How Concerned Should We Be About Chemtrails?

Concerns about “Chemtrails” and “Weather Modification” have heated up meaningfully. Considering that many people are worried, it’s worth examining whether these concerns may be overblown.

Can a person or government modify, control, or influence the weather? Is it really happening? If so, to what end?

Perhaps the best place to start is to consider logically if it is actually possible to modify the weather. Most AT readers do not believe in the anthropogenic “climate change” theory, as it is a largely disproven theory holding that alterations in Earth’s climate result from human activity.

Last year, I wrote an essay entitled Simple Facts Expose The Climate Change Hoax, I explained that in order to believe in it, one must believe in five palpably untrue things, all of which must be so for the theory to hold up. Weather Modification appears to me to be a derivative manifestation of “climate change.” The belief here is that bad actors are modifying the weather.

As a youngster, I remember hearing about “cloud seeding” to produce rainfall, though if one looks at the Defense Research Institute (DRI) website, this appears to be used in arctic conditions to increase “snowpack and streamflow.” We also know about crop dusting, which is a very localized pesticide/insecticide delivery for crop protection. Agent Orange was used as an herbicide during the Vietnam War, poisoning people with dioxin. But anything else that is going on seems less clear. I consider myself relatively well-informed, and it seldom, if ever, appears on my “radar screen.”

To attempt to understand this, one should probably ask to what end somebody might want to “modify the weather”? Getting rainfall in a drought-stricken area generally makes sense to me, but what else? More rain, less rain, more clouds, fewer clouds, etc. Is it possible to make it windier? How about disintermediating a potentially disastrous hurricane? That could be something that might be useful.

Furthermore, I am unsure as to whether what is being deliberated is actually “weather modification” or if these are accusations actually directed at deliberate mass chemical adulteration or contamination of the atmosphere. Are we talking about experimentation on humans without their knowledge and consent, like a poison attack? It’s possible.

Our water systems contain fluoride, even though our dentists were always very careful to ensure that we didn’t swallow fluoride during our dental visits when we were youngsters, and we still don’t swallow toothpaste. The experimental mRNA COVID injections were another example of mass governmental human experimentation. Are we being “vaccinated” through the air we breathe? Are agents being released into the atmosphere to increase our need for medical/pharma treatments, boosting corporate profits? My view is that the existence of a government agency like DRI does not engender confidence.

And just how successful are these seeding/weather modification techniques? The atmosphere is a pretty big place. Mankind has been pumping out a lot of emissions (carbon and otherwise) for the past 150 years, and we seem fine, though there are plenty of people out there who would disagree with that statement. It would seem that to modify the weather you would need either a really large fleet of aircraft to deliver an immense volume of chemicals into the atmosphere, or a dangerously potent agent (that might kill its handlers) to be able either to modify the weather or to engage in chemical harm/warfare against vast groups of people.

It is also useful to follow the money. How much would it cost to do this? Which chemicals would be needed, in what quantities, blends, or formulations?

I suppose that would depend upon what the goal is; that is, do the actors want to create rain; kill, harm, sterilize or genetically modify people; control insects; or something else?

One suspects that to “modify weather,” you’d need a meaningful supply of highly potent chemicals, along with the ability to blend, safely, repeatedly load them onto the aircraft, and deliver them. God help us all if such an aircraft were to crash, fully loaded with its chemical cargo. You’d also probably need a fleet of specially equipped aircraft, with seeding/spraying delivery systems. The fleet would need to be maintained. The amount of fuel needed for such a program would be meaningful, increasing with the length of the program.

Each chemtrail flight would require certain ideal conditions (e.g., not too windy, etc.), meaning that the flight crews would need to be on standby based on conditions. Are “they” spraying in one locale repeatedly? Do “they” persistently spray at intervals over a period of time or just once, randomly? Only when conditions permit? All the time? All this time could get quite expensive. That’s a lot of chemicals, fuel and FAA-mandated aircraft maintenance, plus the cost of the pilots.

All of this is theoretically being done in a cloak of almost absolute secrecy.

You would then need a way to measure the desired outcome of the program. Is it resulting in the desired outcome? Does the outcome justify continuing the investment and maintenance of the assets, the ongoing labor and operational costs (fleet maintenance, fuel, chemical cost, receiving, blending, storing the chemicals, the cost of the analytics to gather data and measure the results, etc.), all of which would be substantial?

What’s the payback? There doesn’t seem to be any obvious financial return. And if it’s not money, then the only other explanations are ideology and power.

Might our enemies be doing this to weaken us? Is it the same people in America who panic over emissions from factory and power-plant smokestacks that are “killing the planet”? Or is it the CCP? North Korea? Cuba? Jihadis? Drug cartels? Some of these characters might be able to finance such escapades.

If at this point you are still hanging in their with the weather modification idea, then you must also believe that some person, group, or organization: 1) Has a financial or political incentive to do this; 2) Can afford the meaningful financial outlay required to purchase and maintain a fleet of specially equipped secret aircraft, and store, blend, and transfer chemical agents onto that fleet; 3) Possesses the technical capability to deliver them in a controlled manner under necessary conditions over a targeted area where the results could then be measured, and; 4) Has the desire and capability to finance such an operation in perpetuity.

I no longer question whether our government and certain woke billionaires are evil, only how evil. Nonetheless, the weather modification theory seems to me to be a stretch.

Jonathan Gault is a pseudonym.