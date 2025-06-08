Young Americans are Returning to Traditionalism

In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, a seismic shift caught many political analysts off guard: young voters, assumed to be a reliably progressive demographic, showed unprecedented support for conservative candidates. This was no fleeting anomaly. Rather, it reflects a cultural transformation among America's youth, in particular young men, one that is steering them toward traditionalism and a rejection of the liberal paradigms that have dominated their cultural landscape for decades. From a resurgence of traditional religious practices to a renewed appreciation for authentic, skill-driven music, the young are embracing values that align with Traditionalism. As politics is downstream from culture, this shift is not only reshaping the present but will influence elections for years to come.

Traditionalism, as described, is a belief in timeless, sacred principles that shape a higher, spiritual order for society. Tradition comes from divine truths and guided ancient civilizations with strong hierarchies and spiritual focus.

A Cultural Awakening: The Rejection of Empty Promises

At the heart of this transformation is a growing disillusionment with the hollow promises of modern liberalism. Young people, raised in an era of rapid technological change, social fragmentation, and existential uncertainty, are seeking meaning and stability in timeless institutions and traditions. Nowhere is this more evident than in the realm of religion, where a notable trend is emerging: the youth are flocking to the Catholic Church, rejecting the relativism of atheism and liberal Protestantism.

According to the New York Post, young men are converting to Catholicism en masse, drawn to its rich traditions, moral clarity, and sense of community. The article highlights how Gen Z and Millennials are finding solace in the Church's rituals, such as the Latin Mass, and its uncompromising stance on issues like family, marriage, and life. "Catholicism offers a countercultural rebellion against the secular, individualistic ethos of modern society," the article notes, quoting a young convert who found atheism lacking in purpose.

This religious revival is not about blind adherence to dogma but a deliberate choice to embrace a worldview that provides structure and meaning. The Catholic Church, with its emphasis on tradition, hierarchy, and moral absolutes, resonates with a generation weary of the moral ambiguity and existential drift of secularism.

Music as a Mirror: The Rise of Roots and Authenticity

The cultural shift extends beyond religion into the arts, particularly music, where young people are gravitating toward genres that celebrate authenticity, skill, and tradition. Bluegrass, blues, and other roots music forms are experiencing a renaissance among younger audiences, as evidenced by the rising popularity of artists like Sierra Hull, a mandolin virtuoso who has become a standard-bearer for the bluegrass revival. In a Rolling Stone feature, Hull describes her music as a blend of technical mastery and emotional depth, performed without the crutches of auto-tune or elaborate production. "I’m trying to find that sweet spot where the music feels alive and real," she says, emphasizing the importance of live performance and instrumental skill.

This resurgence of roots music reflects a broader rejection of the polished, synthetic aesthetics that dominate mainstream pop. Young listeners are drawn to the raw, human quality of bluegrass and blues -- genres that demand virtuosity and storytelling over glamour and spectacle. Artists like Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell, and Sierra Hull have also seen meteoric rises, with their music resonating with audiences who crave authenticity in an age of digital artifice. A 2023 article from Billboard notes that bluegrass festival attendance has surged among under-30s, with events like the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival reporting a 20% increase in young attendees over the past five years.

This musical trend mirrors the conservative ethos of valuing tradition, craftsmanship, and individual effort. Just as young people are turning to the Catholic Church for spiritual grounding, they are embracing music that honors heritage and skill, reinforcing a cultural shift that prioritizes substance over superficiality.

Politics Downstream: The Youth Vote in 2024 and Beyond

As culture shapes politics, the conservative leanings of today's youth are manifesting at the ballot box. The 2024 election saw a remarkable shift in the youth vote, with young men and women alike showing increased support for conservative candidates. A Yale Youth Poll conducted by the Yale Institution for Social and Political Studies revealed that voters aged 18 to 21 leaned Republican by 11.7 points when asked about their preferences for the 2026 congressional elections, a stark contrast to the 22-to-29 age group, which favored Democrats by a narrower 6.4 points. This data underscores a generational divide, with the youngest voters leading the charge toward traditionalism.

The reasons for this shift are multifaceted but deeply rooted in the cultural changes described. Young people, disillusioned by economic instability, cultural fragmentation, and the failures of progressive policies, are drawn to conservative platforms that emphasize economic opportunity, traditional family structures, and national pride. A 2025 Young America’s Foundation survey further illuminates this trend, noting that young conservatives cite personal experiences, family, and religion as the primary influences on their political views, rather than media or influencers. The survey also found that 61% of young voters reported moving rightward on social issues, a clear reflection of their alignment with traditional values.

This political realignment is not confined to white voters, as some might assume. Latino and black youth are also showing increased support for conservative candidates, driven by economic concerns and cultural alignment with conservative values like faith and family. A 2025 analysis highlights how Latino voters, particularly those with strong Christian beliefs, gravitated toward Republicans in 2024, citing concerns about government overreach and a desire to preserve traditional family structures. Similarly, the Brookings Institution notes a rise in conservative identification among black nondenominational Protestants, a fast-growing demographic within the black church.

Why the Shift? A Reaction to Institutional Failures

The question remains: why are young people, once the vanguard of progressive ideals, turning toward traditionalism? A significant catalyst appears to be the fallout from institutional failures, particularly in public education, exacerbated by the COVID-19 lockdowns. A number of studies and reports, including those released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Northwest Evaluation Association, the International Journal of Educational Development, and the Harvard Graduate School of Education reveal how public schools grappled with the consequences of prolonged closures, including disrupted learning, eroded trust in educational institutions, and exposed ideological biases in curricula. The Return Tracker study shows that enrollment in public schools -- down 3.5% nationally from 2019 to 2022 -- as parents and students sought alternatives like homeschooling and private institutions, many of which align with traditionalism values.

The lockdowns exposed what public schools were teaching, and many parents didn’t like what they saw. Controversies erupted over critical race theory and gender ideology.

For young people, the lockdown revealed the fragility of systems they were taught to trust. Remote learning often meant disengagement, and isolation. This betrayal has fueled a broader skepticism of progressive narratives that dominate public institutions, pushing youth toward alternatives that emphasize personal responsibility, family, and faith -- hallmarks of traditionalism.

Image: PxFuel