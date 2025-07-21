Feminists and a Day That Will Live. In Infamy

All the liberal women of my acquaintance are agreed that Friday, July 18, 2025, is a day that will live. In Infamy. Because? Because, as a nice liberal lady explained to me, Petersburg, Alaska, will no longer have an NPR station to transmit weather warnings. And that is important because Petersburg has spotty cell coverage.

But why should a nice liberal lady be worried about Petersburg, Alaska? Because, as I first wrote in 2017 , “Women expect to be protected.” Alas, Grok says that “no single prominent figure is consistently credited with [the phrase].”

See, if NPR doesn’t have a radio station in Petersburg, Alaska, the liberal ladies believe the women there won’t be protected.

Hey, liberal ladies! Ever heard of the Cajun Navy? It’s all about how women get protected in the real world -- by rough tough guys that just head out without permission from NPR to rescue people in the aftermath of hurricanes.

But I was onto women’s need to be protected before 2017. In 2014 I wrote about “The Rape of the German Women.” For some reason, the women in Berlin in May 1945 weren’t protected. But no lamentations for the 34-year-old author of A Woman in Berlin: Eight Weeks in the Conquered City after being forcibly raped by Russian soldiers a few times.

Damn this to hell! I say it out loud. Then I make up my mind. No question about it. I have to find a single wolf to keep away the pack. An officer, as high-ranking as possible, a commandant, a general, whatever I can manage. After all, what are my brains for, my little knowledge of the enemy's language.

And do you know what the women in Berlin did about the innocent teenage girls in their care? They hid them in the attic and took the brunt of Russian brutality on themselves. There’s even a movie version; I watched it once on a Lufthansa flight.

So when I read about women in the academic and corporate world wanting to be “safe” and free from “microaggressions,” I get it. Women expect to be protected, and if they are not, they lament.

Or they find a good guy to protect them. That’s what Mary Wollstonecraft, the world’s First Feminist, did.

Liberated woman that she was, she was pumped and dumped by a couple of guys before hooking up with good-guy William Godwin, who married her and raised her child Mary after she died in childbirth.

Fact is that liberation, or freedom, is scary. Thus about 41 percent of young U.S. women experience mental illness during the year. Liberated women lament if not protected.

In my view, the whole notion of women’s liberation is a lie. Because women expect to be protected. The point of the patriarchy is to protect women -- mostly from men. Patriarchy protects women from sexual aggression; it protects them during pregnancy and childbirth and looking after baby. It provides them with a home to raise their children. And in the olden days, it enforced a culture of no nookie, no divorce, and protected girls from imprudent marriages to bounders and scoundrels.

It’s not surprising that modern educated women insist on abortion up to nine months. If they are expected to “put out,” then they instinctively insist on being protected from unwanted babies unaccompanied by patriarchal fathers.

So then what are we to think of “When Women are Radicalized” by Claire Lehman? She says:

Radical behaviour from young women is not just tolerated but actively encouraged through awards, platforms, and institutional support.

Yeah, I get it. Modern women are unprotected, and they are angry.

So, if you are a lefty feminist leader, instinctively understanding that Houston We Have a Problem on the feminist trip to the Moon on Spaceship Alice, what do you do? You do what political leaders have always done down the ages. You amp it up; you make young women enraged that they are not protected -- from unwanted pregnancies or from climate change. You get them to spray paintings in art museums and sit down in the middle of freeways. And it works like a champ until the day it doesn’t.

I think that the whole feminist movement is heading over the cliff, because in modern society educated women just don’t feel protected. So they radicalize young women.

Women expect to be protected. But it’s not conscious; it’s unconscious. Women unconsciously expect protection when encountering young men in their youth. They unconsciously expect a man that will marry them and move out to the leafy suburbs to start a family. They unconsciously expect protection from being dumped when they are past their prime. They unconsciously expect health care for themselves and their loved ones.

And in the world of educated women, the former NPR listeners will one day unconsciously realize that feminism has Made Things Worse for women.

Don’t ask me what happens on the day after.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

