The Rise of Democrat Theater Kids
Performance – Politicians’ public personae are like acts on a stage, focusing on presentation and emotion rather than substance or real engagement with their constituents.Cringe factor – In trying to seem relatable, “one of the gang," they come off as inauthentic, forced, awkward, and embarrassing.Lack of authenticity – The term “theater kid” is a pejorative, suggesting that the politician is insincere and only performing to advance their political agenda or goals.Negative connotation – A genuine theater kid, a child or young adult passionate about acting and exhibiting a dramatic or comedic personality in everyday life, is very different from theater kid politicians, who are perceived as insincere drama queens with no credibility.
President Donald Trump and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exchanged insults on X regarding Trump's bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and her call for Trump’s impeachment.
Trump called her “dumb,” and she responded with, “I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully.”
AOC’s claim to be a “Bronx girl” is performative. While she currently represents the Bronx, she is not “a girl from the Bronx.”
Watch this Benny Johnson video for a summary of the melodramatic act of this theater kid.
AOC grew up in Yorktown Heights, New York, 34 miles north of the Bronx, where the median sold home price is $721,000 according to Realtor.com.
Back in the day, she was known as Sandy Cortez. Now she calls herself “Sandy from the block,” but the block isn’t in the Bronx; it’s in affluent Westchester County. This kind of act lines up with staged photos of her crying next to a fence near an ICE detention center.
As a side note, why do far-left politicians change their childhood names when they start their political careers? How many well-known actors and actresses use stage names different from their birth names?
Barack Obama was known as Barry Soetoro during his childhood but chose a more exotic name when he recognized it would help his political career.
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was born Warren Wilhelm Jr. and changed his name as an adult.
Pandering to the Southern black audience, she theatrically adopted a Southern drawl, saying, “I don’t feel no ways tired” in a cringeworthy manner.
Hillary from the hood?
Rep. Eric Swalwell, best known for sleeping with a Chinese spy, was in tears over a Trump meme, an AI-generated image of Trump holding a duck and a cat, mocking Trump’s campaign claim that Haitian migrants were eating pets in Ohio.
Sen. Cory “Spartacus” Booker is another emerging actor. During Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court justice confirmation hearings, Booker pushed for the release of classified documents and dramatically stated, “this is the closest I’ll get to an ‘I am Spartacus’ moment,” channeling Kirk Douglas in the 1960 Oscar-winning film.
Sen. Alex Padilla, without revealing his identity to event organizers or security officials, dramatically interrupted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Los Angeles press conference. As expected, he received the FAFO response, was escorted out, and got himself handcuffed.
Secretary Noem’s account states, “This man burst into the room, started lunging toward the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice, and was stopped -- did not identify himself - and was removed from the room.”
Like many talented actors who enjoy encores, Padilla shifted from Rambo to Alan Alda, delivering a tearful soliloquy in the U.S. Senate chambers worthy of an Oscar.
The media chorus then joined in, and across all cable news platforms, defended the “mild-mannered” Padilla, who disrupted a cabinet secretary’s press conference like a crazed madman. Another example of the media’s “fiery but peaceful" protests.
One of AOC’s fellow House actors, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, was conveniently photographed on the Capitol steps shedding tears after the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill.
Is he crying because he’s losing the votes of deported illegal immigrants who helped him win his Congressional seat? Or is he mourning the third-world conditions of the state he represents?
Pure theater.
It’s not just elected officials. One particular U.S. Supreme Court justice actually appeared in a theater production. As the New York Post reported, “Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson debuts in queer Broadway musical knockoff of Romeo and Juliet.”
Finally, there is House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' dramatic soliloquy, setting a House record for the longest speech at nine hours. His filibuster didn’t sway any votes, as Democrats are monolithically opposed to any and all Republican bills.
As America approaches her 250th birthday, we are unfortunately not governed by statesmen and scholars, but instead by a group of theater kid buffoons.
