The Jeffrey Epstein Case Is Far Bigger Than Jeffrey Epstein

On Tuesday, President Trump took umbrage at a question about the Justice Department’s assertion that there are no Epstein tapes, there is no client list, and there is nothing more to be released . The Twitterverse has been brutal towards AG Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and his #2, Dan Bongino. Many people were saying they felt betrayed, given the fact that, before the election, we were told that the files would be released and the criminals held to account.

The president has a point. There is a lot going on in Washington. There are natural disasters with dozens dead across Texas. There are continuing ICE protests across the country. There are budgets that need to be attended to, as well as rogue judges who need to be corralled, and numerous conflicts outside our borders that need to be midwifed. And all of that besides the basic blocking and tackling of running the government and trying to advance the administration’s rather ambitious agenda. And taking the time to talk about some files from a guy who’s been dead for six years seems like it might distract from all of that.

Image created by Vince Coyner.

But, you see, here’s the thing: People want answers that seem logical, that provide rational explanations to obvious questions, that provide proof that the speculation is wrong. This is particularly true when the people now saying there’s nothing there were the very people who promised that answers, transparency, and accountability would be coming when they won. Well, they won, and we’re getting the same obfuscation.

The truth is that, if this were just a matter of a senator cheating on his wife with a lobbyist for some industry he regulates, it wouldn’t really matter in the big picture. If this were some bureaucrat taking bribes to sign a service contract for some shipping company, nobody would really care. Sure, the first is an ethics question, and the second is illegal, but beyond the participants themselves, they aren’t very important in the grand scheme of things.

The problem here is that this is all happening in an environment where Americans are coming to believe that no one is ever accountable for their actions. We see city centers across the country imploding as stores, shops, and hotels close because of the crime that sees hoodlums, thugs, and drug addicts in urban centers basically take or destroy with impunity whatever they want. We see judges issue injunctions against the administration despite SCOTUS specifically ruling they can’t. At the same time, we have politicians, Antifa, and activists undermining, hindering, and assaulting ICE agents who are trying to deport criminals, and the chances of them being held accountable for these crimes are almost nonexistent.

Nobody seems accountable for anything. It seems that, in 2025 in America, it’s only fools who actually obey the rules because everyone else seems to do whatever the hell they want.

It gets worse when you add to all that the fact that we’ve just spent much of the last 15 years watching politicians and the politically connected do whatever the hell they wanted and never face a reckoning. Remember Lois Lerner targeting Tea Party groups ? Prosecution? Of course not.

How about Eric Holder being in Contempt of Congress ? Jail time? Nope. Compare that to Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro .

How about Hillary wiping her computer or Hunter Biden breaking basically every law in the book and getting a pardon from his daddy? Or Lisa Page and Peter Strzok not only not getting charged, but getting millions of dollars from the Justice Department after conspiring to keep Donald Trump out of the White House ?

And the list goes on. In modern America, it seems as if no one is ever held accountable for their actions.

And so it is onto this backdrop that the Trump administration tells us that 1) Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, and 2) there was no client list and there are no videos.

And when reporters ask about it, the President gets indignant.

The problem with that is the Epstein case no longer has much of anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein, per se. The guy’s dead and he’s not coming back. None of the crimes for which he was responsible can be undone.

But Americans have heard rumors that rich and powerful men, from politicians to tech billionaires to justices to high-priced lawyers and Hollywood stars, were all clients of Epstein in his sex trade with minors, yet they remain free as birds. The one person who was clearly demonstrated to have a connection reportedly settled with his accuser for millions of dollars.

We were told Epstein had logs and tapes that chronicled all of it and used them to blackmail his powerful clients. Indeed, in February, AG Pam Bondi said she hoped to release a “ lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information ” on Epstein and said of the material, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review.”

Then, of course, there’s the fact that Epstein’s “assistant” Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking of a minor as well as transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He himself was convicted of procuring underage prostitutes in 2008. Then the guy conveniently “committed suicide” in 2019 after being arrested on child trafficking charges, and the video of his cell was “ accidentally erased , or the cameras “ malfunctioned ,” or the video was inconclusive. His lawyers claimed that the particulars of his death were far more consistent with murder than suicide , and many Americans agreed .

And if all of that were not enough, Jeffrey Epstein was once a money man for the CIA, and Ghislaine Maxwell’s father was reputedly an MI6, KGB, and Mossad agent before, according to one theory, the Mossad allegedly killed him .

So here is where we are. A high flying millionaire with connections to the CIA and possibly the Mossad and MI6, who owned an island in the Atlantic and who is reported to have used it as a honey trap for the rich and powerful ends up dead and suddenly the people who were telling us they were going to expose the entire thing when they were on the outside are now telling us that there’s nothing to tell now that they’re on the inside.

The reality is that the Jeffrey Epstein case is far more important than Jeffrey Epstein ever was. There is evidence that Epstein was an asset for one or more intelligence agencies that were very possibly blackmailing powerful men in government, finance, and elsewhere. Against this backdrop, Americans feel like they have a right to know. There is a great deal of smoke around the Epstein case, and Occam’s razor suggests that it is likely to be exactly what it looks like: A honeypot operation set up by the CIA / Mossad / MI6 as a blackmail vehicle.

This case may not be as important as others on the President’s desk, but it’s a far bigger deal than I think he understands. He promised transparency and accountability. We are getting neither, and the more his administration obfuscates, the less people are going to trust him on those bigger issues. Americans want to know we’re moving back towards no one being above the law. This case exemplifies exactly that. How the President chooses to handle it will tell us a lot.