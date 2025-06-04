What Lies Beneath

When I was a nursing student decades ago, a doctor friend told me about an interesting case in which he performed a routine yearly checkup on a 12-year-old boy, including blood and urine tests, and to his surprise, this healthy-looking preteen had blood in his urine. The doctor promptly ordered an intravenous pyelogram (IPG) — now in medicine’s dinosaur museum — which revealed that in one of the youngster’s kidneys, the renal medulla — the innermost region — and the renal cortex — the outermost region — were reversed, and as a result, the aberrant kidney took four hours longer to collect and then empty the body of urine.

But the doctor told me that the funniest thing was his mother’s reaction. “She said, ‘How did this happen? What did I do?’ And I told her that maybe she had the same thing, but she never had an IPG!”

Speaking of kidneys, I learned years later that a distant relative found out in his late forties, again as the result of a modern medical test, that he was born with only one kidney! And sticking with the theme of hidden phenomena, I recently learned that a former neighbor went to a neurologist with hand tremors, and the MRI the doctor prescribed revealed a hemangioma — a cluster of blood vessels — in his brain!

“How did this happen?” he asked the doctor.

“It might have been there for twenty years,” the doctor said, “even maybe since you were born!”

LESSON: There are approximately eight billion people in the world, just about all of whom know nothing about what’s going on inside of their bodies — an undiscovered tooth high in the gum, an insect embedded in the skull, an undetected stroke. I even knew a man in his eighties — a friend and neighbor — whose doctors found a deeply lodged bullet!

What does all this have to do with politics? Everything!

After World War II, the unspeakable, malignant horrors of the Holocaust were revealed for all the world to see: six million Jews, from infants to centenarians and everyone in between, rounded up, crammed into suffocating cattle cars, hauled off to concentration camps, and gassed to death in Hitler’s crematoria, effectively eliminating half of the microscopic Jewish population of 12 million in the entire world.

Surviving Jews all over the world dared not tell their children of this catastrophe, the better to shield them from lifelong paranoia, dread, and depression.

But what followed — from the war’s end in 1945 to the miraculous advent of Israel becoming a state in 1948, and for about a decade or more beyond — was encouraging to these protective parents. Not one word of Jew-hatred or vicious stereotypes or calls for the death of the Jews.

Aha, these naïve Americans — and Jews throughout the world — believed. Humanity has learned its lesson. We finally, at last, after almost 4,000 years, have nothing to worry about. Baruch Hashem!

What Lies Beneath

What Jews didn’t realize was that it was not benevolence or compassion or empathy that motivated the behavior of many in the outside world, but rather the self-interested preservation of the image they wanted to convey — of decency, tact, discretion, moral clarity.

But just like the clandestine kidney and the hidden hemangioma, the pathology — of Jew-hatred — was there, probably, as the above-mentioned doctor speculated, for decades!

Inculcated early — in homes, houses of worship, schools — and magnified when the State of Israel was established, it was mostly manifested in certain institutions, professions, even country clubs that enacted quotas that excluded Jews, in a few vicious media stereotypes and in personal insults.

But it wasn’t destructive enough to stop this minuscule minority — most of whom fled to America with no money and no knowledge of the English language — from flourishing wildly in every avenue they pursued. From science and medicine to business to law to literature and other arts, the list is long.

When denied entry into medical schools, they built the finest hospitals in the country...to this day! When denied entry into top law firms, they established their own. When denied opportunities in the entertainment industry, they literally created Hollywood.

By the 21st century, Jews had more than arrived. Although still a tiny minority of 5.8 million — or 2.4 percent out of a total population of 345 million — they have occupied several seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, served in great numbers as U.S. senators and members of Congress, enjoyed full professorships at America’s top colleges and universities, contributed mightily to America’s health through their discoveries and innovations, and founded massively successful businesses, among them Dunkin Donuts, Dreamworks, Estee Lauder, Facebook, Google, H&R Block, Home Depot, Starbucks, Slim-Fast, and on and on and on. And in recent headlines, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)’s Final Four, three of the coaches were Jewish.

The Cesspool Erupts

Then October 7, 2023 happened.

To be accurate, this subhuman-initiated catastrophe was preceded by a phenomenon never before seen in America: the entrance of blatant, virulent, noxious Democrat antisemites not only being elected to the U.S. Congress, but blaring their toxic, Jew-detesting Israel-loathing racism for all to see and hear.

And without one single solitary word of disapproval from a sitting Democrat, including nine Democrats in the Senate — and Senate minority leader Charles Schumer — and 21 Democrats in the House. And don’t let them tell you they sent out press releases of disapproval. They mean nothing!

The sole defender of Israel and condemner of his party’s racism has been Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.), whom the rest of the Democrat party has now marginalized, if not dismissed.

Even worse than this Democrat travesty, which was ultimately rejected by 77 million people in their thunderous election of President Trump last November, is the true pandemic of antisemitism that has transcended the clandestine kidney and the hidden hemangioma.

Now the once hidden hatred is out in the open. World leaders, most recently in France, the United Kingdom, and Canada (but they are not alone), have given us a vivid picture of their psychological and racist hatred of Jews from their metaphorical X-rays, sonograms, MRIs, and PET scans. They have let us look inside their hearts and minds to see clearly their hatred — and probably jealousy — of Jews and of their biblically inherited homeland, Israel, is again, as the aforementioned doctor speculated, from birth, and no doubt in their DNA!

The Lesson

There is not a baby in the world born with hate in his heart. Hate is taught. Hate is learned. What we have been witnessing — really since Obama made his ignominious debut in our body politic — is that the hate that is learned has remarkable staying power. It transcends education and objective reality and cold, hard facts. It is animating and energizing. After our most powerful emotion, fear, come jealousy and hate, which are often in desperate competition.

And there’s nothing quite like the bandwagon effect to mobilize these haters into action. Hence the great number of people who conveniently forget that it was Israel who was savagely attacked by the terrorists whose very charter pronounces genocide as its major goal!

But history doesn’t change. The world hated Jews when they were defenseless, and now, they especially hate Jews when they fight back. And prevail!

From now on, when you look at the pro-terrorist politicians and media whores and United Nations shills, don’t be surprised. Just shrug your shoulders or turn to your friend and say: “Hemangioma, probably since birth!”

Joan Swirsky is a New York — based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.

Image: hendricjabs via Pixabay, Pixabay License.