If Mamdani Sinks the Democrats, So What?

What’s wrong with New Yorkers electing Zohran Mamdani mayor? Seriously. He’s a socialist, isn’t he? He’ll wreck New York City, you say. But didn’t that process start with Bill DeBlasio? Do you think that process ends electing Andrew Cuomo or Eric Adams? Perennial candidate Curtis Silwa is a savior? Hasn’t socialism been the road Democrats have been traveling for decades? When Mamdani’s socialist experiment crashes and burns, maybe it’ll persuade New Yorkers to abandon Democrats. Maybe independents decide to swing Republican.

JFK-style liberals began vanishing after Kennedy’s assassination. Mamdani’s election would make it obvious what should be obvious. Liberalism, progressivism -- call it whatever -- is a ruse. The Democrat Party tilts full Left. Trends are making it more so. Mamdani will pursue an agenda that’s part utopian drivel, Soviet-style top-down, and plenty of Cuban incompetence leading to dysfunctional public services, higher costs, and increasing scarcity. Dead Russians and living Cubans can testify to what glorious utopia brings.

A broken Democrat Party is a public necessity. Big failure means bigger brokenness. Let’s not hear nonsense from “good government” Republicans that a healthy two-party system profits the nation. Life isn’t a civics class. Franklin Roosevelt didn’t give a damn about anything other than healthy Democrat dominance. Jacksonian Democrats and Lincoln and McKinley Republicans believed no differently. When did Republicans go softheaded?

Let dogmatic Democrats stumble in the wilderness for a generation or more. A Trumpian sea change completes in two ways: the president keeps racking up Ws and Democrats continue to misgovern, driven by extreme policies. (Senator Dave McCormick’s energy and AI summit held at Carnegie Mellon University this past week showcased more huge wins for the president. Colossal benefits are expected for the economy, regionally and nationally.)

A busted Democrat party isn’t just about narrow partisan advantage. Clearing out Democrats is pivotal. MAGA is about the nation returning to its core values… about building a freer, more prosperous America.

Smarter Democrat operatives see their party teetering.

From The Hill, July 14:

“Sadly, Democrats are still stuck in the same mud that they were in six months ago,” Democratic strategist Brad Bannon said. “We are still as unpopular as we were when Trump was inaugurated in January.”

An unnamed strategist went further, stating:

“This is a nightmare scenario for the Dems right now,” the strategist said. “We better pray long and hard that the country is going to be in a f‑‑‑ing depression, because I don’t know how else we find ourselves out of this mess.”

Mamdani is running mask off. Give the guy credit. Indoctrinated young left-wingers proclaim socialism is the future. How many times before have we heard that? Plenty of these cultists live in the Big Apple.

Posted former college professor Newt Gingrich at X, July 15:

Mamdani’s supporters are not the well educated young the media describes. They are the well brainwashed young. The more elite the school you went to the more likely you are to be brainwashed rather than educated. They could vote for Mamdani to turn New York City into Caracas and they would have no idea how much damage they will have done. As Mark Twain said “It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so.” Welcome to Mandani land[.]

Newt, these young are social inbreds. Their parents’ money has insulated them from life’s grittier realities. U.S. history has been spoon-fed to them by radical leftist teachers and professors. America is evil. Light-lift liberal arts degrees from high-dollar universities impart the illusion of being elite on merit. Ivy League alumni take care of each other. Life in Manhattan and Brooklyn -- NYC’s priciest boroughs -- is easier with mommy’s and daddy’s credit cards handy. Entry-level jobs are for public college grunges.

The newer brand of Democrats are stepping off college campuses as bold radicals. Consider the life issue. Not long ago, pro-abortion advocates went to great pains to call themselves pro-choice. Now, most of them proclaim that they’re pro-abortion. Killing a baby in the womb up to birth has acquired trophy status. Women must be empowered, they shout. Sleeping around and career fulfillment rank higher than a baby’s life. We’re only now seeing the consequences to older women who bought the tripe. They’re spouseless and childless. Do cats and chardonnay fill voids?

Mamdani’s platform is pretty darn red. The redder the platform, the greater the disaster in the offing. That’s good because an epic implosion is needed. The platform is packed with the same garbage that “progressives” peddle in Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Austin, and Los Angeles -- six cities that are in various stages of ruin.

DEI and woke twaddle and more carveouts for 3% of the population that’s drowning in the delusion called “LGBTQIA+” are platform worthy. Any room for better policing along the lines of Giuliani’s and Bloomberg’s highly effective broken windows policies? Nope. Instead, criminals require intervention and therapy. Mamdani proposes a “Department of Community Safety,” which other blue cities mirror in some fashion. New Yorkers, if you think crime is bad now, just wait.

Mamdani means to enact an all-in, go-for-broke socialism in the Big Apple.

Remarked ex-congressman Dean Phillips (D-MN) on CNN, July10:

“Anyone who talks about seizing the means of production or opening government-run grocery stores is at great odds with most of the country[.]”

That’s an affirmative, Dean. That may be why New York’s business movers-and-shakers skipped a meet-and-greet with Mamdani.

As Charles Gasparino reported, New York Post, July 15:

The list of New York City-based CEOs that declined the [NYC] Partnership’s invitation includes Jamie Dimon, the nation’s top banker and chief of JP Morgan, the nation’s largest bank; Steve Schwarzman, the CEO of private equity powerhouse Blackstone; Brian Moynihan, the head of Bank of America, the nation’s second largest bank; Larry Fink, the CEO of Blackrock, the worlds largest asset manager; and David Solomon, the CEO of investment banking giant Goldman Sachs.

Gasparino continued:

Most business leaders I know are looking for an exit strategy rather than a strategy to deal with a mayor Mamdani.

Mamdani vows to hike taxes on “corporations and the 1%.” Wait for the deafening sound of money rushing out of NYC next year. Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis must be licking their chops.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino -- a native New Yorker -- has said that things won’t change for the better in New York until things get worse. Electing Mamdani would be worse.

The Big Apple is headed for a helluva a rough ride if polls are true. That’s too bad for New Yorkers who have no easy exit. But Mamdani’s election and the city’s subsequent fall will provide a searing lesson for voters everywhere. Not only is socialism a pox, but Democrats are the carriers.

Mamdani’s election might spark a chain reaction. Blue state and city elected leaders will probably try to out-socialist Mamdani. Then, as havoc spreads, watch the out-migrations accelerate. People will be tripping over themselves to flee dysfunctional communities. Let’s hope that migrants leave their politics behind. Whatever. Independent voters matter more. Working folk and middle-class wage-earners are in tune with Trump’s policies. Hispanics increasingly so. And some blacks.

Democrats, mired in the La Brea Tar Pits of socialist dogma, and mucking up everything, coupled with more Trump victories, are the recipe for a new majority dedicated to -- you guessed it -- making America great again.

About the Big Apple, Frank Sinatra once crooned,

“If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere.

It's up to you, New York, New York.”

It certainly is up to you, New York, New York. More about how you survive Mamdani. Good luck with that.

J. Robert Smith can be found at X. His handle is @JRobertSmith1. At Gab, @JRobertSmith. He blogs occasionally at Flyover .

Image: AT via Magic Studio