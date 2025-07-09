By Halting The Federal Judiciary’s Left Turn, Trump Has Saved America

What Donald Trump has achieved in the first six months of his non-sequential second term borders on the unprecedented. The most lasting and impactful accomplishment will be Trump’s ongoing victories in permanently reining in a rogue and increasingly radicalized federal judiciary. His electoral victory in 2024 and uncompromising battles with the judiciary have rescued the United States from an irreversible decline and fall.

Over the past 70 years, the federal judiciary has increasingly assumed the extra-constitutional role of arbitrarily setting the boundaries of congressional and presidential authority. This has been an evolutionary process that reflected the American left’s long-term strategy of appointing collectivist judges to the federal judiciary.

All Marxist-inspired despots of the twentieth century understood that party or state control over the judiciary is a key factor in successfully transforming a nation into a one-party socialist or communist state. This process was dramatically accelerated in the United States after Barack Obama became president. During his two terms in office, he and the Democrat party, per the Marxist blueprint, were singularly focused on radicalizing the federal judiciary.

Image created using ChatGPT.

This single-minded determination culminated in Obama and his minion, Joe Biden, appointing vast numbers of radical left-wing judges during their combined twelve years in office. The unabashed and unconstitutional lawfare directed at Donald Trump and the January 6th protestors was a manifestation of their success.

Since the beginning of Trump’s second term, dozens of Obama-Biden district court judges have unconstitutionally interjected themselves in Trump’s lawful exercise of executive power, issuing an unheard 45-plus national injunctions in less than six months.

From the Constitution’s ratification until the dawn of the Twentieth Century, courts did not issue any nationwide injunctions. Beginning in 1900 and spanning 21 presidencies, courts issued 170 nationwide injunctions. Of those, 112—or 65% of all national injunctions over 249 years—came during the four years of Trump’s first term and six months of his second. By comparison, per the Harvard Law Review, the last Republican president, George W. Bush, experienced just six nationwide injunctions over eight years.

It is not a coincidence that this avalanche of injunctions began after the Obama presidency, during which he appointed hundreds of radical district judges. There are currently 631 serving District Court judges in 94 districts, and Obama and Biden appointed over 60% of them. This makes it easy to find a judge sympathetic to the Marxist-inspired Democrat party and willing to issue unconstitutional nationwide injunctions or conduct rigged trials against political adversaries.

After experiencing a record 64 nationwide injunctions during his first term, surviving the egregious travesty that was unconstitutional lawfare directed at him, and observing the appalling and blatant political persecution of the January 6th protestors, Trump came into office in 2025 single-mindedly determined to take on this Marxist monolith.

Trump knew that the Democrats’ strategy was to derail his agenda. During the four years of his second term, they intended to file lawsuits continuously with their dependable sycophants in the judiciary. These judges would then issue an unending avalanche of judgments, restraining orders, and national injunctions that would freeze the Trump agenda.

They theorized that Trump would either openly defy lower court orders, thus alienating the Supreme Court and becoming susceptible to accusations that he was a fascist-inspired dictator, or he would not be able to aggressively marshal the legal team and strategy to fight continuous battles in innumerable district courts, the circuit courts, and ultimately the Supreme Court.

Trump, however, knew what was coming. Before his inauguration, he assembled an experienced and loyal legal team that was later installed in the Justice Department and the White House Counsel’s office, expressly to contest the anticipated lawsuits.

Upon assuming office on January 20, 2025, Trump turned the tables on his feckless and fatuous adversaries by immediately issuing a massive number of executive orders. The Democrat party strategy was immediately exposed to the public as they and their fellow travelers predictably filed 328 lawsuits in the first 100 days of his presidency, stretching their credibility and resources to the limit.

Most importantly, Trump wisely allowed the processes to play out and did not traffic in unhinged accusations or hyperbole when reacting to the inane (and insane) lower court rulings and injunctions. However, he made clear he would never back off in contesting every judgment, restraining order, and injunction. Lastly, he never threatened to ignore any court order, regardless of its merits or constitutionality.

These overall tactics caught the Democrat machine by surprise as they assumed Trump was incapable of restraint. Trump’s willingness to respect the separation of powers was not lost on the Supreme Court Justices, who would be the final arbiters of the validity of many rulings, especially the constitutionality of nationwide injunctions.

As a result, Trump has amassed an unexpected winning streak, not only before the Supreme Court but in many lower courts, too. This streak included the monumental win in Trump v. CASA, Inc., which saw the Supreme Court permanently and dramatically limit district courts’ power to issue nationwide injunctions. This effectively eliminates a major tool Democrats use to thwart their political opposition and abet their transforming America.

In all likelihood, considering the tenor of recent Supreme Court decisions, Trump will amass a considerable portfolio of wins that will result in permanently reining in the radicalized judges currently in office. None of this would have been possible if a resolute and indefatigable Donald Trump had not prevailed in the 2024 election. If Kamala Harris had won, this nation would have been set on the path of inevitable decline and fall.

Based on historic averages, Harris would have appointed upwards of 160-170 District Court judges, bringing the total number of all district court judges appointed by the Obama/Marxist-controlled Democrat party to more than 85%. Additionally, she would have nominated between 30 and 35 appellate judges, resulting in 75% of all appellate judges being appointed by Democrats.

The two oldest Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito, will be 80 and 78 years old, respectively, by 2028. That created the distinct possibility that Harris would have added two leftist justices to the Supreme Court. In that case, the Supreme Court would have made a dramatic turn to the radical left.

Once the radical left so dominated the judiciary, it would have been virtually impossible, short of a civil uprising, to change the federal courts’ makeup or political leanings. The Marxist-inspired Democrat Party would have had free rein to govern as it wished.

When Democrat presidents issued executive orders, they would have been immune to any challenges. Virtually no action by a Democrat administration or Congress would have been declared unconstitutional. Additionally, the Democrat voting fraud and manipulation that marked the 2020 election would have been effectively ratified by a compliant judiciary. The same judiciary would, of course, have promoted and been complicit in dramatically altering not only the First and Second Amendments but the entire Bill of Rights.

Despite his many accomplishments, rescuing the United States from the clutches of a radicalized and runaway judiciary places Donald Trump in the same pantheon as Abraham Lincoln in saving the Republic.