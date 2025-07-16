Americans Can Never Forget that Liberty depends on Justice

Most people associate July 4 Independence Day with liberty and the birth of America as a free and independent country, which dissolved the political ties that had bound the American people to Great Britain.

But what the American people are anxious about now as we commence the countdown to America’s 250th anniversary, July 4, 2026, is that America’s liberty is now at extreme risk because the country’s foundation of justice has been shredded.

A solid foundation of justice is essential to ensure that freedom does not enable the powerful to oppress the vastly larger numbers who are in a weaker position. Equal justice under the law means not only that the courts should adjudicate the law without prejudice as to race, gender, or social status, but that the laws must be enforced and adjudicated with particular attention that justice for the poor and weak is best protected by holding the powerful to account.

For decades, the political and corporate elite in America have not been held to proper account for monopoly abuse of power and corruption. The result has been more corruption and crime. And the highest crime, which is treason, operates in broad daylight, conducted by the political elite who have top security clearance and access to counterparties in enemy camps.

Most nations define treason as betraying one's own country. The definition of treason in the U.S. Constitution, Article III, Section 3, sets a high bar for prosecution:

"Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort, according to the U.S. Congress”... "No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act or on confession in open court."

One could make the case for treason against many based on the U.S. presently being in a Marxist insurrectionary war -- which is obvious now with roots that go back to the Obama years. However, it is wise for POTUS and the Department of Justice to focus on prosecuting crimes in the closely related category known as seditious conspiracy.

Defined in 18 U.S. Code § 2384, seditious conspiracy involves an agreement between two or more people to overthrow, put down, or destroy the government of the United States by force, or to oppose its authority, or to hinder or delay the execution of any U.S. law.

This definition of seditious conspiracy profoundly describes what has unfolded in America that began in the Obama administration and has accelerated in the present. And this is clearly explained by General Michael Flynn in a July 4 interview found on X, that recounts the vital details.

After Trump’s November 2016 electoral victory, outgoing President Barack Obama convened a White House meeting on January 5, 2017, to discuss and conspire to undermine and overthrow the President of the United States. Starting with Obama, those at that meeting who should be indicted and prosecuted include former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

Brennan and Clapper are due other penalties for their malfeasance in an October 2020 fraudulent active measure to undermine the electoral outcome of Donald Trump. They orchestrated and enlisted some 51 former intelligence officials to sign a letter, published in Politico, accusing Trump of being a Russian asset and suggesting that the New York Post's report on Hunter Biden’s laptop had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation. That has all been proven false.

Given the volume of capital crimes being committed against innocent American citizens and armed assaults on law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that are the direct result from four years of massive illegal immigrant entries sanctioned by Alajandro Mayorkas, there is a compelling case for prosecuting him for seditious conspiracy.

Mayorkas was impeached by the House of Representatives in February 2024 by a narrow 214–213 vote, accused of "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and "breach of public trust" due to his handling of border security. The Senate dismissed these charges in April 2024 by a 51–49 vote on political grounds.

Irrespective of impeachment, which is driven by politics, the U.S. Attorney General has a responsibility to charge Mayorkas with seditious conspiracy for allowing illegal immigrants to conduct assaults on American citizens and undermine national sovereignty.

Mayorkas’s open-border policy clearly violated his sworn oath of office to protect Americans against enemies foreign and domestic. Mayorkas is the one most responsible person for increased illegal crossings of criminals, terrorists, gang members and cartel influence. The court may find the results more of policy failures than seditious intent on the part of Mayorkas. But it is time to get on with letting prosecution run its course.

A different kind of unequal justice under the law that indirectly undermines and subverts the nation are the crimes that destroy the moral capital and standing of America in the eyes of the world. The best example of this is undoubtedly the high-profile cases in the coverup of horrendous crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein, whose many female victims have been denied justice, while the perpetrators’ crimes have gone unaddressed -- except for Ghislane Maxwell -- with no legal prosecutions as yet.

It is understood that that Epstein worked for the CIA, and likely the Israeli Mossad and the British MI6, as an operative whose mission was to control through bribery high-level political and corporate elites who became entrapped by Epstein’s orchestrated and videotaped operations to induce those elites to engage in the sexual exploitation of women and underage girls.

Let’s hope that President Trump will not only ensure that Epstein’s victims receive justice, but that Trump will use this massive injustice scandal as an opportunity to begin restoring the moral capital of America by cleaning house and bringing dramatic reform to the CIA and other agencies.

When Americans recite the Pledge of Allegiance there is an assumption that liberty and justice are deeply intertwined. They are meant to be. And if spiritual revival moves as fast as it can -- being unlimited by time or space -- liberty and justice can be rejoined with a common morality that comes from our Judeo-Christian heritage. Let that be a primary goal for the 250th anniversary celebration on July 4, 2026

Scott S. Powell is senior fellow at Discovery Institute and a member of the Committee on the Present Danger-China. His timeless book, Rediscovering America, was the number one Amazon New Release in the history genre for eight weeks. Reach him at scottp@discovery.org

Image: Library of Congress, Carole Highsmith Collection