Mamdani or Madman?

When Hollywood celebrities rejoice for a socialist Democrat New York City mayoral candidate and you have Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) praising the victory with Ilhan Omar proclaiming “Alhamdulillah,” which translates to “All praise is due to allah,” then you know that you have the absolutely wrong candidate for the good of the largest city in the U.S. and the country.

Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) stated,

Socialist Zohran Mamdani is too extreme to lead New York City. His entire campaign has been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes, which is the last thing New York needs. Beyond that, Mr. Mamdani has called to defund the police and has demonstrated a deeply disturbing pattern of unacceptable antisemitic comments, which stoke the hate at a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing. He is the absolutely wrong choice for New York[.]

Yet, he is the Democrat party mayoral candidate.

On “Fox and Friends,” incumbent NYC mayor Eric Adams (a former Democrat now running as an independent) warned about Mamdani, stating, “He’s a snake oil salesman. He would say and do anything to get elected.” President Donald Trump described Mamdani a little more clearly and succinctly calling him a “communist lunatic.”

For further clarification Trump said,

It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country.

What shows Mamdani is a “communist lunatic?” Mamdani is a Muslim, and the Times of India states Mamdani “identifies as a democratic socialist,” “proudly” “advocat[-ing] for policies like rent freezes, fare-free buses, publicly owned grocery stores, universal childcare, and higher taxes on the wealthy—key pointers of the idea of social democracy.”

Mamdani is pushing the political philosophy of “democratic socialism” as a path toward “redistributed wealth and power…where necessities of life are rights.” Perhaps he hopes no one will say the Pledge of Allegiance and discover the U.S. is a Republic.

Winston Churchill gave a notable quote concerning socialism. At the House of Commons, October 22, 1945, Churchill stated, “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of Socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”

Churchill also said, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.”

So obviously, Winston Churchill had a different view of socialism compared to Mamdani.

Venezuelan political refugee Frank Camargo stated, “I lived Zohran Mamdani’s socialist dream, and I had to flee my homeland to survive it.”

Who is Mamdani? Well, his mother asserted this: “He is not an American at all….”

This being the case, a Times of India headline reads, “Why Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani also identified as African-American in his Columbia University college application.” The obvious explanation is that Mamdani was seeking an advantage with a college that runs race-conscious admissions. According to the New York Post, this falsification of race has caused “black New Yorkers [to] rage” claiming Mamdani is a “fraud” and “trickster.”

This is like Elizabeth Warren, who claimed her race as “Native American,” obtained a tenured position at Harvard, and was celebrated as “the first woman of color” on staff at Harvard’s Law School; she even had an article published about her in 1995 in the Harvard Crimson celebrating her status as a “Native American.” Thirteen years later while running for the U.S. Senate, Warren claimed that she had no idea she was being celebrated by her employers as the “first woman of color” or how the university identified her as “Native American.” DNA analysis shows Warren to be 1/1,024th Native American, which is 0.09%. By that standard, Greg Gutfeld says he is Asian, which is “why I can’t get into Harvard.” It is no wonder that Trump referred to Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Maybe Mamdani and Warren checked the wrong box like Letitia James who checked the wrong box—twice—in 1983 and in 2000 allegedly signing mortgage documents listing her father as her husband to get a lower tax rate on her “primary residence in Virginia.” If her primary residence is in Virginia, this makes her ineligible to run for attorney general of New York, for your primary residence must be in New York to be AG of New York.

People like Mamdani, Warren, and James make you want to line them up like the Three Stooges, Moe, Larry and Joe, so someone can slap all three of them at the same time. Unfortunately, Mamdani, Warren and James are not funny.

So, what else do we know about Mamdani? According to Democrat lawmaker Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Mamdani stated that the phrase “globalize the intifada” is “a peaceful call.” “Intifada” is Arabic for “uprising” or “rebellion” often used to describe an Arab Palestinian uprising against Israel; Hamas proved how “peaceful” they are on October 7, 2023, when they slaughtered Israelis and others. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that if Mamdani “can’t tell people ‘globalizing the intifada’…[is] antisemitic, then obviously he’s going to continue to add to the problem, not deflate it.” Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) found Mamdani’s failure to condemn intifada as “really terribly disturbing and potentially dangerous.”

While at Maine’s prestigious Bowdoin College from 2010 to 2014, Mamdani wrote 32 articles for the school newspaper, The Bowdion Orient, including articles promoting “anti-Israel boycotts” and railing against “white privilege.”

There are even videos of Mamdani saying “he wants to replace private homes with communal living” and he vows to “help violent illegal alien convicts [to] evade ICE.”

At a recent Democratic Socialists of America conference, Mamdani gave a speech saying one of the goals is to “seize the means of production” in America, causing Jonathan Turley to state “Mamdani looks more and more like a hardcore Marxist.”

Democrat strategist James Carville says the Mamdani’s victory in the NYC mayoral primary is a “potentially damaging event” for the Democrat party.

There are some urging Trump to revoke Mamdani’s citizenship and deport him under the Communist Control Act of 1954.

Again, Trump is correct. Mamdani is a “communist lunatic” meaning, the third and fourth letters of his name should be reversed and the “i” inverted with resulting spelling, “Madman!”

