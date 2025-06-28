Unfortunately, ‘The Game is Not Over’

It’s true that the heroic “great American Warriors” who participated in the “largest B-2 operational strike in history,” Operation Midnight Hammer, performed a “very successful attack” dropping “14 bunker-buster bombs” with Iran, Israel and the U.S. all agreeing that the Islamic republic nuclear sites were “badly damaged.”

Yet, there is still a major problem.

The Hindustan Times reports,

Iran’s government said Tuesday [June 24, 2025] it had ‘taken the necessary measures’ to ensure the continuation of its nuclear program after U.S. and Israeli strikes. ‘The game is not over,’ said a close aide of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, adding that the country still has stocks of enriched uranium.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi stated on June 24, 2025 that his agency “does not know the whereabouts” of up to 880 pounds (400 kg) of Iran’s enriched near-weapons-grade uranium. According to two Israeli officials with knowledge of the intelligence, Iran moved equipment and uranium from the Fordow enrichment plant just before the attack.

A week before Israel began its attacks on the region, Grossi stated “his inspectors last saw Iran’s uranium stockpile divided into storage casks that were small enough to fit in the trunks of ten cars and stored at the facility in Isfahan.”

While it is true that one of the locations bombed was the enrichment plant at Isfahan, it is also true that Grossi stated, “There was an announcement, quite coincidentally, on the eve of the start of the military operation by Israel of a new enrichment facility in Isfahan” that was “huge.” Had this plant gone online it “would have been the fourth in operation in Iran.” However, Israeli attacks on the facilities destroyed one of the plants at Isfahan and killed the power supply to the other.

It should be noted that on June 12, 2025 the IAEA “formally declared Iran in breach of its nuclear non-proliferation obligations for the first time in nearly 20 years,” which “could pave the way for military action against Iran’s nuclear weapons program,” and it did. The IAEA found Iran guilty of “many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the agency with full and timely cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations.”

On Wednesday June 25, 2025 “Iran’s rubber-stamp parliament greenlit legislation… banning” the IAEA “from working with the Iranian government, including helping inspect and ensure the safety of nuclear facilities,” chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” in the process. At least they are all wearing black turbans so that we will know who the bad guys are.

Concerning the reportedly missing uranium, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated during an ABC interview, that the administration “would work in the coming weeks to do something about the fuel and would have conversations with the Iranians.” When asked about the possibility of Iran retaliating, Vance stated that the U.S. would respond with “overwhelming force. …How Iran responds, I think, is ultimately – the ball is in their court… But if you look at what we did, it was very precise, very narrowly tailored to our objective. And if the Iranians decided to expand this, then that’s ultimately their decision. And the president of the United States will respond in kind.” In fact, when asked by a reporter at the recent NATO summit “whether he [Trump] would strike again if it [Iran] were to rebuild its nuclear facilities,” Trump responded bluntly, “Sure.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that the report of Iran’s nuclear chief vowing to start the country’s nuclear program is “madness.”

There are those who say that Iran’s uranium is only enriched to 60% purity and that is not weapons-grade material—for you need 90% purity—but unfortunately, that is not true. “The Hiroshima bombs had only 80% enrichment.” According to Gordon Edwards, Ph.D., President, Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility, “Iran has a good deal of 60% enriched uranium, and you can make a bomb from 60% enriched uranium—it would be bulkier than a bomb with 90% enrichment and therefore harder to deliver, but not so very much harder.”

According to Britannica, a spherical fissile core has the fewest escaping neutrons per unit of material and is thus the smallest critical mass needed for a bomb. “The critical mass of a bare sphere of uranium-235 at normal density is approximately 47 kg (104 pounds).”

Having nearly 900 pounds of 60% uranium means that Iran has enough fuel to make about 9 bombs of 60% enriched uranium right now.

Britannica continued by describing that “practical reflectors” can reduce the critical mass necessary by a factor of two or three, meaning that if configured correctly, Iran could make a bomb with 33 pounds of uranium-235 and only about 11 to 22 pounds of uranium-233.

So, potentially, Iran has enough uranium to make between 9 and 90 nuclear bombs right now, if the bomb is configured correctly.

This is a major threat.

From Iranian leaders’ current words that “the game is not over” and current actions preventing IAEA inspections while chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” the only thing that Iranian leadership has possibly learned from these events is that ballistic missiles are now obsolete, since they are continually shot down.

Crawling out from hiding in his bunker, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei actually said he was “victorious” in the 12-day war, ludicrously claiming victory over Israel and having “delivered a hand slap to America’s face.”

The insane thought patterns or perhaps “madness” of Iranian leadership, reveal that they are thinking the best choice for them now is to play nicey-nicey and act like they are cooperating, while quickly putting together nuclear bombs, so that the next punch they throw is a decisive nuclear blow.

Is this what they are doing?

They apparently have no interest in peace, but only interest in the destruction of the U.S. and Israel. So, how do you deal with a rabid dog?

With the current peace, let’s hope no one is lulled to sleep, because unfortunately, “the game is not over.”

Iranians are like the Klingons in the “Deep Space 9” television show whose motto is “every day is a good day to die.”

Image: Khamenei.ir, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.