries.”

Hitler’s friend, Albert Speer, made the following remarks concerning Islam:

You see, it’s been our misfortune to have the wrong religion. Why didn’t we have the religion of the Japanese, who regard sacrifice for the Fatherland as the highest good? The Mohammedan religion too would have been much more compatible to us [Germans] than Christianity. Why did it have to be Christianity with its meekness and flabbiness?

Also, according to Speer, “Had the Arabs won ... [at Tours], the world would be Mohammedan today. ... The Germanic peoples would have become heirs to that religion ... so that ultimately not Arabs but Islamized Germans could have stood at the head of this Mohammedan Empire.”

In January 1944, Heinrich Himmler made the following remarks to a group of Bosnian Muslim military commanders in Silesia:

What is there to separate the Muslims in Europe and around the world from us Germans? We have common aims. There is no more solid basis for cooperation than common aims and common ideals. For 200 years, Germany has not had the slightest conflict with Islam.

The head of the SS then addressed the fact that Germany and Islam had common enemies: “the Bolsheviks, England, America, all constantly driven by the Jew.”

The Nazis of yesteryear loved Islam, as do the European and American leftists of today who promote the same antisemitic, anti-Christian, Islamo-Nazi philosophy of Hitler and al-Husseini. For example, modern-day Democrats turn a blind eye to the Muslim death penalty for gays and transexuals, as well as the Muslim groomers and rape gangs that terrorize girls and women.

In England, the permanent and ongoing worsening of all matters Islam-related was heralded by the rise of Sadiq Khan to the mayoralty of London. The fate of New York in its upcoming mayoral election may also prove to be a harbinger on the American left. Mamdani has already proven his terrorist-sympathizing Islamo-Nazi credentials to the satisfaction of most Republicans and some Democrats as well. The Hill reports that Democrat representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who is Jewish, has said, “To not be willing to condemn the term ‘globalize the intifada,’ it just demonstrates his callous disregard for antisemitism, terrorist activity. ... It’s really terribly disturbing and potentially dangerous.”

Will New Yorkers embrace Islamo-Nazism? Only time will tell.

