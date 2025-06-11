White Lives Don’t Matter

The Knockout Game. Polar Bear Hunting. White Girl Bleed a Lot. Flash Mobbing.

There is an entire urban lexicon that describes a nationwide subculture that celebrates anti-white violence, even if progressives dismiss it all as a phony moral panic.

The principal architects of The Great Hate (blue media, academia, Hollywood, government-aligned NGOs) are armchair assassins using the joystick of propaganda to incite the suggestible and the psychotic to anarchy.

Both the advocates and practitioners of violence all vote the same way, for the political party (D) that shares their values.

Progressive scolds always wag their finger and say what America really needs is another discussion about race (as if we ever talk about anything else).

So yes, let’s talk about how the Left deliberately destroyed the black nuclear family, replaced by welfare and the addiction of government dependency.

Let’s talk about the glorification of misogyny (b*tches? hos?), endless urban unrest, casual anti-white racism, and a life of nihilism and feeling forever dissed, with an emphasis on hurting somebody and/or getting high again.

Take the oft-repeated shibboleth that diversity is our greatest strength. Is it really? Is all diversity, in all the reassuring hues of the rainbow, always a surpassing moral virtue? An ice cream sundae is more diverse if you add ketchup and anchovies, but does it taste better?

With the huge influx of foreign Muslim students, campuses across America have become a lot more diverse, especially for becoming seething cauldrons of antisemitism and violent anti-white bigotry, along with dumbed down academic standards due to DEI.

The Ivy League loves this arrangement as it hoovers up tens of billions of dollars from Arab countries to promote a pro-Palestinian curricula and accept terror-supporting foreign Muslims as students.

How’s all this diversity working out for Jews and other whites?

Ethnologists do not consider Arabs, Persians, Middle Easterners, and North Africans to be “white,” but the U.S. government does.

Therefore, if a Sunni Arab vandalizes a Manhattan mosque, or assaults a Persian Shiite, the FBI is apt to classify the attack as an anti-Muslim hate crime, as if some white Christian supremacist extremist (WSE) boogeyman was responsible.

In this way, the FBI and virulent hate groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) can artificially inflate/falsify their statistics, deliberately distorting reality to make it comport with the Left’s bogus narrative about white supremacy.

Over decades, progressives busily imported a new population into America, but not just any new population -- needless to say, people who looked like Swedes or Poles were not welcome.

Progs only want wards of the state from oppositional cultures, oftentimes illiterate people “of color” whose old-world tribal hatreds are diametrically opposed to America’s foundational credos.

Specifically, progs desire impoverished, overwhelmingly male non-white immigrants from the third world who are receptive to the siren song of victimhood and an imagined racial “oppression” that demands retaliation.

For progressives, social disharmony, division, and conflict are the goals. An orgy of hate and violence directed at America’s (narrowly) majority white population is the goal.

Wealthy white progs in and out of government can afford to offer up and sacrifice less fortunate working-class white lives in exchange for moral absolution as a kind of cowardly tradeoff or protection money (just leave me and my immediate circle alone).

We also see this in Western Europe, where thousands of underage working-class white girls have been (and continue to be) groomed and sexually abused by older Muslim male migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Western Europe’s effete aristocracy, insulated from the destabilization and criminality inside the banlieues and No-Go zones, is prone to dismiss the 12-year-old working class white girl being abused by a dozen adult Pakistani males as a little vixen who probably asked for it.

Daily stabbings of native Europeans are commonplace throughout Western Europe, as are ramming trucks (lorries) into crowds, along with other terrorist mayhem.

Yet, it is all a verboten topic in Western Europe. If you see something, you better not say something. Posting a critical comment on social media can land you in prison for years. Human sewage like Angela Merkel and British prime minister Keir Starmer encourage and celebrate the civilizational suicide they are responsible for.

The progressive Überklasse in America and Europe rely on a strategy of inculcating material envy and racial resentment, and they stay on message without deviation.

One of the great appeals of progressivism is progressives’ promise to unleash society’s psychological id, legalizing and normalizing people’s ugliest, darkest fantasies (whether violently preying on random whites, diddling little children, shooting and burning Jews or health-care CEOs or Trump voters, all of it contextualized or righteously celebrated as “restorative justice”).

Most people aren’t persuaded by facts, logic, and data points. Progressive thought leaders understand and exploit these limitations, using simple slogans, images, and soundbites to elicit visceral emotional reactions.

Blue media manufacture sensationalized stories whose factual basis is flimsy at best, and then extrapolate from there (i.e. the cherubic George Floyd didn’t overdose, he was “murdered” by a white cop; cops gun down thousands of innocent blacks each year; all whites everywhere are racist colonizers and genocidal interlopers; white/western civilization needs to be burned down, etc.).

Nonstop incendiary incitement and carefully worded exhortations to exact racial vengeance on whitey strongly resonates with Democrat voters.

Leftists playact as if America in 2025 is no different from Alex Haley’s fictional and wildly exaggerated slave epic Roots. And every white K-12 student is admonished to feel guilty and make atonement for the long-ago racist murder of Emmett Till (1955).

Yet, there are many thousands of white Emmett Tills whose stories are never told by legacy media. They are whitewashed from historical memory, a mere statistic. Their lives and deaths don’t matter.

Neurotic attention whores like Scott Pelley of 60 Minutes, a parody of a newsman, grovels with cringing emotive displays and noble lies of omission to shape perceptions and trigger rage against innocent whites.

DEI and its various antecedents like racial quotas and affirmative action (who could possibly be against such a positive-sounding euphemism?) have effectively functioned as Jim Crow-type restrictions negatively affecting untold millions of whites for over half a century.

Yet, we are all socially conditioned to not question sacred cows like black privilege or America’s racialized caste and spoils system.

There is nothing liberal (defined as a live-and-let-live ethos) about progressives. They are quite literally race-obsessed neo-Nazis, just with black bloc and keffiyehs as external accoutrements instead of armbands and swastikas.

If everything is racist, then nothing is racist. If sports teams with names honoring Native Americans (Seminoles, Indians, Redskins) are racist, then Fighting Irish, Vikings, and Celtics are racist names too. Logically, you cannot have it both ways (yet progressives do manage to have it both ways).

The default strategy of constantly defaming whites as racists is meant to dehumanize whites and render them morally unqualified to coexist in society. With the table thus set, there is now a progressive moral justification for violence against such a devalued, objectified demographic.

Note how you hear no condemnation of today’s LA rioters from blue media or Democrat leaders. To paraphrase Joe Biden, there is no daylight between Democrat demagogues and their racist, violent voters.

The brothers are previous contributors to American Thinker.

Image: Chad Davis