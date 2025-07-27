All the Lightbringer’s Obamabots

Even if indictments are handed down and courtroom prosecutions ensue for any of the Russia hoax-cum-coup co-conspirators, it is highly doubtful that the Dept. of Justice could secure a conviction in any blue jurisdiction.

After all, 60% of registered Democrats still believe — to this day, without evidence — the media’s baseless conspiracy theory that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. More than half of registered Democrats are proponents of murderous political violence, willingly telling pollsters they’d like to see Trump assassinated.

In short, there is practically zero chance any jury with more than two or three registered Democrat jurors would vote to convict one of their #Resistance heroes.

And what to do with the great deity himself? The self-proclaimed The One who would heal the planet by calming the rising, turbulent oceans? The One who would grudgingly offer “typical” white people a tiny morsel of atonement for their racial guilt if they voted for him and agreed to embrace his entire demagogic, treasonous agenda?

Whereas the equally bigoted, thin-skinned, and acid-tongued Michelle Obama routinely vented her racial hostility through gritted teeth amid slavish media gushing over her toned triceps and powerful, ripped deltoids, Barack Obama smoothly exploited and fanned every racial controversy in less threatening tones, whether successfully conning the public about his decades long partnership with the genocidal Rev. Jeremiah Wright, or inveighing against an allegedly racist white cop “stupidly” confronting — in good faith — a belligerent Henry Louis Gates Jr. (yo mama! taunted Gates) who was trying to break into his own house without a key.

Everything about Obama was groundbreaking, the media assured us. If he passed the darling little curlicue stool in the White House, it was historic, and worthy of adulatory exegesis, perhaps even a display in the Smithsonian. The media (comprised almost entirely of starry-eyed ninnies like CBS’s Scott MacFarlane, who courageously faced down his PTSD in 2024) were Praetorian pit bulls for this conquering, almost mythical divination of an American president.

Ben Rhodes, Obama’s ditzy national security boy toy, who comes across as a couch-surfing Kato Kaelin-type hanger-on, boasted about how easy it was to pull the strings of media marionettes who “literally know nothing.” Besides, Obama was “sort of God,” according to Newsweek. The secular messiah had as many get out of jail cards as he would ever need, and he knew it.

If you objected to Obama’s serial groveling prostrations before the Muslim world, or his dismissing massive terror attacks like Fort Hood in 2009 (renamed Fort Cavazos in 2023) as “workplace violence,” you were a racist and an Islamophobe. If you objected to Obama’s “spread the wealth, you didn’t build that” encomiums to big government, or his climate apocalypse perorations, you were, ipso facto, a racist.

If you scoffed at Cash for Clunkers and a bizarre new economic metric called “jobs created or saved,” or “shovel-ready jobs” that weren’t, you were a racist. If you advocated for leaner government or took issue with Obama green-lighting the IRS’s destruction of the TEA party movement (teabaggers, slurred Obama, not even a smidgen of corruption) you were a racist.

But the messiah could hardly stop there. If Obama had had a son, Trayvon Martin would’ve looked just like him (God too sacrificed his only son for our sins; Obama’s rhetorical evocations were intentional).

In Obama’s pious straw man narratives, white racist superstructures, once visible above ground and apparent to all, had now gone subterranean, had become invisible, but more insidious than ever. Blacks, nay, all people of color were still in chains; it’s just the chains were now invisible, and nothing had changed over the centuries. All proclaimed with Obama’s customary élan, of course.

Racism was in the DNA of all white people and could not be erased or expunged. No amount of white penance and self-flagellation would ever be enough. America would always be Selma, Alabama, circa 1825, frozen in time, forevermore.

Obama’s poisonous legacy on race relations maintains that if a person of color (POC) encounters any frustrations, disappointments, criticisms, setbacks, perceived slights, or personal failures in life, it is all because of white racism.

If individual POC don’t achieve the fulfillment of all their dreams, ambitions, hopes, and desires, or encounter any of the countless pitfalls and obstacles and toe-stubbings that afflict every human on earth, well, white racism is the explanation.

The media ascribed the paranoid style in politics to Barry Goldwater. But if Super Bowl trophies were handed out for the “paranoid style,” Barry Obama would be Tom Brady to Barry Goldwater’s Doug Williams.

Obama’s nonstop sanctimonious racializing of everything under the sun inevitably resulted in a huge upsurge in black urban violence during Obama’s second term (the Ferguson Effect), along with a series of indiscriminate killings of individual cops, culminating in the massacre of five police officers in Dallas by a BLM activist in 2016.

Conservative critics say Obama is a “Marxist” leading an economic class struggle. But the real revolutionary transformation wrought by Obama is that he re-positioned the Marxist class struggle as a race struggle.

Yet the supposedly post-racial ex-president, who waxed nostalgic in his largely fictitious “autobiographies” about his choom gang, and “composite” characters, and bragged about stubbing out cigarettes on dormitory carpets during his college days (yeah, that’ll show them, stick it to The Man!) is still venerated by swooning progressives as a demigod or Augustus-type figure.

In reality, he was and remains a malignant, Commodus-type cult of personality held aloft by fawning Obamabots throughout government, media, pop culture, and the brainwashed “progressive” half of the American electorate.

Lost in all the current minutia is the fact Obama summoned his boot-licking Intelligence Community gofers (Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Rice, et al.) to secretive Loya Jirga-style meetings to strategize the overthrow of a duly-elected president (FBI’s Lisa Page/Peter Strzok: POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing). All by the book, wink wink, as Susan Rice strangely emailed herself.

Obama would’ve feared no repercussions because throughout his life nobody had ever held him to account for his actions.

The nihilist with the majestic self-regard was the Golden Calf, there to be worshiped, not questioned or second-guessed. His every diktat was as holy writ. One almost gets the sense that if he’d directed the attendees to get into a conga line and await their turn to fellate him, they would’ve obediently queued up and done so, one by one.

The culture of unaccountability for Democrats in general and Obama in particular remains in force today.

During his interminably delayed sham investigation of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane putsch, Special Counsel John Durham scrutinized most of the same raw intelligence current Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard later examined, and Durham chose to significantly downplay his findings, going so far as to secrete highly classified and damning evidence of treason in a clandestine annex.

Indicting or otherwise prosecuting Obama or any of his top cabalists is fraught with significant risk not limited to acquittals by Democrat zealot juries overseen by ideological judges, and the attendant political fallout. And, just yesterday, Trump announced Obama had full “immunity.”

Massive urban rioting, yet more indiscriminate racial violence directed at white people or Trump supporters, and assassinations of known conservative figures are all live options on the table for the progressive mob. This is the result of Obama’s fundamental transformation of America.

Brothers Erik and Todd Gregory are previous contributors to American Thinker.

