Obama’s Self-Incriminating Defense

For two decades, Barack Obama has demonstrated, through words and deeds, that his deference is toward no one other than himself. This is a man who behaves as if he were ordained to deliver America from the faults of the forty-two presidents that preceded him and to straighten out any president who succeeds him. That’s why it took the former Commander-in-Chief a whole seven days of being subjected to prison memes and accusations of “treason” to manifest public indignation over being perceived as anything less than Messianic.

Barack Obama pretends that he would never levy a war against the U.S. or take up arms against the American people. However, by providing material support to a party at war with the Constitution, it appears he would, and he has. The only difference is that Obama’s weapons of warfare are political subterfuge, deceit, and manipulation.

Partial to what constitutes “misinformation” and what does not, the former president defended himself against the recent controversial accusations coming from the Trump administration. In response to Donald Trump’s statement that Obama and his band of sleazy warriors committed “treason” during and after the 2016 presidential election, the former president sent out a spokesperson to address what he is calling “a desperate distraction,” “misinformation,” and “bizarre allegations.”

Obama is reacting because the current Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently declassified documents revealing that he was integral in a plan to cover up intel gathered by then-Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, that proved Russia tried but could not exercise influence over the 2016 election. Because the intelligence did not serve the left’s goal to diminish Donald Trump in the eyes of the nation, the then-president of the United States chose instead to cover up the facts. In place of making the truth about Russian non-interference public, acting under his guidance and approval, Obama and his administration coordinated a treacherous plot to promote the idea that Russia was the only reason Trump defeated Hillary.

After being exposed this week as untrue, Obama had this to say about the contents of the declassified document Gabbard made public:

Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.

That statement is pure Barack Obama, defensive, imperious, tacitly demeaning, and a snide reiteration of truth. A clever one that he is, Obama even threw in “widely accepted conclusion,” as well as citing Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio for good measure.

The former president acts as if he first found out this information in 2020. And while some might take his words at face value, the question that arises is, why would Obama think his statement proves that he’s innocent of treason? In essence, Obama’s retort just restated intelligence he knew before the 2016 election but seemingly suppressed to try to taint the outcome. The 2020 findings that Obama cites to prove his virtuous support of democracy were confirmed four years after Obama already had the information. What he fails to mention is that instead of being transparent in 2016, he chose to keep it secret.

The recently declassified documents reveal that after finding out that Russia was unsuccessful in its attempt to support Trump, as a political ploy, Obama chose to modify the intel. Instead of admitting the truth, the former president collaborated with his top people, as well as lackeys in the media, to float unreliable information in support of the idea that Trump was working in conjunction with Putin’s Russia to secure an election he would have otherwise lost. Then, instead of revealing what he now says was proven in 2020, Obama sat back and allowed the nation and a democratically elected president to be dragged through four years of ongoing drama. Drama that continues to this day.

As a result of the propaganda Barack Obama personally promulgated, lives were destroyed, and reputations ruined. A president was politically crippled and unjustly persecuted for four years over a scandal that required a Congressional Committee to determine what we now know Obama knew beforehand.

Stunningly, Barack Obama has chosen to defend his tarnished reputation by basically saying, “I am innocent of this ‘treasonous conspiracy’ because the information I knew about, but purposely didn’t mention in 2016, was proven to be true in 2020 by a Congressional committee.” How does that work?

If Obama had revealed the truth in January 2017, the four years of unnecessary trauma and political animosity the nation endured would never have happened. Barack Obama had the power and influence to set things right, but his ego, hatred for Trump, and his evil intent toward anyone who disagrees with him led him to do otherwise. As a result, the nation and its people suffer, and the political war Obama spent eight years cultivating continues nine years after the initial intelligence was made known to the person who could have brought healing instead of division.

As the former president’s “chickens come home to roost,” it will be interesting to see how the slickest politician in American history uses his gift of gaslighting and innocuous innuendo to slither his way out of the accusation of treason. And to watch as Barack Obama verbally fidgets to find a way to exonerate himself from what he and everyone participating in his coup know is the truth.

Because the ex-president was well aware in December 2016 that Russia’s cyber efforts were ineffective but decided to promote the lie that “Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election,” makes him guilty of what is confirmed by the very statement he’s put forth in his own defense.

