Democrat Power Depends upon Open Borders

The Democrat party’s caterwauling over illegal alien roundups becomes only more shrill by the day. Last week, California politicians were very upset that federal agents had the temerity to disrupt the workings of a marijuana farm exploiting children for its labor.

It’s always a bit jarring to see what card-carrying members of the Democrats’ premier virtue-signaling club will find worthy of their righteous indignation. Many rational observers couldn’t have guessed that Democrats would pull out all the stops to shill for “child slavery.” Of course, there was also a time when rational observers could never have guessed that Democrats would embrace “drag shows” and “sex changes” for kindergarteners. Child slavery is kin to prepubescent body mutilation and minor grooming. Once children are seen as disposable “things” for adults to abuse, there are no limits to the kinds of degradation that can be excused.

Democrats’ ability to defend immoral behavior as the height of moral virtue is stunning. Many of the most vocal proponents of illegal alien labor in the U.S. are upper-class Americans who employ off-the-books foreigners as gardeners, maids, nannies, and other domestic servants. By hiring people who are here illegally, American bosses have much more coercive authority over their employees. Minimum wage laws, workplace safety regulations, payroll tax obligations, and insurance requirements can all be ignored. Illegal aliens are in no position to defend their rights as workers because those who employ them hold the threat of deportation over their heads.

While Beverly Hills AWFLs (affluent, white, female liberals) encourage violence against ICE agents, they complain that no one’s around to mow their lawns, watch their children, or deliver their groceries. When not too busy with yoga, taking selfies, chugging wine, complaining to the manager, or smoking (slightly more expensive) marijuana, they call President Trump “evil” for disrupting the tranquility of their plantation lifestyle and modern-day system of slavery.

To be sure, there are very real costs to an economic system that runs on illegal alien labor. The most serious costs, though, are passed directly to poor and middle-class Americans. Because it is cheaper to hire illegal aliens than American citizens, American workers miss out on jobs. At the same time, when millions of foreign nationals are pipelined into regions of the U.S., demand for local housing goes way up. What is the result? It becomes more expensive to buy a home, and average monthly rent rises. While wealthier families might send their children to private schools, poor and middle-class families that depend upon public schools see an influx of foreign children and increased class size. And while wealthier families might have Cadillac health insurance plans that provide for their families’ medical needs, poor and middle-class families that rely on basic care clinics and emergency room services find those places overcrowded with illegal alien families.

When municipal governments, such as Los Angeles, work with so-called “non-governmental organizations” and “charities” to transport foreign workers into the United States, they often provide illegal aliens with financial incentives. Many foreign nationals receive government assistance in the forms of “free” cell phones, public housing, food, clothing, and medical care. These are benefits not provided to American citizens.

By subsidizing foreign laborers, Democrat-run governments and taxpayer-funded “non-profits” disincentivize businesses from hiring poor Americans. Meanwhile, poor Americans are forced to share parks, hospitals, schools, and other public spaces with people who have illegally entered the United States. The financial upsides of an illegal alien workforce go to wealthy Americans, while the downsides fall on Americans struggling just to get by.

California governor Newsom, L.A. mayor Bass, and their taxpayer-supported army of Antifa street thugs pretend to fight avaricious billionaires on behalf of the underprivileged. In reality, they keep wealthy Americans flush with slave labor and kick poor Americans in the teeth.

It is appalling that Democrat elites work harder for foreigners than they do for Americans. When politicians advance the interests of Mexico, Venezuela, China, India, and elsewhere at the expense of American citizens, they prove that they have no business holding public office in the United States.

But don’t get me wrong. The illegal activity that Democrats aid and abet is big business. Not only does illegal alien slave labor drive up profits for corporations that depend upon Democrat party collusion to evade employment regulations, but also, this steady migration of foreign nationals benefits the financial bottom line of government bureaucrats.

There is an ever-growing number of city, state, and federal programs responsible for doling out public welfare in the United States. What does a growing government workforce specializing in welfare assistance require to justify continued taxpayer support? That’s right! Those government bureaucrats require a growing supply of welfare recipients demanding their services. If Americans ever reached a point when they were actually self-sufficient — egad, the horror! — the bloated bureaucracy of wealth redistributionists would be out of a job. For the government Leviathan to grow, a steady supply of indigent migrants must continue to flow into the United States. A permanent underclass is the only way to ensure a permanent bureaucratic overclass!

The ripple effects of open borders on government budgets occur everywhere. When California imports illegal aliens into its workforce, Democrat politicians benefit by gaining new congressional districts and Electoral College representation. State agencies and municipal departments also benefit by expanding their jurisdiction and obligations. Requests for federal funds rise as city populations rise. When a metropolitan police force is responsible for more residents, it requires more officers and resources. When a school district is responsible for more students, it requires more money and teachers. Population influx drives both taxpayer dollars and new government employees into an area, and, consequently, government executives become more powerful.

A principal reason why limited government is always preferable to entrenched bureaucracy is that the latter rewards failure.

President Trump is the first president to prioritize border security and the deportation of illegal aliens. To be sure, hundreds of billions of dollars have been allocated to these fundamental government responsibilities over the decades. Until now, however, all those funds have had virtually no effect. Why? Because successful government programs eliminate the need for their existence, whereas failing government programs constantly need more money.

If city, state, and federal governments use taxpayer funds to secure the U.S. border, unnecessary bureaucrats throughout the system stand to lose. Illegal immigration increases crime. Crime increases public calls for security and surveillance. The national security surveillance State, therefore, benefits greatly by keeping American citizens unsafe!

When government agencies only pretend to protect the border, lawmakers find it much easier to expand their power over ordinary Americans. If foreign drug cartels shoot up a neighborhood, then Democrats have a prefabricated excuse to call for gun control. If violent crime rates rise, then law enforcement agencies require bigger budgets. If illegal alien children can’t speak English, then new taxes must be imposed to provide for the educations of foreign students. The whole bureaucratic system depends upon a never-ending supply of failure!

It should be no surprise, then, that Democrat politicians will continue to cry fake tears every time President Trump’s immigration agents disrupt exploitative child labor operations in California’s marijuana fields. Just as it should be no surprise when wealthy AWFLs throw hissy fits because the president insists on deporting all their slaves. Their loss is Americans’ gain.

Corruption, after all, is the natural manure of Big Government. Decades of open borders have given us only more manure and bigger Big Government. Democrats have advanced their careers by burying the American people in foul-smelling mountains of dung. Cleaning up their mess is the first step to fresh air.

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.