Germany’s Pension Ponzi on the Brink

If you’ve ever wanted to witness the slow-motion collapse of a Ponzi scheme, you might want to keep an eye on Germany’s public pension system.

Rhetorically and politically sugar-coated as a “pay-as-you-go” system—where today’s workers finance the retirement of yesterday’s—this bureaucratic redistribution leviathan is utterly dependent on an ever-growing pool of contributors. The problem is that Germany is aging, shrinking, and losing its industrial base.

Just in time for this demographic crunch—declining birth rates, increasing life expectancy, and longer pension payout durations—policymakers have decided to torch what’s left of the country’s industrial foundation in a green frenzy. Year after year, around €70 billion in value creation is being sent up the chimney, while more than half a million jobs have disappeared in recent years. That’s half a million fewer contributors to the pension Ponzi.

Taxpayers´ Money To Maintain The Illusion

To keep the locomotive rolling—even as it barrels in the wrong direction—Germany’s federal government now plugs the pension system’s gaping cash hole with roughly €123 billion annually from the general budget. In other words, workers pay a second time, in the form of taxes, to support the same unsustainable system they already fund through record-high payroll deductions.

With a government spending ratio now exceeding 50% of GDP, Germany has erected a full-scale hyperstate. Attached to its bloated bureaucracy are ever-growing administrative tentacles: layers of social insurance agencies and subsidized institutions now serving as the domestic enforcement arm of Brussels’ self-destructive Green Deal.

The coming deep economic depression, which has been foreshadowed by three years of quasi-permanent recession, will test just how resilient—and solvent—the savings and wealth accumulation of past generations truly are. It may be their prudence that softens the blow of the present generation’s green delirium.

Trapped in the Logic of a Ponzi Scheme and Keynesian Voodoo Economics

Entirely captive to the logic of Ponzi finance and Keynesian voodoo economics, Germany’s new federal government now plans its grand escape from all woes. With a debt hammer of one trillion euros over the coming years, it aims to wipe away every problem while putting the economy back on track.

Broadly speaking, the money is supposed to raise the defense budget to 5% of GDP, as demanded by the latest NATO summit, provide funds for upgrades to the country’s crumbling infrastructure, and plug countless holes in the overstrained welfare apparatus.

We don’t need to go into detail here to recall that such stimulus-fueled bonfires leave behind nothing but more debt and inflation, misallocating printed capital into sectors with little or no real demand. It would suffice if politicians had even a passing familiarity with recent economic history. They’d realize they are once again slamming their heads against the very same wall as in decades past.

Socialists Debate Higher Contribution

Meanwhile, the SPD—junior coalition partner to Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU-led government—is currently debating raising the pension contribution ceiling by €500 on a €8,050 monthly salary. This increase would translate to an additional yearly burden of over €1,116 for anyone earning that amount. In other words, those who already carry the lion’s share of the country’s fiscal load as the last remaining productive pillars of society would be hit with yet another surcharge. The welfare state and social peace, they argue, are worth this sacrifice.

The coalition partner CDU’s reaction was not long in coming. There was a unanimous rejection of the SPD’s proposal to once again burden the country’s top earners. Wolfgang Steiger, Secretary General of the CDU’s Economic Council, stated:

“We strictly oppose the move to raise the contribution ceiling in statutory health insurance. It would further increase the cost of labor.”

That sounds good at first and has its merits. After all, it’s about time fiscal policy wielded the Milei chainsaw instead of continuing with the socialist cornucopia. Yet recent history has shown us that the CDU flips positions faster than expected.

It is, not least, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s fault that trust in his party has hit rock bottom. After multiple broken campaign promises—like cutting the electricity tax or securing the country’s external borders once and for all—no one believes his party anymore.

After all, the community, acting as a global social welfare office, also needs to provide compensatory payments across other social insurance branches, which, thanks to successful recruitment efforts related to illegal migration, are facing significant special financing needs.

Germany is the Victim of Its Own Success

Two successful postwar generations built the capital and economic foundation on which the neo-socialist aberration could flourish, manifesting itself in an overgrown welfare system.

At the root of the problem lies not only the crushing tax and contribution burden in Germany but also its stagnating productivity, which together make rapid private capital formation nearly impossible for large parts of the population.

Even though politicians occasionally flirt with the idea of introducing elements of a capital-funded pension system, such proposals are a suicide mission in light of the sheer weight of the public pay-as-you-go system. Germans hold almost exclusively cash-based savings, which makes them highly vulnerable whenever the state—in concert with the ECB—fires up the inflation engine. On top of that, they remain deeply risk-averse investors, culturally and historically allergic to equity markets or private pension schemes.

Powerful Voting Bloc

Germany’s pension insurance provides the perfect case study. With over 21 million pension recipients, every reform attempt at the expense of this group faces a homogeneous voting bloc. Germany could raise the retirement age, which it is attempting to do, to 67 years. It could reduce benefits, which it does not. Pensions are tied to inflation and productivity growth in the economy.

Politicians could reject the green-socialist agenda and return to the economic rationality of the free market to expand the contributor base and attract investment. They do not. The bureaucracy—the political front organization—is simply too powerful. Regulation is its product, and additional welfare recipients are its customers.

The path of least resistance will be taken: further increasing contribution rates for the productive pillars. Federal subsidies from the tax pool will supplement this to ease the pressure. However, due to demographic development and the destructive economic policies in the EU, especially in Germany, the Ponzi scheme is steering toward an abyss.

