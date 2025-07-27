Perp Walks and Jump Suits

We’re mad as hell and we aren’t going to take it anymore! That’s just the way it is. America is fed up. Every election cycle, Republican candidates tell us that, in my wife’s expression, they will “Do wonders and poop cucumbers.” And as soon as the polls close, all those promises go away.

The latest examples of this are the “Republican” senators who demanded that some foreign aid money be left on the table in Donald Trump’s tiny $9.4 billion rescission package. The fact that that amount of money is a rounding error in the federal budget angers the rest of us as well. If the keepers of the flame are just using it to light our tax dollars on fire, then they need to wise up.

No single feature of the RINO/Swamp (but I repeat myself) enrages America more than that blatant legal double standard we face. If we don’t do our taxes just right, we get hit with interest and penalties high enough to pay for a large tax intervention industry. But if a Senator or Congressman makes millions while in office, no one in the IRS cares enough to wonder why they’re getting a refund on a salary under $200k.

Image made using ChatGPT.

Then AG Bondi announced the impending release of the Epstein files. MAGA held its breath, waiting for the revelations they would contain. The first (and so far only) tranche turned out to be a nothing burger wrapped in a stale bun. Where’s the beef? And then, silence. Trump’s crew had totally lost control of the curtain. Everything was still hidden. We believed that the stage was full of evil that could be charged against the worst actors on the political stage. But those politicians—elected, appointed, and judicial—are all being protected. We have to pay our traffic tickets. They don’t even get tickets, and that’s just not fair! Are the cops asleep?

These pictures are simply inadequate to the task. The degree of evil we see daily coming from Mordor on the Potomac is so great that only one remedy is possible—blindingly bright direct sunlight. But how can that light shine on the subterranean creatures who are undermining the very foundation of America? There’s so much dirt covering them that they aren’t visible.

Fortunately, we have someone with a big shovel. No, it’s not Pam Bondi, although she may yet come up with the goods. It’s Tulsi Gabbard, our DNI, who frightened the Swamp so much. And even though she committed the great public relations mistake of releasing the first tranche of receipts of Obama’s seditious conspiracy on a Friday, they can’t be buried.

And wait! There’s more. Yes, DNI Gabbard told Newsmax’ Robb Schmitt that there are thousands more documents, and whistleblowers are coming forward.

This is wonderful! But still, it’s just noise. There’s no “there” there. No, I’m not saying that Obama and his minions didn’t do the horrific treasonous evil that DNI Gabbard revealed. Rather, simply revealing this seditious conspiracy only creates clickbait. What must be created is the click of handcuffs closing. Then we must see the conspirators, including Barak Obama, sitting in the dock answering the charges (orange jumpsuits optional).

As Auron Macintyre says, “If no one goes to jail, the coup was a success.” We must “Either cross the Rubicon, or don’t approach it at all. But don’t go fishing in it.” Isn’t a former President immune from criminal prosecution? Actually, no. It’s time to slow down and base our discussion on rational thought (h.t. Andrew Wilkow).

Trump v. US held that

Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority. And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts.

So, our first question is simple. “Does ordering his subordinates to create a fraudulent work product for the purpose of undermining Trump’s Presidency fall within his “conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority”?

The answer to that should be intuitively obvious to the most casual observer. HELL NO! The election was over, and this act is directly contrary to the “take care” clause. In fact, he was directing his subordinates to make it difficult or impossible for his successor to satisfy that specific duty. At a minimum, that’s sedition. We don’t need to worry about the fine legal line between sedition and treason here.

The second question is, “Was this an official act?” A directive from the President is an official order. This locates it within the “outer perimeter” of his duties and qualifies it for “presumptive immunity.” A lawful order will be treated as legally protected, but as any soldier knows, unlawful orders do not have to be obeyed. And this is where a finding of fact must be made.

“Presumptive immunity” means that a Court starts with the presumption that President Obama’s directive was legal. It’s up to AG Bondi to make the case that it wasn’t.

Because the documents released by DNI Gabbard indicate that the purpose of the order was to sabotage the Trump presidency, it was definitely unlawful. Our system depends on the peaceful transition of power. So said every Democrat candidate in recent memory. After the riot on January 6, that talking point got dialed up to max volume. At the same time, Trump’s apparent loss in 2020 has turned out to be one step in a massive conspiracy to remove conservatives from government “by any means necessary.”

So far, we only have the smallest hint of the number of people involved. It’s virtually certain that every state that simultaneously stopped counting for several hours was directly involved. The ground-level minions in those places didn’t talk with Obama, Clapper, or Brennan. But there are definitely fewer than six degrees of separation. Local ballot (not vote) counters got their orders from someone a step closer to DC. Those people got incentives from above, while others were given the 2,000 Mules to make it happen.

This has continued, with Arizona as the poster child on election issues. In the judicial arena, large numbers of judges are attempting to block everything Trump does, even though the Supreme Court repeatedly slaps them down.

Habeas motions have to be tried in the district where the petitioner lives. Yet Judge Boasberg kept demanding contempt penalties when he had no jurisdiction.

Other district judges demand that Trump restart various funding when the statute requires them to be handled in the US Court of Federal Claims. Still others demand that Trump rehire federal workers after SCOTUS stayed (reversed) their injunctions.

It’s clear that there is someone on high who is steering that ship. And even if it isn’t Obama now, there’s a real legal issue that can still snare him.

Recall that Joe Biden “pardoned” (insert autopen discussion here) Brennan, Clapper, the J6 committee, and others. Assuming that his pardons stand, do they protect the participation of these people in the conspiracy to overthrow the government by corrupt means? Actually, no. And this is where a less well-known part of the law comes into play.

The meeting revealed by DNI Gabbard can be regarded as a single act. But it was part of a conspiracy, and conspiracies are ongoing processes. Unless a person takes affirmative action to separate himself from a conspiracy prior to any apparent threat of prosecution, he doesn’t need to do anything more to remain a co-conspirator.

So, any pardons with an ending date of January 20, 2025, will have no effect on the fact that the conspiracy is still active. Every participant, including Barack Obama, will remain criminally culpable.

But here’s where the rubber meets the road. Unless Pam Bondi indicts and perp walks a bunch of privileged DC denizens, America won’t believe a thing. We’ve been fed a diet of lies for so long that only the most dramatic turn of the screw will allow us to have the slightest trust in DC. And it won’t hurt if a couple of Rs get swept up along the way.

If she does charge the untouchable class, we should expect a dramatic change in DC. The fallout will come to all levels of the country, and we’ll have the Red Tsunami that petered out in a prior election. If she doesn’t, the Republican Party will fall off the same cliff the Democrats are racing toward.

It’s simple, AG Bondi. Do your job. We’ll take care of the rest.

Ted Noel is a retired physician who posts on social media as Doctor Ted. His occasional Doctor Ted’s Prescription podcast is available on multiple podcast channels.