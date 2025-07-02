The Problem with a Resistance-Centered Party

Right-wing pundits have diagnosed many on the left with TDS — Trump Derangement Syndrome. This TDS is supposed to explain the left’s opposition to literally everything this administration introduces. Jason Cohen in an article in the Daily Caller discusses ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s comments on Jasmin Crocket resisting everything introduced by Trump. She also has made it clear that it is a higher priority to resist Trump than to pass legislation. Cohen also mentioned Chuck Schumer, who said on Morning Joe in March that the Democrat party’s “job” is to weaken the president’s popularity.

This behavior is hardly new. Trump’s first term was treated the same. All we saw from the Democrats was resistance. It was at this time Hillary Clinton said that Democrats will be civil when they are back in office. Was it, and is it, TDS or just an attempt to weaken Trump’s popularity and influence an election?

Congress has several responsibilities, including oversight over the Executive Branch. But that oversight does not include stopping a duly elected president from exercising his duties. It does not mean abandoning legislative duties to the American people and voters.

This yelling, screaming, altering the truth, and avoiding any good news about the current administration worked (with a little help from a viral gift from China) to get rid of Trump last time. Joe Biden was to be a uniter, a moderate, someone who would bring stability to our leadership. Was he? He was no more a moderate than Obama was a moderate. Hence, the policies the left enacted during the Biden presidency were things the American public did not want — they kept Biden under wraps to keep the agenda under wraps. It worked!

It may be a little more difficult this time. The agenda is being publicized, proclaimed, and posted by members of the Democrat congress and media. Calling Trump a divider scores no more points — the division is that the left doesn’t want any other party in power.

If the Democrats stop caring about legislation, stop representing their constituents, and just choose to oppose everything Trump does, will this win friends or influence voters? It doesn’t seem to matter to them, and that just doesn’t make sense.

Resist. Resist. Resist. Resist.

Resist deporting illegal criminals. When Colorado governor Jared Polis says we want to keep our criminal illegals, he is not talking for or to the people of Colorado. Would anyone really say, “Please, let the criminals stay and terrorize our neighborhoods”? The only people willing to say such things may not have businesses to rob or daughters to be kidnapped. In other words, these people believe they will not be affected. Ninety-seven percent of the American population is in favor of deporting criminals (Pew, March 2025). How can they declare that they care about the common man?

Resist DOGE. Government waste has been a topic throughout my lifetime. We pay taxes to the government, and the government wastes money, buying 37,000 software licenses for 13,000 people working at the GSA. We have an administration that wants to cut out waste, be good stewards over taxpayers’ money, and save our entitlement programs by cutting fraud. This is another commonsense issue Democrats oppose. How can they be capable of managing government fiscal concerns? Tesla, the highest selling E.V. in the world, friend to the climate change movement, was attacked with fire because Elon is involved with DOGE. How do they continue to say they care about the E.V. solution to climate change?

Resist Protecting Women’s Sports. This is another 80/20 issue. We have separate male and female sports because men have physical advantages over women. Men are generally taller and stronger. They have larger hearts, lungs, and more muscle mass. They are not men off the street, but current male athletes who decide to play as women with women. According to the March 2024 U.N. report on Women’s Sports, 900 medals have been won by men instead of women. The number of women living the consequences is much higher according to latest xx|xy ad. Nineteen hundred women have been displaced by men. Who can say they care about women’s issues when they allow men to replace women?

Resist America. Support Iran’s proxy, Hamas. Iran is not an ally of America, but an ally of China and Russia. Israel is our one ally in the Middle East — a democracy with free people of all nations. The Israelis do not occupy anyone’s land. They won a piece in a war they did not start. They gave land away to achieve peace (Gaza Strip), but all it did was provide Hamas a place to stage missiles and dig tunnels to attack Israelis.

Genocide? Iran and their proxies continually state that their objective to wipe out all Jews around the world.

The issue between Jews and Muslims is not new and did not begin with the creation of Israel. There were issues in the seventh century with the advent of Islam. Muhammad attempted to convert the Jews, but the Jews stuck to their faith. Jews were then slaughtered or pushed out of the city.

If you want America to fail, instead of becoming great again, it may be reasonable to support people who chant, “Death to America!”

This resistance asks people to protest, to commit violence, to promote issues that are contrary to the DNC platform. The party will, however, without a blush, reclaim ownership of this set of principles once it is back on the campaign trail.

Are we watching and listening to the current rhetoric? How can we believe that the left cares about law and order to protect the American people? How can we believe that the left can be fiscally responsible when in government? How can we believe that the left supports E.V.s and cares about the climate change leftists keep talking about? How can we believe that the left really cares about women? How can we believe that the left cares about America as a sovereign nation?

I must ask: Which is the ruse — the professed Democrat platform when Democrats run for office or the current resistance movement that appears to undermine that platform?

According to what we are hearing and seeing today, it may be both.

Image: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Credit: nrkbeta via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.