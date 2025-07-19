Obama’s Russian Ruse

When Hillary Clinton lost the election to Donald Trump in 2016, it was not only a slap in the face to an imperious woman who believed she was a shoo-in for the presidency, but also a repudiation of everything Barack Obama had done to destroy America since he officially entered politics in 2004. The 2016 plan was for Obama to pass the baton to Clinton, who would administer the deathblow to a nation the left has attempted to ‘fundamentally transform” for decades.

Trump was elected because he promised to reverse Obama’s socialist Marxist legacy, and thin-skinned, conceited Obama couldn’t allow that. The pain of Trump’s victory hit so hard that we are now finding out that it was Obama who decided that the American people, stupid plebs that we are, needed to be overruled. Whether or not he believed Trump’s victory was valid or not, either way, Obama wanted Trump demeaned, and the voters who put him in office humiliated for picking someone so critical of his leftist policies.

Thus, Obama was determined to delegitimize Trump. One way to accomplish that goal was to exploit his testosterone-fueled Russian nemesis — the guy Skinny Legs wouldn’t let use the gym at the 2013 G8 Summit in Northern Ireland.

The problem with the former president’s strategy was that the vengeful narcissist’s own Department of Intelligence consistently found that Russia was “probably not trying to ... influence [the election] by using cyber means.” Based on newly released information, on December 7, 2016, just one month after Trump won the election, the then–director of National Intelligence James Clapper stated clearly that “foreign adversaries did not use cyber-attacks on election infrastructure to alter the US presidential election outcome.”

A declassified copy of a December 8, 2016 presidential daily brief was recently released by Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s director of National Intelligence. The brief, prepared for Obama by the Department of Homeland Security, with reporting from the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, FBI, National Security Agency, DHS, State Department, and open sources, stated,

We assess that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure. Russian Government-affiliated actors most likely compromised an Illinois voter registration database and unsuccessfully attempted the same in other states.

It was Obama’s people who found that although cyber-criminals “tried to steal data and to interrupt election processes by targeting election infrastructure ... these actions did not achieve a notable disruptive effect.” At the time, it was also found that “criminal activity also failed to reach the scale and sophistication necessary to change election outcomes ... [and] probably were intended to cause psychological effects, such as undermining the credibility of the election process and candidates.”

Now it is revealed that because the truth didn’t fit into Obama’s plan to blame Russia, console Hillary, disqualify Trump, and remediate his legacy, the FBI opposed the original presidential daily brief, saying that the findings “should not go forward” until it was able to share its “concerns.” Obama couldn’t blame Russia for colluding on Trump’s behalf. And so, “based on some new guidance” likely coming directly from the Guider-in-Chief, a decision was made not to publish the conclusions.

The day after finding out that the Russians did not impact the election, a “Summary of Conclusions for PS Meeting on a Sensitive Topic” meeting was called in the White House Situation Room. Those in attendance included then–CIA director John Brennan, then–national security adviser Susan Rice, then–secretary of State John Kerry, then–attorney general Loretta Lynch, and then–deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, among other co-conspirators. The topic to discuss: Russia.

A more fitting title for the coven should have read, “There Is no Credible Evidence to Conclude Russia’s Influence in Last Month’s Election — So Let’s Get Together and Conjure Up Some False Accusations.”

According to the current Office of the Director of National Intelligence, after that meeting, Clapper’s executive assistant sent an email to Trump-hating Intelligence Community leaders instructing them to generate a new assessment, “per the president’s request.” The new communiqué detailed the “tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.” According to the declassified records, the plan was for the “ODNI to lead this effort with participation from the CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.”

In other words, although it was found that it was “highly unlikely” that the effort by the Russians would have changed the official vote result in the 2016 election, Obama requested that his Cabinet find a “new” assessment involving actions taken on the part of Russia to elect Trump. Under Obama’s direction, a Russian ruse was fabricated based on nonexistent Russian interference.

Then, in 2017, when Trump was set to take office, a new I.C. assessment was released that, according to the current Office of the Director of National Intelligence, “directly contradicted the IC assessments that were made throughout the previous six months.” True to his Alinsky roots, Obama disregarded the findings and approved the release of “false statements to media outlets” claiming that “Russia [had] attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election.”

President Obama and his villains fabricated a probe into election collusion that they all knew didn’t exist but was fostered to undermine the credibility and validity of a presidency and to make the U.S. electorate question their ability to trust the man they elected. Thus, the obvious question here isn’t really whether Putin is or was capable of undermining an American election. The question is “Why did Obama refuse to embrace the truth?” Then again, let’s remember, Obama is a guy with a birth certificate signed by “Dr. Ukelele” and in possession of college transcripts that are permanently sealed.

Under Obama’s direction, his administration claimed there was no assessment on the “impact” of Russian meddling in the U.S. election, when in fact the Intelligence Community did “assess for impact.” From the get-go, Barack just didn’t like the result. In his mind, much like the U.S. Constitution, the report was “fatally flawed.” Because Obama didn’t like what it said, he set about to ensure that “fundamental change” would impact the results of the investigation. Obama’s newer, more acceptable evaluation “was based on information that was known by those involved to be manufactured, i.e., the Steele Dossier, or deemed as not credible.”

Barack Obama has proven time and again that deception is one of his fortes, and the Russia hoax is no exception to that rule. According to Tulsi Gabbard, false accusations were purposely “used” to “smear” and “delegitimize” Trump’s victory, feed the Mueller investigation, fuel two congressional impeachments, and send top Trump officials to jail, a punishment Obama likely felt was well deserved for the sin of supporting Trump.

In hopes of overthrowing an election, deceitfully blaming a foreign government for interference seems treasonous at best. Tulsi Gabbard calls it a “treasonous conspiracy.” Yet isn’t it ironic that the person perpetually lamenting the state of American democracy is the one who attempted to circumvent the will of free people by trying to undermine a democratic election with lies and fabricated allegations? The question now is how many other traitorous offenses Barack Obama has committed.

