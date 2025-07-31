Elect Curtis Sliwa New York City Mayor

Custis Sliwa CAN win New York City’s mayoral race in November.

Let’s go back to June 2015, in the days immediately after Donald Trump descended the Trump Tower escalator and announced he was running for president. Do you remember all the “knowledgeable” people who wrote off his campaign as a vanity stunt? Or the others who believed Trump had no chance of winning the nomination, much less the presidency. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Keep that in mind for all those brushing off Guardian Angels’ founder, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa’s New York City mayoral campaign. Perhaps it was true in past years when the Democrat nominee would automatically go on to win the general election; however, 2025 is not a typical year since Democrats nominated a communist. Mamdani might not call himself a communist, but he says all the communist mantras. For example, as Mark Lewis wrote:

Karl Marx: “The theory of Communism may be summed up in one sentence: Abolish all private property.”

Recent Breitbart headline: “Zohran Mamdani Pushes for ‘Abolition of Private Property’”

This November, Republican nominee Sliwa has a very good chance of an upset victory in the New York mayoral race.

Sliwa, who has spent his entire life tirelessly protecting New Yorkers since founding the Guardian Angels in 1979, understands the Big Apple. He knows that many New Yorkers have no choice but to ride the city’s crime-infested subways, walk its crime-infested streets, and send their children to its crime-infested schools. Former three-term GOP Gov. George Pataki is confident that the Republican mayoral nominee can win City Hall. In a New York Post interview, Pataki said:

“This is the weakest Democratic field ever. Curtis knows the city better than anyone else. He knows the neighborhoods better than anyone else. He knows the subways better than anyone else.”

In “Adams Must Drop Out – Curtis Sliwa is the Only NYC Candidate Who Can Beat Mamdani,” Bob Capano writes:

Sliwa’s campaign and life align with the Republican Party’s Trump-led shift toward appealing to working-class voters, emphasizing law-and-order and grassroots community engagement. His decades leading the Guardian Angels have earned him credibility across party lines. He notably achieved record-breaking support among Asian American voters in his unsuccessful 2021 mayoral bid.

Mamdani’s campaign is built around free this, free that, rent control this, control that, and the city competing with private businesses (i.e., grocery stores). Like a true communist, Mamdani says someone else will pay for all of it: rich, white folks. (Ha—those are the ones that will be moving!)

Mamdani is also anti-police. In one of his many anti-police tweets, he wrote:

We don’t need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD. But your deal with @NYCMayor uses budget tricks to keep as many cops as possible on the beat. NO to fake cuts – defund the police.

Among Curtis Sliwa’s proposals when elected mayor:

The two other “leading” mayoral candidates had their chance and should now gracefully bow out.

Fellow Democrat, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, lost to Mamdani in the primary. Cuomo admitted that he ran a lousy campaign as he hoped name recognition would be enough. Many New Yorkers recognize Cuomo...for “killing” elderly residents during the pandemic when he sent COVID patients to nursing homes where they infected everyone with the China-created disease. Maybe Cuomo should hold a rally at a cemetery.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is as popular as mosquitoes at a picnic. The former Republican, former Democrat, now independent Adams did not run in the June primary. On the July 25 broadcast of Fox 5 New York’s Good Day New York, Hizzoner said, legal or illegal, if they are within the city, they deserve whatever services they need.

Unlike the insane ranked-choice primary, the general election is based solely on which candidate gets the most votes. Curtis Sliwa can do it! Even with some pointing to New York’s corrupt voting system, Sliwa has a very good chance of winning if New Yorkers show up and vote.

The HarrisX poll released on July 15 has the mayoral race tightening. Poll results: Mamdani received 26 percent of the vote in a four-way race. Cuomo was at 23 percent; Sliwa at 22 percent, and a distant Adams at 13 percent. At a minimum, the HarrixX poll shows that many New Yorkers do not want Mamdani. However, the communist nominee is counting on the split non-Mamdani vote to get him into Gracie Mansion.

This is why Republicans must rally and unite behind Sliwa, who has already been endorsed by every New York City Republican County party.

In the meantime, “hammer and sickle” Mamdani can keep sprouting his communist gibberish. He can share his video explaining how, as a 33-year-old man, he's happy to let his parents financially support him. He can also voice a favored slogan, “globalize the intifada!” (a phrase he refuses to disavow), which is another way of saying, “Let’s kill all the Jews.”

Many Democrat leaders remain silent. They understand that if New York elects the communist Mamdani, it will prove what President Trump and other Republican leaders have been saying: the Democrat party has morphed into the communist party. According to Washington, DC insider Mark Halperin, who recently spoke to some people close to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, “ Hakeem Jeffries strongly believes that if Mamdani wins, he [Jeffries] can’t win the majority.”

In the late 1970s, Americans happily sang along to the jingle “I Love New York.” The song encouraged tourism and showed the city’s resilience. It was revised following the Islamist terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Should communist Mamdani win, the iconic song might be revised to ♬ “I Left New York!”♬

Sliwa is moving up in the polls and continues to attract both Republicans and moderate Democrats, along with independents who don’t want the communist Mamdani but have soured on Adams and Cuomo. From Queens to Staten Island, from the Bronx to Brooklyn, and on Manhattan, many New Yorkers are humming ♬ “I Love New York and am voting for Curtis Sliwa.” ♬

Curtis Silwa can win! Get on board and help him with a donation. If you care about saving the United States of America from a communist takeover from within, start by supporting Curtis Sliwa for New York City mayor.

Image made using AI.

Former New Yorker Robin M. Itzler lives in California and is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.