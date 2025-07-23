Jewish History and Zohran Mamdani

As Jews worry about the ascent of Zohran Kwame Mamdani and his monstrous ideas, we are reminded of our history. Mamdani is yet another example in the irrational rabid hatred of Jews, Judaism, and Jewish survival.

Mahmood Mamdani, the father of Zohran, sits on the board of the anti-Israel organization The Gaza Tribunal and once wrote that suicide bombers should be considered soldiers.

Mahmood Mamdani, the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government at Columbia University, is one of The Gaza Tribunal’s 29-member advisory policy council, alongside former British Labour Party MP Jeremy Corbyn. The organization aims to “awaken civil society to its responsibility and opportunity to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza” by “exerting civil society pressure on governments to act.”

The apple does not fall far from the tree. Zohran Mamdani, who is “authentic,” according to members of the Democrat party, is really a derivative of the devil.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas baked Israeli infants alive. Gazans screamed in delight as Jewish women and men were gang-raped and grotesquely mutilated in sadistically sexual ways.

Yet there is nary a word from the man who wants to preside over the 1.3 million Jews in the New York metropolitan area.

Moreover, “Mamdani’s mother, Mira Nair, is an Indian-American, Oscar-nominated film director, producer, and writer. Like her husband, she supports the Boycott, Divestment, & Sanctions (BDS) movement dedicated to Israel’s permanent dissolution as a Jewish state.” She claims that Israel is an apartheid state, which is patently false. Yet constantly the lie is repeated.

Paranoia is the shadow of the Jews. We are encumbered with memories that need no dates, for they are unremitting. We strive to believe, yet it seems as though the concentration camp chimneys loom in the background.

Zohran Mamdani’s campaign has the earmarks of a foreign influence operation that works to kill Jews. Moreover, Mamdani refused to sign on to a pair of resolutions recognizing Israel and the Holocaust.

In 2017, “Mamdani released a rap song titled ‘Salam,’ in which he praised the so-called ‘Holy Land Five’ — leaders of the now-defunct Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, a pseudo-charity that was in fact a terrorist ally of Hamas.”

What perverse instinct is in mankind that it cannot tolerate differences? Would the Genome Project be able to pinpoint the DNA that assures mutual respect for one another?

Indeed, as Wislawa Szymborska wrote, “See how efficient [hatred] still is ... how rapidly it pounces, tracks us down.”

In fact, “during his years at Bowdoin (2010–2014), Mamdani co-founded the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), an anti-Israel advocacy group that supports the Hamas-inspired BDS movement.”

As Jews, our history beckons us with indelible memories.

The emergence of Zohran Mamdani and the acceptance of his vile anti-Semitism make for serious trepidation in us.

As Americans, we fear for our beloved country.

In fact, in “June 2025, Republican Rep. Andy Ogles (Tennessee) wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, urging the Department of Justice to investigate Mamdani under 8 U.S.C. § 1451(a), a law that permits the revocation of a person’s naturalized citizenship if he or she is found to have concealed or lied about associations with terrorist groups during the naturalization process.”

Even the basic instinct of self-preservation is debased in this world of shadows and darkness. How can parents of suicide-homicide bombers spur on their own flesh and blood to carry out such heinous acts? Yet Mamdani marinated in this ideology.

“Banality of evil” — there is nothing banal about this evil. It is the netherworld of an act that haunts Jews everywhere.

Why don’t the Arab mothers cry out to stop the bloodshed? Why don’t they comfort Ishmael, the child still crying in the desert? No. Instead, they collect the blood money and honor this culture of death, and Mamdani supports this travesty.

Furthermore, we recoil with horror at Mamdani’s embrace of socialism, which always leads to communism.

The concept of America as a “promised land” draws parallels to the land promised to the Israelites. It is why America and Israel are so closely aligned. In fact, “one cannot understand the American political tradition and its articulations though time without understanding America’s relationship with the five Books of Moses. The Hebraic worldview has contributed to the American moral language of liberty.”[1]

But Mamdani is “a candidate that openly advocates for philosophical principles and positions that are fundamentally hostile to the [American] founding.” And the term “Democratic Socialism” is “invented by Democrats who love euphemisms.”

The reality is that the socialist regime and their central planning under the guidance of the Communist Party have never been successful at anything except oppressing the masses, paying them the lowest wages possible, and making their lives a continuous misery for most of the twentieth century. They never supplied enough goods to keep their citizens well fed, happy, warm in winter, with a plentiful supply of water, medications, and other necessities for a decent life. The only ones who lived well were the Communist Party members, their apparatchiks, their informers, the standing army, and the security police.

Our young have been deliberately misled and simply are ignorant of the fact that

Over the past century, socialism has ruined more countries and regions than the Black Plague: Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, Eastern Europe, Russia, North Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, China under Mao, Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia and the People’s Republic of Newsom, which is poised to slide into the Pacific Ocean. Socialism’s high points include Mao’s Great Leap Forward (30 million dead) and Cultural Revolution (10 million dead), the Ukrainian famine of the 1930s (3.9 million dead) and the Cambodian killing fields (death toll 2 million), all the horrifying result of procrustean attempts to reshape human nature. A communist is a socialist with a gun. A socialist is a communist before he gets a gun. Socialism results in stagnation, starvation, confiscation and mass emigration. Before the rise of Marxism, Venezuela was one of the wealthiest countries in South America. Now its economy is in ruins, its people are impoverished, 7.7 million have fled and a nation with the world’s largest proven oil reserves has rolling blackouts.

And like any good leftist hypocrite, Mamdani, who has called for abolishing private property, actually owns land in Uganda!

How many times does the energy of Satan need to be destroyed?

Concern that we may be playing G-d with the advent of revolutionary artificial intelligence technology really misses the point. Man has already played G-d far too many times in the past, yet the moral compass keeps being ignored.

But Israel is the bulwark. The Torah is the moral compass. The late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks said, “The deepest question any of us can ask: Who am I? To answer it, we have to go deeper than where do I live? Or what do I do?”

The most fateful moment in [his] life came when [he] asked [himself] that question and knew the answer had to be: I am a Jew. This is why. “I am a Jew because ... I am the descendant of countless generations of ancestors who, though sorely tested and bitterly tried, remained faithful to that covenant when they might so easily have defected.”

Mamdani and his ilk need to be exposed, refuted, denied, and deported.

