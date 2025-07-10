Elon Musk Can’t Buy the Swamp

Elon Musk just learned a hard political truth: that even the richest man in the world cannot buy influence in Washington, at least not when it matters most.

Musk can buy recognition in D.C., and he has, complete with a steady stream of free media every time he spars with Donald Trump. But despite pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into election-related causes, endorsing candidates, and even threatening to primary Republican lawmakers who supported the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Musk was left empty-handed. Congress passed the bloated spending package anyway. Republican members shrugged off his influence, ignored his warnings, and fell in line with business as usual.

The reality is that the political class in Washington is not interested in accountability. They are interested in self-preservation. And no amount of wealth, celebrity, or even genius is going to change that.

Over the weekend, Musk responded in the most Musk-like way possible, by launching a new political movement -- the America Party. On its face, it sounds exciting. Americans are exhausted by the status quo. The Republican establishment is stuck in the past, and the Democratic Party has become increasingly hostile to free thought, economic liberty, and even patriotism. So why not build something new?

Because we’ve seen this movie before -- and it rarely ends well.

Third parties in the United States almost always fail. They siphon votes, fracture coalitions, and often help elect the very candidates their supporters most oppose. Ross Perot split the conservative vote and helped elect Bill Clinton (twice) with less than 50 percent of the popular vote. Ralph Nader arguably handed the White House to George W. Bush in 2000. The result is leaders who lack clear mandates, elections that deepen national division, and voters who feel more alienated than ever. In 1860, the last time four political parties had national relevance, the country was on the eve of civil war. Ironically, it was the Republican Party (then a new political force) that won that election, boosted by the new red state of California.

Musk’s failure to move Trump or the Republican conference does not mean he is politically irrelevant. On the contrary, he wields more power than most political donors ever will. But his real power is not in the money he gives, it's in the speech he enables and the messages he can amplify.

By acquiring Twitter (now X) and restoring a culture of free speech on the platform, Musk has done more to open up the political playing field than any billionaire, political party, or advocacy group. He created a space where Americans across the spectrum can speak freely, challenge the status quo, and bypass institutional gatekeepers.

In today's media environment, a viral video or live-streamed conversation can reach more voters than a multi-million-dollar ad buy. A compelling post, a sharp meme, or a citizen-led grassroots message can shape public opinion more effectively than the most polished campaign spot.

Platforms like X have become a lifeline for democratic engagement -- especially as corporate media and government-aligned institutions work overtime to limit dissent and control narratives. Musk’s investment in protecting speech -- whether you agree with what’s being said is worth far more than anything he could donate to a political campaign.

And that’s precisely why the establishment is scared. It wasn’t Musk’s campaign contributions that triggered outrage, it was his defense of free speech, his refusal to silence controversial views, and yes, his willingness to support Trump. That’s what led the political class and media elite to turn on him.

Washington doesn’t fear money, it fears losing control. And free speech threatens that control in a way no check ever could. It is one force in American life that cannot be bought, manipulated, or easily stopped short of a full-scale assault on the Constitution.

The First Amendment isn’t just a lofty ideal. It is the last line of defense between the people and the powerful. While politicians continue to spend recklessly and ignore public will, it is free speech that allows citizens to push back -- to expose corruption, challenge failed policies, and demand accountability.

That is where Elon Musk should keep his focus. He has already disrupted the information ecosystem. He has restored balance to the national conversation. And he has shown the world that bold ideas, when allowed to spread, are more powerful than money, endorsements, or any party label.

The America Party may offer a momentary thrill. But history suggests it will struggle to survive. What will endure is the power of speech, transparency, and truth in a system that increasingly tries to suppress all three.

In the battle between money and speech, it turns out speech still wins -- and that is something truly worth investing in.

Shaun McCutcheon is a Free Speech advocate, an Alabama-based electrical engineer, the founder of Multipolar, and the successful plaintiff in the 2014 Supreme Court case McCutcheon v. FEC.

Image: AT via Magic Studio