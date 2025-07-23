Getting Off the Road to Ruin

Scripture informs us that “to each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good”: wisdom, knowledge, ability to heal, faith, and much else (1 Corinthians 12:4-11). Apparently my lot was to sound off when what is natural, true, or beautiful is attacked — the reason for the following . . .

What must one do to be a good citizen in America? Be honest? Be truthful? Be industrious? Be generous? Heed the Ten Commandments? No, no, no, no, and no, according to mainstream consensus, at least since about 1960. It has in fact become usual to look the other way, as one social atrocity after another gets turned into a “right” and made “legal” by the rule of “political correctness.” So when, for example, children are done away with before they are born, a good citizen recognizes “the right to choose” the murder of babies in the womb. A good citizen must agree that “mercy killing” is not only for horses but for people. He and she must pretend that deviant sexual behavior does not psychologically damage young children and interfere with their normal development and with their family relations. The good citizen accepts perverted sex as a normal function of the body — like sneezing or scratching to relieve an irritation — instead of the gateway to new human life. Include the fib that fathers and mothers are not needed and bury it in the lie that there is no difference between men and women. Good citizens must take their political pills to remain politically and economically healthy, while all they hold most dear is threatened with extinction.

This blunt summary is intended to highlight what countless Americans have swallowed in the past several decades. To put it in one sentence: Yesterday’s outrage is OK today and today’s outrage is OK tomorrow.

It’s called “change,” that handy explanation for anything that promotes “progress,” regardless of direction, safety, or value. The first thing out of the mouth when hearing that word to justify something needs to be: Change to what? Without a reference to content, “change” is an empty word, a loophole for anything you can name. Is one-world government (e.g. the New World Order) a change we need? From the evidence, that is a world nobody wants. Should we welcome any change that delivers global dictatorship? Yes, if you’re a Marxist. Anyone who buys a One World Panacea, must be prepared to live in a world that prohibits freedom and denies all of which it does not approve.

After the two world wars of the previous century, a vanguard of smart alecks steeped in Marxist ideology decided that this country needed to be changed and brought up to date. This involved discarding all that came before their time. Plato, Aristotle, Jesus, Dante, Shakespeare, Confucius, and all previous luminaries of humanity were great fools that needed to be upstaged and corrected by pundits like Hegel, Karl Marx, John Dewey, and more recent examples of superior intellect and wisdom like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The list of new sages includes Saul Alinsky who cites the devil (in Rules for Radicals) as a model for action.

How can we ever make up for excluding destructive, degenerate, and barbaric action from the normal conduct of society? Is it possible to rebound from such a blunder?

Coming back to reality, America has been under the siege of barbarians for a very long time, enduring assaults on liberty, truth, and reality with little to show in response. Pressed to explain their contempt for normal life, followers of 1960s/1970s smart alecks are prone to redefine “normal” and bring up an alleged need for “tolerance and inclusion.” Tolerance of differences in people, such as ethnic and cultural origin, is a rewarding virtue. But tolerating policies and practices that demean life and degrade society are — to use their word — unacceptable. Millions have perished and suffered on account of such policies and actions, still being pushed by the so-called “left,” whose Marxist roots continue to generate civil unrest, conflict, and hatred among members of society.

The need to uproot such deep moral degeneracy is beyond question. A good place to start, I think, is to expose the nonsense of “private morality.” There is no such thing. There can be no justifying morality for killing infants about to be born. And their stage of development has nothing to do with decisions regarding justice. Those who deliberately abort a developing child must face the consequences of infanticide. There is no justifying morality for abusing the reproductive function of the body. Those who do must face nature’s backlash: a dysfunctional and unhealthy life.

These are plain facts of life. They’re not “conservative talking points” competing with “liberal talking points” for votes in a political contest. For it is not the business of majority rule to overrule the observance of justice. As Alexis de Tocqueville predicted and John Dewey demonstrated, democracy can become the tool of demagogues.

Freedom to do anything you want is not a “right.” Those who think it is have failed to notice that freedom in this world comes with unavoidable preconditions. Two that may not be rejected are conformity to reality and adherence to morality. Failure to hold firmly to these transcendent prerequisites defeats the freedom anticipated and predisposes one to the influence and power of those who in fact hate freedom. Those who despise freedom have no place in America, which was established to root out tyranny and endow its citizens with a government designed to ensure the fullest possible measure of freedom.

We owe Americans who hold to this original commitment to liberty and justice and who act to restore the level of sanity that made America a great nation our support and gratitude. And let us be thankful for a president dedicated to getting us off the road to ruin and letting us live as normal human beings instead of chattel of the state. Recalling the near-fatal shot at the president from a sniper, Trump’s ascension to leadership has been called (by The Liberty Daily) “the Quarter-inch miracle that changed the world.”