Prosecuting Hamas — The Dinah Project

For the faux feminists, the hypocritical entertainment folks, the mendacious media, and the ignorant jihadi lovers, the atrocities and bestiality of Hamas are ignored or denied.

Yet, Hamas’ sexual violence and genocide on October 7, 2023 must be exposed and prosecuted.

Enter the report titled A Quest for Justice, a product of the Dinah Project, a legal research group, which is establishing the legal framework to prosecute Hamas.

Despite numerous reports documenting Hamas’s use of sexual violence on October 7th, many journalists deny the overwhelming evidence.

Moreover, “[a]n open letter signed by over a thousand feminists accuses Israel of ‘weaponizing’ claims that Hamas raped Israeli women in order to justify ‘genocide’”.

Left-wing news outlets consistently deny that Hamas terrorists committed any sexual crimes at all.

Yet,

Any woman who has experienced sexual abuse understands the depth of affliction unleashed from one mere act of violation. It rips apart the very fabric of feminine dignity, and it requires a lot of concentrated healing to restore a sense of self-respect.

But on October 7, 2023 rape, mutilation, humiliation, and obscene brutality were visited upon Israeli children, women, and men by Hamas. It was only the beginning of the descent into hell.

The Oct. 7th attack included widespread heinous acts of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence (CRSV), all aimed at a total dehumanization of Israelis and Israeli society:

Once thought of as merely an inevitable part of war, international law now recognizes that CRSV is an intentional, strategic tool employed to dehumanize its direct victims and thus spread fear and degrade the group, collective, or nation. By attacking sexuality, one of the primary sources of life and a symbol of humanity’s existential continuity, CRSV sends a message of death and destruction to all[.]

Hamas’s ideology lays the groundwork for this horror. In essence, Hamas “merges radical Islamist doctrine with elements of traditional European and Nazi anti-Semitism.” Hamas teaches that Jews are the enemy of Muslims, and that Israeli and Jewish civilians are legitimate targets for murder and violence.”

Thus,

In preparation for the October 7 attack, Hamas distributed a book on Islamic theology to every terrorist: ‘This book clearly states that no difference should be made between men, women, elderly, or children: It is permitted to kill them all or to take them as live hostages.’ The book also declared that civilians were legitimate targets for attack, and that stripping and molesting female soldiers was allowed under Islam. Each and every single Jew and Israeli was a target: Hamas’ rampage was the very definition of genocidal in intent.

Consequently,

The Dinah Project recommends concrete changes to the way Hamas’ sexual violence is being prosecuted. Instead of treating each instance of violence as an individual case, lawyers can and should treat sexual violence as a core tenet of Hamas, and prosecute Hamas members - particularly elite Hamas leaders - accordingly.

In fact, the Rome Statute mandates that when rape is used as a weapon against any civilian population, it’s considered a crime against humanity. Most definitely, the systematic attacks against the civilian population on October 7th fit the parameters.

An overview of the Dinah report provides theoretical and practical legal frameworks for accountability and prosecution. The report works by:

Developing a structured evidentiary platform that organizes all available information regarding the sexual violence perpetrated on October 7 and in captivity.

Creating a legal framework that addresses the unique challenges of prosecuting conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV).

Establishing principles for joint criminal responsibility in mass attacks.

In addition, the report’s findings show patterns in how the sexual violence was perpetrated,

including victims found partially or fully naked with their hands tied, often to structures like trees or poles;

evidence of gang rapes followed by execution; genital mutilation; and public humiliation.

sexual violence continued in captivity, with multiple returnees reporting forced nudity, physical and verbal sexual harassment, sexual assaults, and threats of forced marriage.

There are challenges, however, since “most victims were permanently silenced—either murdered during or after the assaults or remain too traumatized to talk—creating unique evidentiary challenges that require a tailored, context sensitive evidentiary model adapted to the unique challenges of CRSV.” Yet, “first-hand survivor testimonies” include:

Eyewitness and earwitness testimonies

First responder accounts

Forensic evidence

Visual and audio evidence

The Dinah report’s key recommendations include:

Recognize CRSV as a distinct category requiring specialized evidentiary paradigms different from everyday sexual offenses.

Transition from a victim-centered evidentiary model to a broader approach that accounts for the systematic silencing of victims.

Utilize diverse forms of admissible evidence, including eyewitness accounts, earwitness testimonies, res gestae reports, and circumstantial evidence.

Apply joint criminal responsibility to all participants in the attack rather than requiring direct links between individual perpetrators and specific acts and victims.

Reflect community harm in evidentiary strategies to capture the broader social damage inflicted.

Maintain high standards of credibility while adapting evidentiary approaches, ensuring all evidence meets rigorous legal scrutiny.

The contempt against Jews never ends. The war on Israel is a constant worldwide feature.

Cartoons in the Arab world continue to spew hate for Israelis and Jews.

Censorship by the media aids and abets the terrorists in their morbid, irrational hatred of Jews.

Anti-Zionism, anti-Semitism, Jew-hate, anti-Israelism — whatever terminology, they all signal a rabid repugnance that on October 7th led first responders to encounter “the bodies of several dozen murdered women - often handcuffed to trees - who’d been grotesquely mutilated in sadistically sexual ways.”

In fact, “[a]ll of the first responders who were at the Nova festival site described the same scenes: Dozens of female bodies naked or partially naked from the waist down,” and all exhibiting evidence of extreme sexual mutilation.”

Moreover, “Hamas’ own films [were] uploaded to Telegram and other social media channels, depicting Hamas terrorists ‘desecrating the bodies of partially naked male hostages’ and of female hostages as well, in some cases as crowds of Gazan civilians roared their approval and cheered as they watched.”

The Dinah report “urges using two legal doctrines to prosecute Hamas: Joint Criminal Enterprise, under which members of criminal groups can be prosecuted for war crimes committed by some members of the group; and Derivative Loyalty, which holds that members of a dangerous organization assume liability for actions of their fellow members.”

Hamas are no different than the ancient pagans — a group that sacrificed its own children. Both the Hebrew Bible and Greek and Roman historical sources condemn the practice of child sacrifice by the pagans of antiquity. The Hebrew Bible describes it as “detestable” and associates it with gods like Baal and Moloch.

Yet, the barbarism continues centuries later. On May 18, 2025 Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouq and Al-Jazeera’s Sa’id Ziyad said “We will fight using the flesh of Gaza’s children.”

Biblical Dinah of the bible (Genesis 34) was neither granted justice, nor did she express her own feelings about her abduction and rape.

The modern day Dinah victims of Hamas must and will have a voice.

Check out Eileen’s new book titled Won Ton is Not Now Backwards. Available at Amazon, it is a collection of very short stories, and is a book that parents, grandparents, speech therapists and young people will find useful and enjoyable. Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com.

Image from X.