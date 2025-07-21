Leftists Can’t-Don’t-Won’t Ever Learn

Watching leftists endlessly promote the same catastrophic policies is tiresome. Some quotations come to mind:

"“It isn't so much that liberals are ignorant. It's just that they know so many things that aren't so.” -- Ronald Reagan

“There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn’t true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.” -- Soren Kierkegaard

Since so many of the worst cities in America are run by Democrats, one would think that their voters would eventually catch on. Those who do and are able, move away. Some take their failed ideas with them and, like cancer cells, infect their new environs with the same diseased ideas that caused them to flee. The phrase, "Once bitten, twice shy eludes them, as does the old definition of insanity.

At one time, our schools taught actual history. Since Howard Zinn's books have hit the market, we're now seeing entire generations of Americans who can't find China on a map, don't know who America fought in World War II, and can't name the three branches of our government.

Throughout history, people have gained great power by making promises to the poorly-educated and instead brought only misery and oppression. The same policies promoted by today's Left have resulted in hundreds of millions of deaths worldwide. Some died from famine and disease, others were slaughtered by their own government.

The Soviet Union's economy was characterized by central planning, where state-controlled production, distribution, and prices, leading to inefficiencies and shortages. Agriculture was collectivized, resulting in significant declines in agricultural productivity, contributing to famines. The Bolsheviks murdered Russian citizens on a scale never before seen.

In China, Mao initiated the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, which were aimed at rapid industrialization and ideological purity, producing instead economic disaster and widespread famine. The atrocities committed by the Red Guard are the stuff of nightmares. China's one-child policy (1979-2015) produced an aging population and pronounced gender imbalances.

North Korea also emphasizes state control over all aspects of life. As in Russia and China, collectivized agriculture and state-run farms led to inefficiencies and food shortages. Their military is prioritized over civilian needs, diverting resources from essential services and economic development. The country's isolation from the global economy has produced chronic scarcities and lack of technological advancement.

Fidel Castro's government likewise nationalized major industries and implemented extensive social programs, including universal healthcare and education, which strained the economy. In the 1960s, the U.S. imposed a trade embargo that limited Cuba's access to goods and markets and also contributed to economic hardship and shortages. In the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Cuba introduced limited market reforms which has allowed some private enterprise and foreign investment. Cuba’s “free” health care has been praised by some U.S. celebrities, but the everyday reality tells a different story.

Loose monetary policies, including excessive money printing contributed to the economic collapse of Argentina. Annual inflation sometimes exceeded 211% and over half the population lived in poverty despite subsidies and social programs. Large fiscal deficits accompanied by borrowing or printing money led to unsustainable debt and lack of investor confidence. Crippling regulations and interventionist policies discouraged foreign investment and stifled growth. Many citizens rely on government assistance, creating generational dependency and limited incentives for economic participation. Javier Milei's administration is seeing some success in addressing these issues through radical economic reforms.

What have the leftists learned from these events? Nothing, apparently. The Democrat Party has been taken over by the extreme far left, which is promoting the same disastrous policies that destroyed every country in which they've been tried. Zaohran Mamdani, the New York City Democrat mayoral nominee, has proposed an additional 2% tax on individuals making over $1 million annually, raising concerns of potential wealth flight. He's also suggested freezing rents, thereby discouraging new housing construction. While he hasn't yet proposed defunding the NYPD, he is prioritizing community-based solutions (social workers?) to control crime. He wants “free” public transit, “free” childcare for children aged six weeks to five years, and state-run grocery stores.

We've heard the same sorts of proposals from the likes of AOC, Liz Warren, and Bernie Sanders for years. Socialist and communist policies, centralized planning and interventions into the free market have not, cannot, and will not produce robust economies. They are simply excuses for control of the population and wealth redistribution.

However, what Donald Trump and Javier Milei are doing works and the evidence is incandescently obvious. In the first month, Milei slashed spending by 30%, balanced the budget, cut half of the federal ministries, and ended fake currency controls. Result? Inflation, poverty and housing prices are dropping, the economy is growing, and investment is returning. Similarly, Donald Trump’s first six months in office are said to be the most significant since FDR.

“This is gain for a land in every way: a king committed to cultivated fields.” -- Ecclesiastes 5:9

A proper government doesn't try to micromanage society. It simply promotes the conditions necessary for the citizens to work and flourish.

